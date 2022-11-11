Read full article on original website
Related
10 games like Skyrim that'll satisfy your need for adventure
Seek the best games like Skyrim if you're ready to retire from being the Dragonborn
CNET
Now Android Gamers Can Get a $99 Backbone Mobile Controller Too
The Backbone One mobile controller wraps around phones as a Nintendo Switch-like console peripheral, edging out competitors like the Razer Kishi 2 as arguably the best way to game on the go -- though the original version that launched in 2020 only worked with iPhones. At long last, Backbone has a new model built specifically to work with Android phones, and it'll be out before the end of the year.
Comments / 0