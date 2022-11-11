Read full article on original website
Related
bemidjinow.com
Fosston doctor receives Rural Health Lifetime Achievement Award
A Fosston doctor was recognized by the Minnesota Department of Health for his commitment to Greater Minnesota. According to a release, the state’s Rural Health Association, Duluth-based National Rural Health Resource Center and MDH recognized three honorees, including Dr. Wesley O. Ofstedal with a Rural Health Lifetime Achievement Award.
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji area encouraged to participate in a “Week of Caring”
The United Way of Bemidji area is encouraging local businesses, church and school groups, service organizations and other community organizations to participate in a Week of Caring. According to a release, this flexible event allows businesses and groups the opportunity to choose a week before the end of December to...
bemidjinow.com
Daily Archives: November 14, 2022
Cradleboard recognized as an appropriate infant sleep surface for the first time by the AAP. For the first time, the American Academy of Pediatrics has recognized the cradleboard, used by some American Indian communities, as a culturally appropriate infant sleep surface. The announcement during Minnesota’s…. 0. Minnesota Winter Hazard...
bemidjinow.com
First suspected case of CWD found in Bemidji area
The first suspected case of chronic wasting disease in the Bemidji area was announced by the DNR. According to a release, the preliminary test results were from a buck harvested opening weekend 10 miles south of Bemidji in permit area 184. The final result of this test is expected later...
bemidjinow.com
Tribal flags up for discussion in tonight’s City Council Work Session
The Bemidji City Council will once again discuss displaying tribal flags at City Hall. This has been a practice long in place in Beltrami County’s courts. The last discussion was over a year ago in March 2021, and no formal action was taken. The council members, according to a...
bemidjinow.com
Centerville man killed in Cass County hunting incident
A 65-year-old man was killed in a non-firearms-related hunting accident in Cass County. According to a release from Sheriff Tom Burch, deputies responded to the call in Crooked Lake Township near Outing on Nov. 7. The Centerville man may have possibly had a medical issue but had fallen from the...
Comments / 0