Student-led coat drive warms thousands in York
YORK, Pa. — Hundreds of people in need filled Union Lutheran Church in York to shop for winter coats, hats, gloves and scarves. There were no receipts, no transactions and no questions asked; just armfuls of warmth and hope. 9th grader Tristan Rankin started Coats of Friendship when he...
Sensory room unveiled at Children's Home of York
YORK, Pa. — A York organization is helping vulnerable children manage their emotions with a therapeutic multi-sensory space. York Builders Association (YBA) and Children's Home of York (CHOY) partnered to bring a Snoezelen room to life at CHOY. A Snoezelen multi-sensory room uses lights, colors, sounds and other sensory...
susquehannastyle.com
Sage Cafe: A Haven in Carlisle
Taryn Farhat had a vision for her restaurant. Something different. Something with character. In a pre-Civil War building on Carlisle’s fun and funky Pomfret Street, she found the ideal setting for Sage Café. “We came to Carlisle and found this and just fell in love with it right...
abc27.com
Lancaster County student accused of secretly recording teachers
WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A student in Lancaster County has been accused of secretly recording teachers. According to West Lampeter Township Police, the unnamed 17-year-old student at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center allegedly recorded teachers and staff. Police say the recordings were made in classrooms and...
Zipline your way through a Christmas light display at Lancaster County's Refreshing Mountain retreat
STEVENS, Pa. — Refreshing Mountain, a Lancaster County-based retreat and adventure center, announced Tuesday it's bringing back its Christmas light spectacular for another holiday season. Since 2018, guests at Refreshing Mountain could zipline their way through a forest of light-adorned trees. This year, in addition to the zipline course,...
theburgnews.com
Merry Makers: New Cumberland’s “Merry Merchants Holiday Market” to showcase the town’s growing creative community
It’s a crafty way to get a jump on the holiday season. The Merry Merchants Holiday Market, featuring more than 30 local artisans and makers, is set for Sunday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown New Cumberland. “We want to provide space for local creators...
Capital City Mall announces extended shopping hours, planned activities to make the holidays special
CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Capital City Mall on Tuesday announced its plans for special festivities and activities for the upcoming holiday season. "Capital City Mall is making it a season to remember for the Central Pennsylvania community," the business said in a press release. "Come out and celebrate with special festivities including family photos with Santa, Black Friday giveaways, a 'Kringle Mingle,' and other seasonal events."
abc27.com
York County high school student dies after bus stop accident
NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County high school student who was hit by a vehicle while attempting to board a school bus has died, according to a message from the Northeastern School District superintendent. The student was trying to board a school bus shortly after 7 a.m....
abc27.com
‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ bringing comedy improv show to Cumberland County
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The cast members of the Emmy-nominated television show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” are bringing their new improv tour titled “Whose Live Anyway?” to Shippensburg University next year. The improv will take place at the Luhrs Performing Arts Center at Shippensburg...
FOX43.com
York's 30-foot tall Christmas tree arrived in Continental Square
The Christmas tree, donated by a family in Dallastown, is 30 feet tall and 29 feet at its widest point. It will stand in Continental Square.
local21news.com
York County student hit by a car shortly after another was killed boarding the bus
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — In a tragic turn of events, two weeks after a Northeastern School District high school student was hit by a car while getting on the bus, she passed away on Friday from those injuries. Now, another district family is stepping forward telling a similar...
Harrisburg presents 'A Very Vibrant Holiday' parade
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg will hold their annual Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 19. The community can head down to Front and 2nd Streets between Market and North Streets at 10 a.m. to join in the festivities. The parade will feature giant parade balloons, marching band...
Disney on Ice returns to GIANT Center with 'Find Your Hero'
HERSHEY, Pa. — Following a successful run of Frozen and Encanto, Disney on Ice will return to the GIANT Center in 2023 with "Find Your Hero." The show is a medley of Disney stories, from Moana to Frozen and more. There will be seven shows from Thursday, March 30,...
Who should you nominate? | Jefferson Awards
YORK, Pa. — In every neighborhood, there are "unsung heroes"—volunteers and paid professionals who go well beyond their expected duties. FOX43 is proud to be teaming up with Donegal Insurance Group once again to honor these individuals, through what's called The Jefferson Awards. Gary Grant is one of...
abc27.com
Franklin Township CERT team holds training event
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin Township Community Emergency Response Team, which is also known as CERT, held a training event involving real-life simulations on Saturday. The simulations were developed to provide hands-on training for volunteer emergency responders to assist them to help those in need and to...
abc27.com
York County Drug Task Force to hold Black Friday auction
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County District Attorney’s Office will be holding its Drug Task Force public auction on Black Friday. A total of 21 vehicles will be for sale at the auction. The auction will take place on Friday, Nov. 25, at Schaad Detective Agency located...
Harrisburg architect Charles Howard Lloyd’s mark on city seen today | Column
He made his mark on Harrisburg a century ago, and his work helps define the cityscape today. Charles Howard Lloyd was Harrisburg’s most prominent architect in the early 20th century. He was one of a number of architects — York’s John A. Dempwolf and Lancaster’s C. Emlen Urban were others — who helped shape central Pennsylvania cities during this period.
New York Kids Jealous Of Pennsylvania Kids’ Bologna
I grew up on bologna. My siblings and I brought our lunch to school. Having the school-prepared lunch was a rarity. Once in a while, I would get a nickel or a dime for a bag of Wise potato chips or my favorite - Neopolitan ice cream square. Bologna Every...
WGAL
Drone video captures massive hay fire in Lancaster County
WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire destroyed more than 1,000 hay bales at a Lancaster County farm on Sunday. Video above: Viewer shares drone video with WGAL of burning hay. The fire started around 7:45 p.m. on the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township. Crews at...
FOX 43
