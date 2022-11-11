Once you're approved for a new credit card, it will take between seven and 10 business days to arrive in most cases. Some issuers offer expedited service for a fee if you need your card faster, however, and some banks will provide a virtual credit card number that you can use as soon as you're approved. The best way to get your card as soon as possible is to provide all of the requested documentation with your application. Here's everything you need to know to about how to apply, how to get approved and how long you'll have to wait before using your new card.

