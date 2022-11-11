Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Fate: The Winx Saga' Cast & Character Guide: Who's Who in the Magical Netflix Series
As far as kid shows adapted for adult audiences go, Fate: The Winx Saga got a lot of things right. Based on Iginio Straffi's animated series, Winx Club, Season 1 introduced us to the Otherworld, Alfea College for Fairies, and the Burned Ones (which is why it was so beloved).
Collider
‘Sam & Kate' Review: Dustin Hoffman & Sissy Spacek's Kids Steal The Spotlight From Their Parents in Excellent Drama
There are so many movies about love. There are so many movies about grief. These two subjects lend themselves to stories quite well because at some point, whether we like it or not, we all will experience these things. Not only are love and loss universal themes, but they are also malleable, bending and twisting to our unique circumstances. Hollywood has a habit of romanticizing love and loss, favoring drama over authenticity. Sam & Kate, however, isn’t like other films. This delightful breath of fresh air evades certain tropes, leans into others, and exceeds expectations.
Collider
First 'Yellowstone: 1923' Images Show Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren as a New Generation of Duttons
The newest generation of Duttons is finally revealed with new images from the Yellowstone prequel 1923. Vanity Fair released the first look at the latest Taylor Sheridan series, and it highlights Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, the newest stars of the director's Sheridanverse. Donning period-appropriate attire, the pair are dressed to the nines for their new role as stalwarts of the Dutton clan as they navigate all the troubles of Prohibition-era America.
Collider
How One Found Footage Film Fooled a Generation a Decade Before 'The Blair Witch Project'
It has always been important for found-footage movies to reinvent themselves. Since the subgenre’s popularity skyrocketed with The Blair Witch Project in 1999, there have been countless movies which have stuck painfully close to the formula and critics have flagged this as a problem. Often, movies that put a different spin on that formula have been more positively received. Recently, there have been shake-ups with movies like The Medium and Incantation which have both been widely acclaimed, as well as Zachary Donohue’s new series The Unknowable incorporating a style of found-footage in excellently inventive ways. One of the subgenre’s most effective additions actually came before The Blair Witch Project. In 1989 – ten years before its release – a movie called The McPherson Tape (aka UFO Abduction) was written, produced and directed by Dean Alioto. Alioto made the film with no budget and no professional actors. The result was a grainy but effective horror home video which shows a family gathering descend into an unimaginable nightmare when a UFO crashes near the house.
Collider
'Smile': Here's Where You Can Stream the Horror Phenomenon Tomorrow
Smile if you’re in the mood for a horror film this week, because Paramount+ just announced that the horror phenomenon Smile will be available to stream as early as tomorrow. Subscribers will be able to watch it on the platform and non-subscribers can buy it on other digital platforms. The story centers around a woman who gets increasingly desperate as she starts to notice something unsettling: People give her a wide and creepy smile just before trying to attack her.
Collider
‘Clash of Clans’ Invades Comic Books in ‘The Books of Clash: Volume 1’ Cover [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively reveal the cover of The Books of Clash: Volume 1: Legendary Legends of Legendarious Achievery, the first volume of a new graphic novel inspired by the popular games Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. The first volume of the collection is set to be published in May 2023 by Gene Luen Yang and illustrated by Les McClaine and Alison Acton.
Collider
Who Is Lobo? Everything You Need to Know About DC Comics' Colorful Antihero
With a new DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in the works that promises to be huge, sights are set on which of the company's legendary heroes and villains could be slated to appear. With fan favorites Superman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the caped crusader himself, Batman, there's already a rich pool from which co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran can choose. One lesser-known pick that's on the minds of diehard DC fans is Lobo. From a misleading name to an ever-changing style in the comic books, this ruthless antihero from the planet Czarnia can be a little hard to pin down, so here's a deeper look at the chaotic bounty hunter from comics and television.
Collider
Who Is Rashid, Actually, in 'Interview with the Vampire'?
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire has rightfully been lauded since its debut this past month. The TV series by creator Rolin Jones features the relationship between two vampires Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid) in New Orleans. There’s much that’s been said about the show already; however, the final episode of Season 1 adds an interesting new wrinkle to this adaptation by revealing the true identity of Rashid (Assad Zaman).
Collider
How Wes Craven Saved Horror In the 1990s
2022 has been one of the best years for the horror genre due to the likes of stalwarts such as the Scream and Halloween franchises coming back for more sequels, along with the freshness of surprising hits like Barbarian, Smile, and Terrifier 2. Horror fans have no doubt been spoiled. Just a few decades ago, however, the genre seemed near death. After the bloatedness of the 1980s saw the slasher craze dominate so much of the box office, it was only natural that the 1990s saw audiences grow bored with seeing the same old thing. There were only so many times we could watch Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, or some other killer in a mask slice and dice a bunch of teens before it got old.
Collider
'My Policeman': Where You've Seen the Cast Before
My Policeman is the newest Amazon Prime original movie and book-to-screen adaptation. My Policeman follows Tom, a 1950s British policeman who marries a schoolteacher named Marion. Soon after, he begins an intense homosexual love affair with a museum curator named Patrick even though homosexuality was illegal. The film is expected...
Daniel Craig unleashes his inner disco diva in Taika Waititi-directed vodka commercial
Since ending his 15-year run as James Bond, Daniel Craig has been brushing up his fancy footwork, which he enthusiastically showcases in a new vodka commercial directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi.
Collider
'Unforgiven' 30 Years On: 10 Things That Make it The Best Clint Eastwood Movie
Clint Eastwood has directed many great movies throughout the decades. He made his start as an actor, known in the 1960s mostly for Western and war movies, but began to branch out into more roles by the 1970s. With that came a second career of sorts as a director, too. He'd often do double duty, directing and starring in many of his movies (something he's continued to do as recently as 2021, with Cry Macho).
Collider
Who Are 'Wakanda Forever's Midnight Angels and Are They in The Comics?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Sometimes even the Dora Milaje need help and that's when the Midnight Angels step in. A subgroup of warriors, they are the personal bodyguards of the Black Panther, and we get our first glimpse of them in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever! In the world of Marvel comics, the Midnight Angels were created by T'Challa after Doctor Doom stole the Vibranium from Wakanda. While that isn't the same history that now exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, their inclusion in the world of Wakanda Forever is still very exciting.
Collider
What ‘House of the Dragon’ Was Like for Someone Who Never Saw ‘Game of Thrones’
I didn’t originally plan to watch House of the Dragon. I hadn’t (and still haven’t) watched its predecessor, Game of Thrones, or read the books that either show was based on. This wasn’t because of any lack of interest — I’m a big fan of genre television and fantasy stories. But it had never quite made it to the top of the list, owing in part to not having the time to invest into it, but also to the knowledge that — at least according to the fans I’d heard from — the last season of Game of Thrones wasn’t very good. But as the first season of House of the Dragon began to release and reactions began to cross my timeline, I decided to give it a shot and see what all the hype was about.
Collider
All The MCU Connections in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' You Might Have Missed
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The latest entry in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has now been unleashed. In true Marvel form, the story is as much about this one film as it is about multiple future movies and shows that have either already been released or are soon coming down the pipeline. As such, we’re digging through not only all the possible spoilers one could want but also the various connections it has to this broader universe that seems to just keep growing with every passing minute. If you haven’t yet seen the film, be prepared as this piece will contain some spoilers about this story as well as those of Marvel’s past and potential future. Let’s dig in.
Collider
New ‘Disenchanted’ Footage Shows Amy Adams Solving Problems Through Song
This Friday, Disenchanted, the long-awaited sequel to Disney's Enchanted, arrives on Disney+. As viewers await the return of Giselle and her friends and family, Disney has been sharing clips from the movie to keep up excitement. The newest clip offers some music to the ears (literally) and features Amy Adams as Giselle and Gabriella Baldacchino as Morgan.
Collider
Why Riri Williams' Dad Is So Important
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The MCU's latest release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, features a wellspring of top-notch performances: Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda, a strong leader broken by loss; Letitita Wright's Princess Shuri, who bears the weight of the film on her shoulders; Tenoch Huerta Mejía, who evokes a tinge of sympathy for his menacing Namor; and Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke, returnees that have slipped comfortably back into their beloved characters from the first film. Alongside these acting powerhouses is newcomer Dominique Thorne, who plays Riri Williams/Ironheart. With only three films to her credit, including this one, the way she confidently brings the character to life is a testament to the young actress' talent. What makes her performance memorable, though, is evident in a scene that is almost a throw-away set of lines from her, about how she used to work on cars with her stepdad. Thorne imbues the words with a memory that lives on for her, one that comes with equal parts of joy and sorrow. It suggests a connection that has impacted her life significantly, and the character's history in the comics backs that up.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Watch the Action-Packed Episode 3 Preview
Last night’s “Yellowstone” premiere, which featured the first two episodes of season 5, was a… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Watch the Action-Packed Episode 3 Preview appeared first on Outsider.
Collider
What Exactly Are Namor's Powers Anyways?
In the decade since its inception, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has brought a number of powerful comics characters to life on the big screen – their most recent being Tenoch Huerta Mejía's embodiment of Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Joining the ranks of other god-like powered beings such as Chris Hemsworth's Thor, known throughout mythology as the Norse God of thunder, Brie Larson's cosmic champion Captain Marvel, and Josh Brolin's Infinity Stones-wielding mad titan Thanos, Namor enters into an expansive multiverse of mighty MCU characters. But who is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Namor and what exactly are his powers?
Collider
‘Pokémon‘s Ash Ketchum Finally Becomes World’s Greatest Trainer
25 years ago, Pokémon's protagonist Ash Ketchum had always wanted to be the very best, "like no one ever was." Now, after 25 seasons, the Pokémon Company has announced that the 10-year-old trainer, along with his Pokémon buddy Pikachu, has won the top trainer title after traveling the world and catching multiple Pokémon. In the most recent episode of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, Ash and Pikachu have finally achieved their goal of winning the Masters Eight Tournament of the Pokémon World Coronation Series, allowing the duo to claim their destiny, which Ash has desired since the first series aired in 1997.
Comments / 0