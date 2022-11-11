(Shenandoah) -- More than 600 high school music students are heading to Ames this weekend for an unforgettable experience. They're the band, orchestra and chorus students selected for the 76th Annual All State Music Festival. Activities begin Thursday and culminate with the All State concert at Hilton Coliseum Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. Three Shenandoah High School students were among those picked for the chorus including senior Kaitlyn Widger--a four-time all stater. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Tuesday morning, SHS Vocal Music Instructor Ashleigh Smith says Widger was also picked as soloist for this year's concert.

SHENANDOAH, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO