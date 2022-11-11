Read full article on original website

Mansfield orders demolition of West Park shopping center's main building
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has placed demolition orders on the crumbing L-shaped shopping strip at 1157 Park Ave. West. The building makes up most of the retail space at the West Park Shopping Center. GALLERY: West Park Shopping Center. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent...

Open Source: 'What in the world' does the City of Mansfield mean by 'readiness to serve' water charge?
Question: The city of Mansfield is considering raising water rates. One of the proposed charges each month is a "readiness to serve" charge. What in the world does that term mean? I've seen no explanation. How much will it cost water customers? How much money will be generated and what will it be used for? Please tell me more.

End of Watch: Mansfield City Council lauds Denise, retiring police K-9
MANSFIELD — The honored guest announced her arrival Tuesday night even before she came into Mansfield City Council chambers.

Richland County Foundation Women’s Fund awards grants
MANSFIELD - The Women’s Fund of the Richland County Foundation recently held its annual luncheon and awarded over $40,000 in grants and announced the JoAnn Dutton Award honoree. For the fourth year in a row, the WF granted $25,000 to Richland County Youth and Family Council for the childcare...

Area Agency on Aging to host Caregiver Appreciation event on Nov. 18
ONTARIO - The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. in collaboration with Richland Academy of Arts will host a Caregiver Appreciation Event on Nov. 18 at the Richland Academy of Arts, located at 75 N. Walnut St., Mansfield. The day will be dedicated to individuals who provide care...

Savannah-Crestview Lions Club announced 'Race for Hunger' raffle
SAVANNAH -- The Savannah-Crestview Lions Club has announced a "Race For Hunger" raffle for $20 per ticket. The winning raffle ticket drawn will receive two tickets to the 2023 Indianapolis 500 race, along with a parking pass on 16th Street, right across from the Speedway.

A view from history: Mansfield’s arches
Last week we looked at the Feast of Ceres in Mansfield, the grand celebration of the fall harvest and Mansfield's abundant industry. One other notable aspect of this celebration was actually a part of the Mansfield streetscape for many years: Mansfield's lighted arches on Main Street.

Six-Figure, Companion Animal Loss in North Canton House Fire
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An unusual suspected cause for a house fire in North Canton that snuffed out the lives of five dogs and a cat. The city’s fire department says peat moss that had recently been stirred up in a basement container likely heated up, starting a fire that ran up through the walls.

Richland County commissioners nearing end of 2023 budget hearings
MANSFIELD — Richland County commissioners are nearing the end of 2023 budget hearings with department heads and elected officials. The commissioners, who met Tuesday with representatives from the county coroner's office, Dayspring and county maintenance department, have four more such hearings on Thursday.

Akron residents voice environmental concerns over proposed new development at White Pond Drive
Akron residents are speaking out against a proposed new development that they say could harm the environment. In September, city council unanimously approved a permit for a mixed-use residential and retail development called White Pond Reserve to be built on green space on the city’s west side. But at...

Family Life Counseling launches 3 new services: CABHS, MRSS and Level Up Wellness & Recovery
MANSFIELD -- Family Life Counseling Psychiatric Services has announced three new programs: Comprehensive Adolescent Behavioral Health Services (CABHS), Mobile Response Stabilization Services (MRSS) and Level Up Wellness & Recovery. Each program with its own specific goal.

Carol Maduri
Ashland: Carol Jean Maduri of Ashland, Ohio passed away on November 2, 2022 at Kingston of Ashland following and extended illness. She was 88. She was born on August 17, 1934 in Mansfield, Ohio to parents Levi J. and Doris Lucille (Moon) Henry. Strong in her faith Carol was a...

Buckeye Imagination Museum joins Richland Gives
MANSFIELD -- The Buckeye Imagination Museum announced Friday that it will participate in the upcoming Richland Gives effort to raise money for children’s programming. Richland Gives, an online giving event hosted by the Richland County Foundation, will kick off the season of giving by encouraging people to give back to local nonprofits they care about between Nov. 14 and Nov. 29 –- nonprofits like Buckeye Imagination Museum.
Pets perish in North Canton house fire
A house fire that left destruction in its wake is now out in North Canton, firefighters said.

2 women among the latest Fugitives of the Week list
MANSFIELD — Two men and two women, one with tri-county ties in Richland, Ashland and Crawford County, are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the...

77-year-old man missing from Massillon found
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A statewide alert has been canceled for missing 77-year-old Richard Fries of Massillon, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office confirmed. Fries drove away from his Suzette Avenue home at 2 p.m. on Nov. 15. He was described in the alert as 5′10″ tall, 185 pounds,...

133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Roughly 133 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ went on strike Monday at Nordson Corp. in Amherst after voting to reject the company’s “last, best and final” contract offer. The strike, according to a release, began at midnight...

Pioneer recognizes AMC Masonry Contractors with 2022 Ralph Phillips Business Partner of the Year
SHELBY – Pioneer Career & Technology Center has announced AMC Masonry Contractors as the Ralph Phillips Business Partner of the year. Inspired by Ralph Phillips and Phillips Manufacturing & Tower Company, this 16-year tradition is one of great honor. The award was created to recognize outstanding businesses who support the goals, mission, and excellence of Pioneer.

Mansfield City Council to consider more than two dozen bills on Tuesday
MANSFIELD -- Pack a lunch, er, dinner on Tuesday if you're planning to attend the Mansfield City Council meeting. It's likely to be a long session for local lawmakers. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
PHOTOS: Magic of Lights holiday drive-thru returns
The show features dozens of displays, illuminated canopies and animation — all made with 2 million LED lights, more than a dozen miles of cord and 3,750 man-hours.
