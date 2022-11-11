Bill Sienkiewicz revealed a stunning tribute to Kevin Conroy this week. Fans from all over gathered to celebrate the voice actor after his death at the age of 66. Most people remember his tenure as The Dark Knight from his role in Batman: The Animated Series. Conroy would also play Bruce Wayne in live-action during Crisis on Infinite Earths on The CW's Arrowverse. So many figures in the comics community stepped forward with tremendous stories about the legend. It only makes sense that such an accomplished actor would have a poignant tribute to share as well. In a lovely twist, Sienkiewicz's work on Instagram echoes a piece he did of Adam West as The Caped Crusader. Both men embodied the character of Batman for different generations. Their impact is still being felt among the creatives that handle the franchise now. Go ahead and check out the post for yourself.

