Spring Grove, PA

FOX 43

Student-led coat drive warms thousands in York

YORK, Pa. — Hundreds of people in need filled Union Lutheran Church in York to shop for winter coats, hats, gloves and scarves. There were no receipts, no transactions and no questions asked; just armfuls of warmth and hope. 9th grader Tristan Rankin started Coats of Friendship when he...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Sensory room unveiled at Children's Home of York

YORK, Pa. — A York organization is helping vulnerable children manage their emotions with a therapeutic multi-sensory space. York Builders Association (YBA) and Children's Home of York (CHOY) partnered to bring a Snoezelen room to life at CHOY. A Snoezelen multi-sensory room uses lights, colors, sounds and other sensory...
YORK, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Sage Cafe: A Haven in Carlisle

Taryn Farhat had a vision for her restaurant. Something different. Something with character. In a pre-Civil War building on Carlisle’s fun and funky Pomfret Street, she found the ideal setting for Sage Café. “We came to Carlisle and found this and just fell in love with it right...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County student accused of secretly recording teachers

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A student in Lancaster County has been accused of secretly recording teachers. According to West Lampeter Township Police, the unnamed 17-year-old student at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center allegedly recorded teachers and staff. Police say the recordings were made in classrooms and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Capital City Mall announces extended shopping hours, planned activities to make the holidays special

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Capital City Mall on Tuesday announced its plans for special festivities and activities for the upcoming holiday season. "Capital City Mall is making it a season to remember for the Central Pennsylvania community," the business said in a press release. "Come out and celebrate with special festivities including family photos with Santa, Black Friday giveaways, a 'Kringle Mingle,' and other seasonal events."
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

York County high school student dies after bus stop accident

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County high school student who was hit by a vehicle while attempting to board a school bus has died, according to a message from the Northeastern School District superintendent. The student was trying to board a school bus shortly after 7 a.m....
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg presents 'A Very Vibrant Holiday' parade

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg will hold their annual Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 19. The community can head down to Front and 2nd Streets between Market and North Streets at 10 a.m. to join in the festivities. The parade will feature giant parade balloons, marching band...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Who should you nominate? | Jefferson Awards

YORK, Pa. — In every neighborhood, there are "unsung heroes"—volunteers and paid professionals who go well beyond their expected duties. FOX43 is proud to be teaming up with Donegal Insurance Group once again to honor these individuals, through what's called The Jefferson Awards. Gary Grant is one of...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Franklin Township CERT team holds training event

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin Township Community Emergency Response Team, which is also known as CERT, held a training event involving real-life simulations on Saturday. The simulations were developed to provide hands-on training for volunteer emergency responders to assist them to help those in need and to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County Drug Task Force to hold Black Friday auction

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County District Attorney’s Office will be holding its Drug Task Force public auction on Black Friday. A total of 21 vehicles will be for sale at the auction. The auction will take place on Friday, Nov. 25, at Schaad Detective Agency located...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Drone video captures massive hay fire in Lancaster County

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire destroyed more than 1,000 hay bales at a Lancaster County farm on Sunday. Video above: Viewer shares drone video with WGAL of burning hay. The fire started around 7:45 p.m. on the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township. Crews at...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
