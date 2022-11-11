Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Was There A Prolific Serial Killer Stalking Victims In And Around Thurman Iowa? His Daughter Says Yes.Jason MortonThurman, IA
This historic house in Clarinda, Iowa belonged to politician William P. Hepburn and is a National Historic LandmarkCJ CoombsClarinda, IA
The historic Brownville Bridge built in 1939 connects Atchison County, Missouri to Brownville, NebraskaCJ CoombsAtchison County, MO
Related
kmaland.com
Esther Mae Gotberg, 102, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: First Covenant Church-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Kenneth "Kenny" Peterson, 74, of Griswold, Iowa
Visitation Location: Central Church of Christ-Griswold, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Gomer Cemetery at Wales, Iowa, at a later date. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Juanita Ruby Young, age 93, Atlantic, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022. Memorials: Carson Fire and Rescue of the American Cancer Society. Funeral Home: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland, Iowa.
kmaland.com
Ronald Douglas Murry, 78, Fairfax, Missouri
Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, November 18, 2022. Visitation Start: 12:00 P.M. Visitation End: 1:00 P.M. Memorials: Davis Funeral Home for final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Don E. Smith, 77, Fairfax, Missouri
Location: Fairfax Presbyterian Church, Fairfax. Memorials: Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. Cemetery: Milton Cemetery, Fairfax.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
kmaland.com
Daniel Gene Wilson, age 62, Oakland, Iowa
Service Celebration of Life Visitation and Interment of Cremated Remains. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022. Memorials: A memorial fund is being established in Dan's name. Funeral Home: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland, Iowa. Cemetery: Oaklawn Cemetery.
kmaland.com
Nebraska City star Marth to play softball at Wayne State
(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City softball star Emilee Marth will take her talents to the next level with Wayne State. “They have a new coach this year,” Marth told KMA Sports. “I like everything she had to say and how she wants the program to move forward. Wayne just felt like a version of Nebraska City.”
kmaland.com
Jesse David Christian, 33, Burlington Junction, MO
Jesse David Christian, 33, Burlington Junction, MO. Service: FuneralName: Jesse David ChristianPronunciation: Age: 33From: Burlington Junction, …
kmaland.com
Cyndy J. Caudill, 66, Rock Port, Missouri
Location: First Baptist Church, Tarkio. First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Cyndy J. Caudill Memorial Fund. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
kmaland.com
Katrina Beth Carnes, 56, Omaha
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society, Josie Harper Hospice House, or Angel's Care Hospice.
kmaland.com
KMA MORNING SHOW - Ashleigh Smith, Shenandoah Vocal Music Teacher
(Shenandoah) -- More than 600 high school music students are heading to Ames this weekend for an unforgettable experience.
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (11/15): Creighton rolls past Nebraska
(KMAland) -- Creighton rolled through Nebraska in a top 25 battle to highlight regional women’s college basketball on Tuesday. Creighton (3-0) & Nebraska (2-1): No. 22 Creighton hit 11 3-pointers in a 77-51 win over No. 22 Nebraska. Molly Mogensen hit four 3s and scored 22 points while Morgan Maly pitched in 16 points and eight rebounds. Carly Bachelor tallied 15 points with six boards and four steals, and Lauren Jensen posted 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Jays. Nebraska’s Jaz Shelley had 14 points, and Alexis Markowski finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
kmaland.com
Iowa DOT seeking input on Highway 333 pavement replacement, levee construction
(Hamburg) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation is seeking public input for the next week and a half on improvement projects in Fremont County. That's according to Iowa DOT Transportation Planner Scott Suhr, who works out of the agency's Atlantic office. Suhr says his agency is seeking input on a proposed $2 million pavement replacement and levee construction project on Iowa Highway 333 from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad line to 0.6 miles east of Interstate 29 in Fremont County.
kmaland.com
Glenwood's Dougherty to play Division I soccer at Northern Colorado
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood senior Nora Dougherty made her college decision official last week, signing to play Division I soccer at Northern Colorado. “In late July, I attended a camp there,” Dougherty told KMA Sports. “It was a two-day camp, and I got to tour the campus, play on their field and then about a month later I went on my official visit.”
kmaland.com
LC alum Cushing, Red Oak's Johnson net GPAC
(KMAland) -- Red Oak graduate Chloe Johnson and Lewis Central alum Rachel Cushing were honored for stellar volleyball seasons by the Great Plains Athletic Conference on Tuesday. Cushing -- a libero at College of St. Mary -- was named to the GPAC First Team while Johnson -- an outside hitter...
kmaland.com
SHS singers prepare for All State
(Shenandoah) -- More than 600 high school music students are heading to Ames this weekend for an unforgettable experience. They're the band, orchestra and chorus students selected for the 76th Annual All State Music Festival. Activities begin Thursday and culminate with the All State concert at Hilton Coliseum Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. Three Shenandoah High School students were among those picked for the chorus including senior Kaitlyn Widger--a four-time all stater. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Tuesday morning, SHS Vocal Music Instructor Ashleigh Smith says Widger was also picked as soloist for this year's concert.
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
kmaland.com
Bird unseats Miller in Iowa Attorney General race
(Des Moines) -- Former Fremont County Attorney and Republican candidate Brenna Bird has formally been declared the winner of the Iowa Attorney General's race. Unofficial results from Tuesday night's general elections show Bird receiving 611,081 votes or 50.8% compared to Democratic incumbent Tom Miller's 590,258 or 49.1%. Bird, who served as the Fremont County Attorney from 2016 to 2018, was elected to a similar position in Guthrie County before announcing her bid for Attorney General. Bird attributed the win to voters looking for a change in the state's position.
Comments / 0