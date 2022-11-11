Free Meals and Deals Cincinnati Service Members Can Enjoy This Veterans Day

Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11 and several local and national organizations are offering special discounts to active military members and veterans to say thank you for your service.

Be sure to provide proper identification. And note that not all locations of national chains have to participate, so it's best to check with your nearby restaurant before you head out.



The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs also has a list of other discounts available on Nov. 11, including for retail and various activities, at news.va.gov .



Local Offers:

The casino will be honoring veterans with a Veterans Day Lunch Special 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Brick'd Oven Pizza and Hard Rock Cafe and a Veterans Day ceremony “during which the Property President, George Goldhoff, will present the DAV, Disabled American Veterans Charity, with a $10,000 cash donation." Hamilton County Color Guard and Robert Lomax from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office will also be singing the National Anthem during the event.

Cincinnati Metro

Rides will be free for all veterans and active-duty military on all Metro and paratransit buses.

Graeter’s Ice Cream

Free single dip sugar cone for veterans and active-duty military.

Tom & Chee

The locally spawned chain is giving away free melts. This deal does not extend to Tom & Chee's Kings Island location.

Gold Star Chili

The chili institution will be providing a complimentary 3-, 4- or 5-way and a regular fountain drink to veterans and active-duty military.



The Cincinnati Cyclones

During the Friday, Nov. 11 game against the Indy Fuel, the Cincinnati Cyclones will be honoring veterans and active-duty military with $5 craft beer and seltzer, $1 popcorn and $3 hamburgers. Military-themed jerseys will also be available for purchase. Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway St., Downtown .



The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Active military, retired military, National Guard, veterans with honorable or medical discharge and Reserve Officers' Training Corps will receive free admission to the zoo on Nov. 11. Veterans and active-duty military can also purchase up to six half-price admission tickets to the zoo for members of their immediate family on Nov. 11. 3400 Vine St., Avondale .

Veterans and active-duty military will receive 25% off their bill at Salazar Restaurant on Nov. 11.

Chains:

Outback Steakhouse

Free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola product.

Olive Garden

Free entrée from a select menu. Dine-in only.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries. Dine-in or takeout.

Texas Roadhouse

Free dinner vouchers. Vouchers will be handed out in the restaurant’s parking lots from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday.

Applebee’s

Free meal from a special Veterans Day menu. Dine-in only.

Denny's

Free Grand Slam from 5 a.m.-noon.

Bob Evans

Free meal from a special menu.

Cracker Barrel

Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake with a purchase in-store or online.

Dunkin' Donuts

A free donut. Limited to one per customer.

IHOP

Free stack of Red, White and Blueberry Pancakes.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Free pulled-pork sandwich. In-store and online orders for carryout and pickup.

Fazoli's

Free order of spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce.

Hooters

Free meal from a special menu with purchase.

Insomnia Cookies

Free six-pack of cookies with purchase.

Little Caesars

Free lunch combo from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Mike's Carwash

Free Ultimate Wash.



MOD Pizza

Buy one, get one free pizza or salad.

O'Charley's Restaurant + Bar

Free meal from a special menu.

Qdoba Mexican Eats

50% off any entrée. In-store only.

Red Lobster

Free Walt's Favorite Shrimp meal from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dine-in and carryout.

Red Robin

Free Red's Tavern Double Burger with unlimited steak fries.

Smashburger

Free hamburger or sandwich.

Smoothie King:

Free 20-ounce smoothie.

Target

Veterans and active-duty military can receive a 10% discount on orders through Nov. 12 in-store or online.



White Castle

Free Combo Meal.

Coffee:

Starbucks

Free tall, 12-ounce iced or hot coffee. In-store and drive-thru orders only. Limited to one per customer. The deal is also available to military spouses.

Krispy Kreme

Free donut and small coffee (iced or hot). In-store and drive-thru orders only. Limited to one per customer.

Biggby Coffee

Free 16-ounce drink of choice.

Caribou Coffee

Free small hot coffee.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Free hot or iced medium coffee with purchase.