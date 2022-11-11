Read full article on original website
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is sharing additional information regarding reported gunfire at an area mall late Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson for the department confirmed that dispatch received multiple calls regarding gunfire that occurred inside the Columbia Place Mall. The first call came in around 5:52 p.m.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that one person is dead and another has been charged following a Saturday morning car crash in Lexington County. Corporal David Jones said that the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Calhoun Road near Brookhaven Court to the southeast...
(Richland County, SC)-- The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating reports of gunfire inside a mall in Columbia. Multiple 911 calls were made about gunfire inside Columbia Place Mall on Saturday. Responding police found no evidence of injuries at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An investigation is underway into a house fire on East Old Camden Road just outside of Hartsville early Sunday morning where one person was killed, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. Hardee said the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), South Carolina Fire Marshal’s...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say the scene is secure and residents can now go about their business as usual after a report of gunfire initially led to a major law enforcement response on Saturday evening. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that several agencies responded to Columbia Place Mall,...
The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office has been actively working to apprehend an individual that escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. Shortly after 1 a.m. this morning, The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office was notified thru dispatch that an inmate had escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. The inmate was identified as 42 y/o Shaun Wayne Wiles.
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department said the area is secured after reports of a shooting incident at a Columbia area mall. People can return to their normal shopping activities according to officials. Officials said multiple agencies responded to shots fired at the Columbia Place...
CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – U.S. Marshals Service and Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s assistance in searching for an inmate who recently escaped. Authorities say Shaun Wayne Wiles escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. He was being held on a dangerous drug charge.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrests of multiple suspects in a shooting that happened near Ridge View High School. On Sept. 29 deputies were dispatched on reports of shots fired in a neighborhood adjacent to the school at around 12:30 p.m. Investigators found...
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two people were arrested after leading Colleton County deputies on a brief chase on Tuesday. According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle due to a mismatching license plate around 7:45 p.m. on Sidneys Road in Walterboro. A police report indicates the driver failed to stop, […]
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are assisting in the search for a teen missing since earlier Friday. According to an announcement from police, 13-year-old Shamoni Cabbagestalk walked away from her Newberry Avenue home and hasn't returned. Authorities said that she left without anyone's knowledge and it's unclear where she...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of three individuals connected to a shooting incident that happened Sept. 29 near Ridge View High School. Brian Samuel Jr., 18, and two unidentified minors were each charged with aggravated breach of peace. Deputies say they reported to...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 18% of all the murders recorded in South Carolina in 2021 happened in the six counties included in the News13 viewing area, according to a 304-page report released on Thursday by SLED. The agency’s annual Crime in South Carolina report showed that 99 of the state’s 566 murders were […]
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The search continues for those responsible for the shooting death of a Kershaw County woman last year. Investigators say Dena Thames, 37, was shot and killed on Gaines Church Road, less than 10 miles away from Downtown Camden. Reginald Carter was at the BP gas...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland county man is sentenced to life in prison without parole after killing two people in Columbia four years ago. Micah Brown was convicted on two murder counts and an attempted murder count during a jury trial this week. On the night of November 7,...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released new details regarding a deadly Thursday afternoon accident. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 49-year-old Jennifer O'neal Cassidy of Columbia was attempting to turn onto Bush River Road from Wescott Road around 4 p.m. when her vehicle was struck by a southbound vehicle on the former.
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Henry Bryant, 98, said he's thankful to be alive after two men robbed him at gunpoint Monday while he was doing yard work outside his home in North Florence. “I have a little hole in my drive on the other side of the house. And...
Orangeburg County will be eligible to receive state monies to help commemorate and celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States in 2026. Orangeburg County was the site of many Revolutionary War battles, including the Battle of Eutaw Springs. In an effort to ensure that all counties across the state...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says part of Highway 17A is back open after a major crash. The crash happened on the highway just south of Summerville near Clubhouse Road, according to Lt. Rick Carson. That area was closed down for multiple hours Saturday...
