Related
Cumberland Co. deputies arrest man in connection with early morning shooting that left 1 person dead
Cumberland County Sheriffs arrested and charged a man in connection with an overnight shooting that left one person dead.
WITN
Goldsboro woman assaulted during armed burglary
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A woman was assaulted in her home during a burglary on Thursday. According to Goldsboro Police, Tanijah Cobb was in her apartment on Walnut Street when three males broke into her apartment with handguns on November 10, 2022. Police say she was assaulted and forced into...
cbs17
Arrest made, victim identified in Fayetteville motel murder, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced one of two people wanted in a Saturday night deadly shooting in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday night. On Saturday around 11:10 p.m., deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Carolina Motor Inn in the...
sandhillssentinel.com
Deputies arrest two from Cameron on drug charges
Two men from Cameron are facing several drug charges after being arrested Wednesday and placed at the Moore County Detention Center under $50,000 secured bonds. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Joe Johnson, 64, and James Larks, 66, were arrested after deputies discovered cocaine in their vehicle during a traffic stop.
2 teens arrested, 1 wanted for robbing 3 in Goldsboro: police
Two teenagers were arrested and one person is wanted for robbing three residents in Goldsboro on Thursday, according to police.
cbs17
2 Goldsboro gang felons nabbed, have firearms confiscated in early November, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Goldsboro Police Department nabbed two felons on two separate searches on the same day in the city on November 4. At approximately 1:45 p.m. that day, police said while on patrol they had probable cause to search a vehicle in the 200 block of Swan Street. While doing so, officers discovered a concealed firearm that had been reported stolen out of Nash County.
WITN
Two arrested in Nash County after 2 kilos of cocaine found in FedEx package
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Nash County after deputies say they seized two kilograms of cocaine found in a FedEx package. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by the Wilson Police Department about a FedEx package that was intercepted at its local distribution facility. The package had about two kilos of cocaine inside and police said the package was scheduled to be delivered on Wednesday to an apartment on Jeffries Cove in Rocky Mount.
WITN
Goldsboro man charged with trafficking heroin
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a vehicle was searched. The Goldsboro Police Department says Willie Sutton III has been charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, destruction of evidence, and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule-II drug. The passenger of the vehicle, Ronald Pigg, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
WRAL
2 teens from Holly Springs, wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash in Wayne County
LA GRANGE, N.C. — Four people, including two teenagers from Holly Springs, were killed Sunday in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on U.S. Highway 70 Bypass. The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. in La Grange, near the Wayne and Lenior County line. Officials said the wrong-way driver, Roy...
cbs17
2 arrested for trafficking heroin, other drugs near Goldsboro pizza shop, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested in Goldsboro for drug trafficking on Nov. 5, according to police. On Nov. 5 shortly before 8 p.m., Goldsboro Police Department’s Housing Department was conducting undercover surveillance of the Walmart parking lot along N. Spence Avenue. Officers then found a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot area of Brooklyn’s Pizzeria.
15-year-old suspected gunman in Hedingham shooting released from hospital, transferred to detention center, sources say
Nearly one month after the shooting that also took the lives of four other people, sources say the 15-year-old suspected gunman, who was shot in the head before being captured, has been released from the hospital.
cbs17
Duo arrested for receiving cocaine via FedEx: Nash County sheriff
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested on Wednesday for receiving cocaine through a shipping service, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Wilson Police Department contacted the Nash County Sheriff’s Office regarding an intercepted FedEx package at a local distribution facility. The sheriff’s office said the package had approximately two kilograms of cocaine.
jocoreport.com
Car Seized From Driver Involved In Three County Chase, JCSO Says
KENLY – A 19 year-old driver is facing a long list of charges after he reportedly led multiple law enforcement officers on a three county high speed chase. It started when he failed to pull over for a speeding violation. On November 3rd around 4:53pm, a Johnston County SAFE...
North Carolina man in custody after running into Food Lion with machete, police say
A man is in police custody after running into a Food Lion with a machete and barricading himself in the breakroom, according to police.
cbs17
3 teens arrested in Southern Pines for breaking into cars: police
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were arrested for their role in multiple vehicle break-ins in Southern Pines, according to police. On Wednesday, the Southern Pines Police Department announced they conducted follow-up investigations after a series of several motor vehicle breaking/entering incidents. Police said multiple items were stolen...
jocoreport.com
Captured: Attempted Murder Suspects In Custody
CLAYTON – Clayton Police are looking for two additional suspects in connection to a shooting last Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Circle K convenience store on US Highway 70. Police have obtained arrest warrants on Jamarrea Tyrek Taylor and Marquise Lashawn Taylor for attempted murder, discharging a firearm...
jocoreport.com
Report: Suspect Linked To Attempted Catalytic Converter Theft
SELMA – A Wayne County man is in custody after he allegedly tried to steal a catalytic converter from an eastern Johnston County business. On November 5th around 10:50am, an employee at A&A Auto Salvage on Bizzell Grove Church Road reported two people were attempting to steal a catalytic converter. After an employee confronted the alleged suspects, they fled on foot.
cbs17
‘This guy needs to be in jail’: Police ask for help finding thief who assaulted Hillsborough Home Depot worker
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been four weeks since a Hillsborough Home Depot employee was taken to the hospital after a thief police called a “menace to society” pushed him over during a shoplifting getaway. Gary Rasor, 83, spent his birthday in the hospital with several...
cbs17
Multiple people suffering serious injuries after fight leads to stabbing on Glenwood Ave., Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating after multiple people were stabbed on Glenwood Ave. early Sunday morning. At about 2:12 a.m., officers said they were called to the 100 block of Glenwood Ave. in reference to a fight. Officers said they found multiple people with...
WRAL
Durham County deputy fire marshal under investigation over missing financial records
The state executed a search warrant of Durham County Chief Marshal Michael Webb's office on Oct. 26. Investigators seized flash drives and an external hard drive from his office, the warrant shows. The state executed a search warrant of Durham County Chief Marshal Michael Webb's office on Oct. 26. Investigators...
