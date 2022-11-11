Read full article on original website
Famed Batman Actor Dies
Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
Batman legend Kevin Conroy tragically passes away at the age of 66
Kevin Conroy, the legend behind the voice of Batman in many animated features over the years, has passed away at the age of 66 after a short battle with cancer. Conroy, who was arguably the most beloved voice of the character in its animated history, shot to fame when he first voiced the Caped Crusader in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992.
Henry Cavill says he picked the Superman costume he wore in ‘Black Adam’ and ‘never gave up hope’ about returning to the role
Henry Cavill is finally back as Superman, and he recently explained that he was allowed to pick which suit he wore in Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam."
How does ‘The Walking Dead’ comic end?
The Walking Dead began as a comic book in 2003 and has since expanded into a multimedia franchise with multiple television shows, video games, and other spinoffs. However, even though there are multiple shows still running, and games in development, the project that started it all, The Walking Dead by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard ended in 2019.
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Unveils Cast
With two main series episodes remaining, AMC is looking ahead to the broader Walking Dead universe. Deadline reports that Daryl Dixon's (Norman Reedus) spinoff has cast Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis. Poésy will star as Isabelle, described as “a member of a progressive religious group who joins forces...
Jason Momoa Reacts to Henry Cavill's Return as Superman (Exclusive)
Jason Momoa hit the red carpet at the premiere of his new film Slumberland without his new pet pig in hand -- although not because he didn't want to. Momoa walked the carpet outside the AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles on Wednesday, decked out in dark purple pajamas, and stopped to talk with ET's Matt Cohen about his new film, and his precious new porcine pal.
The Batman 2 Fan Art Gives Robert Pattinson New Arkham Origins and Telltale Inspired Batsuit
Robert Pattinson's The Batman has been one of the most accurate Caped Crusader's that's ever been seen in live-action. With top notch detective skills and a neo-noir genre, it seems that Warner Bros. has finally gotten the character right. One of the things that could have been better about the film would have been featuring a more accurate Batman costume. Although the suit Pattinson wore was pretty darn good, it's hard to move on from the previous interpretation. One fan thinks that the next film could give the character a pretty accurate look and had even designed a concept.
Batman Artist Bill Sienkiewicz Reveals Touching Kevin Conroy Tribute
Bill Sienkiewicz revealed a stunning tribute to Kevin Conroy this week. Fans from all over gathered to celebrate the voice actor after his death at the age of 66. Most people remember his tenure as The Dark Knight from his role in Batman: The Animated Series. Conroy would also play Bruce Wayne in live-action during Crisis on Infinite Earths on The CW's Arrowverse. So many figures in the comics community stepped forward with tremendous stories about the legend. It only makes sense that such an accomplished actor would have a poignant tribute to share as well. In a lovely twist, Sienkiewicz's work on Instagram echoes a piece he did of Adam West as The Caped Crusader. Both men embodied the character of Batman for different generations. Their impact is still being felt among the creatives that handle the franchise now. Go ahead and check out the post for yourself.
Kevin Conroy’s final role saw him play one last iconic animated character
Batman fans everywhere are in mourning today following the tragic news that legendary voice actor Kevin Conroy has passed away at the age of 66. Thanks to his hugely prolific performances as the Dark Knight, ever since debuting in the role three decades ago this very year with 1992’s Batman: The Animated Series, Conroy’s name will forever be attached to that of DC’s most popular hero.
Kevin Conroy: Filmmaker Kevin Smith Reveals Final Conversation With Late Batman Star
It was confirmed just yesterday that Kevin Conroy, best known for voicing The Caped Crusader in Batman: The Animated Series and the Batman: Arkham Trilogy, had passed away at the age of 66. Tributes to the voice actor, who actually played Bruce Wayne in live-action just once during The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, were present throughout the day and now another special one has been published online. Filmmaker and noted Batman fan Kevin Smith took to Instagram to share his tribute to Conroy, revealing the final conversation that he had with the voice actor and how much his friendship meant to him.
Mark Hamill Pays Tribute to Kevin Conroy After Batman Voice Actor's Death
"It was one of those perfect scenarios where they got the exact right guy for the exact right part ... he will always be my Batman." Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman on the iconic "Batman: The Animated Series," has died after a short battle with cancer. He was 66. Known...
Batman Voice Actor Kevin Conroy Was Perfect, But There Are 10 DCAU Episodes Of His That Resonate With Me The Most
Kevin Conroy never failed whenever he voiced Batman, but he really shined in 10 specific DCAU installments.
Jason Momoa, Aquaman and Possible Lobo Star, Didn't Tell DC About His New Head Tattoo
Jason Momoa seems to be taking on a bigger and better in Warner Bros. Discovery's new DC Universe franchise – and he definitely didn't want to spoil a good thing by making executives nervous about his new head tattoo. Simple solution? He just didn't tell them. In a new...
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
The Batman: How Zoe Kravitz Inspired One of the Film's Funniest Moments
The Batman was easily one of the most buzzed-about blockbuster films of this year, offering an epic and fresh take on the mythos of the DC universe. At times, the film was somewhat of an emotional roller coaster, but it still found moments of levity — and apparently, one of them is thanks to Selina Kyle / Catwoman actress Zoe Kravitz. According to a new profile of Kravitz in GQ, she became incredibly collaborative during the filming process of The Batman, even suggesting to Reeves that her version of Selina should collect stray cats in her apartment. Kravitz reportedly "immediately" came up with a way to justify it onscreen, by having Bruce Wayne / Batman (Robert Pattinson) remark "You have a lot of cats." After the joke made director and co-writer Matt Reeves laugh, it ultimately ended up in the finished film.
Definitive voice of Batman dead at 66
(LOOTPRESS) – Kevin Conroy, who provided the voice of Batman for three decades, passed away Thursday after a brief battle with cancer. First taking on the iconic file of the titular character for Batman: The Animated Series in 1992, Conroy would embody the Caped Crusader in over 60 productions, including 15 films and 2 dozen video games, according to DC Comics.
Who Is Rashid, Actually, in 'Interview with the Vampire'?
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire has rightfully been lauded since its debut this past month. The TV series by creator Rolin Jones features the relationship between two vampires Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid) in New Orleans. There’s much that’s been said about the show already; however, the final episode of Season 1 adds an interesting new wrinkle to this adaptation by revealing the true identity of Rashid (Assad Zaman).
Will Smith Sets Out on Quest for Freedom in ‘Emancipation’ Trailer
Will Smith evades cold-blooded hunters and treacherous Louisiana swamps to win his freedom in the trailer for the Apple slavery drama Emancipation, which dropped on Wednesday. The Antoine Fuqua film tells the triumphant story of Peter (Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, that is inspired by the 1863 photos of “Whipped Peter,” taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper’s Weekly‘s July 4 issue and became indisputable proof of the inhumanity of slavery in America. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Emancipation' Director Defends Release of Will Smith Film After Oscars Slap: "More Important Than One Bad Moment"Sidney Poitier to Receive...
The DC multiverse shrinks yet again as The CW cancels another beloved series
Ever since Warner Bros. put The CW up for sale, with Nexstar snapping up the network this past summer, there’s been a mass exodus of original scripted series. In particular, The CW’s stable of DC TV series has been all but wiped out. Following the cancellations of Naomi, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman, The Flash is also due to wrap up with its current season. Now we can add an additional show to that ever-growing list.
Why 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Will Be a Standalone Film
In an era where single books have spun off into an entire film series — The Hobbit movies come to mind — it's safe to assume that maximizing the total movie count has become something of a standard operating procedure. However, director Francis Lawrence, who helmed the upcoming The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes says that his dystopian prequel will not follow this trend, and will instead tell a complete story in one movie.
