Mansfield, OH

richlandsource.com

Mansfield orders demolition of West Park shopping center's main building

MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has placed demolition orders on the crumbing L-shaped shopping strip at 1157 Park Ave. West. The building makes up most of the retail space at the West Park Shopping Center. GALLERY: West Park Shopping Center. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County Foundation Women’s Fund awards grants

MANSFIELD - The Women’s Fund of the Richland County Foundation recently held its annual luncheon and awarded over $40,000 in grants and announced the JoAnn Dutton Award honoree. For the fourth year in a row, the WF granted $25,000 to Richland County Youth and Family Council for the childcare...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Area Agency on Aging to host Caregiver Appreciation event on Nov. 18

ONTARIO - The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. in collaboration with Richland Academy of Arts will host a Caregiver Appreciation Event on Nov. 18 at the Richland Academy of Arts, located at 75 N. Walnut St., Mansfield. The day will be dedicated to individuals who provide care...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Savannah-Crestview Lions Club announced 'Race for Hunger' raffle

SAVANNAH -- The Savannah-Crestview Lions Club has announced a "Race For Hunger" raffle for $20 per ticket. The winning raffle ticket drawn will receive two tickets to the 2023 Indianapolis 500 race, along with a parking pass on 16th Street, right across from the Speedway.
SAVANNAH, OH
richlandsource.com

A view from history: Mansfield’s arches

Last week we looked at the Feast of Ceres in Mansfield, the grand celebration of the fall harvest and Mansfield's abundant industry. One other notable aspect of this celebration was actually a part of the Mansfield streetscape for many years: Mansfield's lighted arches on Main Street.
MANSFIELD, OH
whbc.com

Six-Figure, Companion Animal Loss in North Canton House Fire

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An unusual suspected cause for a house fire in North Canton that snuffed out the lives of five dogs and a cat. The city’s fire department says peat moss that had recently been stirred up in a basement container likely heated up, starting a fire that ran up through the walls.
NORTH CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County commissioners nearing end of 2023 budget hearings

MANSFIELD — Richland County commissioners are nearing the end of 2023 budget hearings with department heads and elected officials. The commissioners, who met Tuesday with representatives from the county coroner's office, Dayspring and county maintenance department, have four more such hearings on Thursday.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Carol Maduri

Ashland: Carol Jean Maduri of Ashland, Ohio passed away on November 2, 2022 at Kingston of Ashland following and extended illness. She was 88. She was born on August 17, 1934 in Mansfield, Ohio to parents Levi J. and Doris Lucille (Moon) Henry. Strong in her faith Carol was a...
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Buckeye Imagination Museum joins Richland Gives

MANSFIELD -- The Buckeye Imagination Museum announced Friday that it will participate in the upcoming Richland Gives effort to raise money for children’s programming. Richland Gives, an online giving event hosted by the Richland County Foundation, will kick off the season of giving by encouraging people to give back to local nonprofits they care about between Nov. 14 and Nov. 29 –- nonprofits like Buckeye Imagination Museum.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

2 women among the latest Fugitives of the Week list

MANSFIELD — Two men and two women, one with tri-county ties in Richland, Ashland and Crawford County, are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

77-year-old man missing from Massillon found

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A statewide alert has been canceled for missing 77-year-old Richard Fries of Massillon, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office confirmed. Fries drove away from his Suzette Avenue home at 2 p.m. on Nov. 15. He was described in the alert as 5′10″ tall, 185 pounds,...
MASSILLON, OH
cleveland19.com

133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Roughly 133 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ went on strike Monday at Nordson Corp. in Amherst after voting to reject the company’s “last, best and final” contract offer. The strike, according to a release, began at midnight...
AMHERST, OH
richlandsource.com

Pioneer recognizes AMC Masonry Contractors with 2022 Ralph Phillips Business Partner of the Year

SHELBY – Pioneer Career & Technology Center has announced AMC Masonry Contractors as the Ralph Phillips Business Partner of the year. Inspired by Ralph Phillips and Phillips Manufacturing & Tower Company, this 16-year tradition is one of great honor. The award was created to recognize outstanding businesses who support the goals, mission, and excellence of Pioneer.
SHELBY, OH

