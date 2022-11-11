Read full article on original website
Related
WHIZ
Veterans Day Parade in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s always important to remember our Veterans for risking their lives to protect our Country and freedoms and values. And the Zanesville community did just that with their annual Veterans Day Parade. The Veterans Day Parade is a way to honor Veterans while also having some fun...
WHIZ
Muskingum County Community Foundation’s 15 Annual Winter Coat Drive
ZANESVILLE, OH- As the Winter season closes in, people are starting to wear winter coats and hats and gloves to keep warm, but not everyone can afford winter clothing to stay warm. That’s why the Community Youth Foundation along with the Avondale Youth Center, Eastside Community Ministry, Bethel Community Center, the Salvation Army and other organizations started their 15th annual Winter Coat Drive.
WHIZ
Model Train Event in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, OH- Railroad tracks and trains have been a huge part of history in our Country for years since it was the first step of advancing transportation, and the Zane Trace National Trail Model Railroad Club wanted to show people their amazing miniature replicas of different train tracks, buildings and even trains that are based off of real locations in Ohio.
WHIZ
Hazel Maxine Cornell
Hazel Maxine Cornell, 94, of Zanesville passed at 4:15 A.M. Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Adams Lane Care Center. She was born on Monday, October 29, 1928 in Calais, Ohio the daughter of the late Howard Powell and Mildred Farnsworth Powell. She is survived by three daughters, Linda Kay...
WHIZ
House Fire on Luck Avenue
The Zanesville Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire Thursday evening. The fire broke out around 7pm at 112 Luck Avenue. Chief Jeff Bell said that one person was taken to Genesis Hospital. Chief Bell said they’re currently investigating the cause of the fire. We’ll...
WTAP
Structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A call came in of a structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane around 12 AM Saturday. What has been released to us at this point, is a call came into the 911 dispatch center of a garage fire. The fire was on the...
WHIZ
Imogene Lee (Yoho) Karr
Imogene “Jeannie” Lee (Yoho) Karr, 88, of Zanesville, passed away November 8, 2022. Jeannie was born on May 1, 1934, in Stockport, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles and Evelyn (Bailey) Yoho. She was formerly of Cambridge and a graduate of Cambridge High School, class of 1952.
WHIZ
Jeffrey Lee Jadwin
Jeffrey L. Jadwin, 59, of Roseville, Ohio died at 2:17 PM, Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville. He was born January 17, 1963 in Zanesville, the eldest son of the late Melvin Lee ‘Pete’ Jadwin and Donna Sue (nee: Allen) Jadwin of Portersville.
WHIZ
Missing Zanesville Man Located
The Zanesville Police Department has cancelled the alert for a missing man. 39-year-old Jeremy Clapper was located and is fine according to Det. Sgt. Phil Michel. Clapper was reported missing on November 5. Tagged Jeremy Clapper missing man. Post navigation. Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family...
WHIZ
Local Artists Show their Creative Pieces at the Welcome Center
ZANESVILLE, OH- Art is a way for people to get creative and show their emotions through their paintings or artwork, and this year, local artists got to show their amazing work at their annual Art Gallery where people could see their work and even buy some of their art pieces at the Welcome Center.
WTAP
Vehicle caught on fire on Interstate 77
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 77 just south of the bridge to Marietta was called in around 3:45 P.M. on Sunday, according to 911 dispatchers. Williamstown Fire Department responded to the call, and officials say the fire has been put out. Williamstown Police and the Sheriff’s...
WHIZ
Semi Accident on I-70
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a semi accident on Interstate 70. The accident took place before 2pm between the Adamsville and Airport Exit. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that one semi is on its side and may be leaking. Jadwin said the eastbound passing lane...
WHIZ
Deer Causes Accident in Coshocton Co.
A deer caused an injury accident in Coshocton County Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said around 2:30pm they were called to the 16000 block of State Route 16 in Franklin Township. When authorities arrived they found that 52-year-old Kina Morris of West Lafayette was traveling west on State Route...
WHIZ
Morgantown Man Killed in Accident
The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash that took place Friday night in Noble Township in Noble County. The Patrol said 52-year-old Joseph Weeder of Morgantown, West Virginia was driving east on State Route 340 just before 10:30pm when he failed to stop at the intersection of State Route 340 and State Route 821.
hotelnewsresource.com
Courtyard Columbus-Newark, Ohio For Sale
CBRE Hotels has been exclusively retained in connection with the solicitation of bids to acquire the fee simple interest in the 84-room Courtyard by Marriott located directly on State Route 161/16, west of downtown Newark, and east of Granville and New Albany, Ohio. The Courtyard is situated on 1.904-acre site with excellent configuration with prime access and visibility to State Route 16.
5-year-old killed in Tuscarawas County crash
A 5-year-old boy has died after a two-vehicle crash in Tuscarawas County on Saturday.
Unusual Ohio deer crash causes injuries
A crash that occurred in Ohio caused some injuries on Sunday. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. The office says at the scene they found that Kina Morris, 52 years old from West Lafayette, […]
WHIZ
Water Main Break on Pine Street
The City of Zanesville is working to repair a major water main break. The water department said a 12-inch main broke on the lower end of Pine Street. As a result water service has been shut down to Echo Avenue to Clay Street. Officials said that once water service returns...
Ethics charges filed against former Ohio County Administrator
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ethics charges have been filed against former Ohio County Administrator and former Highlands Manager Greg Stewart. In the document from the West Virginia Ethics Commission, there are four counts. They deal with violations of the nepotism restrictions in the Ethics Act. Two of his sons were hired to work for […]
WHIZ
Muskingum County election results
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–In the race for Muskingum County Commissioner, Republican Melissa Bell has defeated Democrat John Furek. The Mental Health and Recovery 1 mill for 10 years levy passed by a vote of 17,470 for the levy to 9,191 against the levy. The Muskingum County Health Department renewal levy easily...
Comments / 0