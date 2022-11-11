The Backbone One mobile controller wraps around phones as a Nintendo Switch-like console peripheral, edging out competitors like the Razer Kishi 2 as arguably the best way to game on the go -- though the original version that launched in 2020 only worked with iPhones. At long last, Backbone has a new model built specifically to work with Android phones, and it'll be out before the end of the year.

