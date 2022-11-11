ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

KTAR.com

2 tight statewide races in Arizona will likely trigger automatic recounts

PHOENIX – Two down-to-the-wire statewide races are likely heading to automatic full recounts under a newly implemented Arizona election law. The Nov. 8 election was Arizona’s first with Senate Bill 1008 in effect. The bill, which was signed by Gov. Doug Ducey in May, increased the recount threshold by five times, from one-tenth of a percent of the combined votes cast for the two candidates to one-half of a percent.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Here’s what Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said in victory speech

PHOENIX – Projected Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs promised voters Tuesday that she would work with Democrats and Republicans to move the state forward after a contentious election season and other challenges. “It is truly the honor of a lifetime and I will do everything in my power to make...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day

Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that the days-long tabulation of early ballots, particularly in Maricopa County, is a new phenomenon that is aimed at undercutting faith in the elections and harming GOP candidates. They’re flat wrong about the history, however: Final election results have never been available on Election Night in any Arizona […] The post Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs celebrates victory, Kari Lake does not concede

Governor-elect Katie Hobbs walked into a crowded room of jubilant Democratic supporters Tuesday morning in Phoenix, to give a victory speech after a contentious race that she was not favored to win.  Meanwhile, her Republican opponent Kari Lake had not conceded the race and continued to criticize elections in Maricopa County, with Lake’s campaign even […] The post Katie Hobbs celebrates victory, Kari Lake does not concede appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Prop 308 passes in Arizona; here's what it means for 'Dreamers'

Susan Campbell talked with James Zahn, a senior editor for The Toy Insider, about what technology-related toys you can find your kid just under $100. Katie Hobbs speaks after projected win; Kari Lake not yet conceding. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Katie Hobbs addresses supporters after the AP called the...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Katie Hobbs declared winner in Arizona's race for governor

It has been nearly a week since Election Day and several races are still too close to call. Thousands of ballots have yet to be counted. For full election coverage, click here. LATEST UPDATES:. 7:50 p.m. Proposition 308, which granted in-state tuition for non-citizens, and proposition 131, which creates a...
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Arizona voters approve lieutenant governor position

Voters have approved a ballot measure to create the position of lieutenant governor in Arizona in 2026. Proposition 131 passed in 10 of the state’s 15 counties and was approved by 55% of voters. The proposition changes the Arizona Constitution to create the position of lieutenant governor. They will...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Arizona leaders, others react to Katie Hobbs' win for AZ Governor

Democrat Katie Hobbs has been declared the winner in the race for Arizona governor against Republican Kari Lake by the Associated Press. The two went head-to-head in an election that lasted nearly an entire week. Following Hobbs' win over Lake, state and national leaders acknowledged her. Arizona Senior Senator Kyrsten...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

‘Brady’ list officer changed name to infamous movie gangster

When Officer James Beasley resigned from the Phoenix Police Department, his history of misconduct didn’t follow him to his new agency. His subsequent name change – the same as an infamous movie gangster – only further obscured his record. James Beasley is now Michael Corleone. While his...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs is poised to win the governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough

Kari Lake cut into Katie Hobbs’ lead for governor on Sunday, but not by as much as her campaign hoped — or enough to put her in a good position to overtake Hobbs as the final ballots are tallied in the upcoming days. The Hobbs campaign Sunday night issued a statement that, while it stopped […] The post Katie Hobbs is poised to win the governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
kunm.org

TUES: New Mexico begins certification process for midterm election, + More

New Mexico begins certification process for midterm election - By Morgan Lee Associated Press. Midterm election results were certified Tuesday by at least three county commissions in New Mexico at the start of a once-routine process that in some locations has become a focal point for those voicing distrust in voting systems.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
kyma.com

Maricopa County gives AZ election updates

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC) - Maricopa County, in Arizona, has provided another update in their election process. The county is now requiring an official press pass for members of the media to enter it's facilities. The pass is also a requirement to cover events related to the 2022 general election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

