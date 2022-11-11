Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Republican Abe Hamadeh closes in on Democrat Kris Mayes in Arizona attorney general race
PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes saw her lead over Republican Abe Hamadeh dwindle Tuesday evening in the Arizona attorney general race. Mayes’ advantage was at just 771 votes as of around 7:15 p.m., according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. The gap was 3,191 votes after...
KTAR.com
2 tight statewide races in Arizona will likely trigger automatic recounts
PHOENIX – Two down-to-the-wire statewide races are likely heading to automatic full recounts under a newly implemented Arizona election law. The Nov. 8 election was Arizona’s first with Senate Bill 1008 in effect. The bill, which was signed by Gov. Doug Ducey in May, increased the recount threshold by five times, from one-tenth of a percent of the combined votes cast for the two candidates to one-half of a percent.
KTAR.com
Here’s what Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said in victory speech
PHOENIX – Projected Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs promised voters Tuesday that she would work with Democrats and Republicans to move the state forward after a contentious election season and other challenges. “It is truly the honor of a lifetime and I will do everything in my power to make...
Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day
Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that the days-long tabulation of early ballots, particularly in Maricopa County, is a new phenomenon that is aimed at undercutting faith in the elections and harming GOP candidates. They’re flat wrong about the history, however: Final election results have never been available on Election Night in any Arizona […] The post Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Katie Hobbs celebrates victory, Kari Lake does not concede
Governor-elect Katie Hobbs walked into a crowded room of jubilant Democratic supporters Tuesday morning in Phoenix, to give a victory speech after a contentious race that she was not favored to win. Meanwhile, her Republican opponent Kari Lake had not conceded the race and continued to criticize elections in Maricopa County, with Lake’s campaign even […] The post Katie Hobbs celebrates victory, Kari Lake does not concede appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KTAR.com
Maricopa County to release final ‘big drop’ of votes for Arizona elections
PHOENIX — Arizona’s two most populated counties will release the latest updates on election results Monday evening. As officials continued to tally votes almost a week after polls closed, Maricopa County is expected to release its “last big drop” of around 90,000 votes around 6 p.m., Chairman Bill Gates said at a press conference.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Edges Katie Hobbs in Latest Maricopa County Election Results, But Not by Enough
The Monday night election results reporting by Maricopa County showed a strong 56.8 percent to 43.2 percent advantage to Republican gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake, but it was not enough to pull her ahead of Democrat Katie Hobbs in the overall, statewide vote count. Although there is still an estimated 5,000...
Opinion: Kari Lake told Arizona's McCain Republicans to 'get the hell out.' They did
"Sen. John McCain may have died four years ago, but his spirit still looms over Arizona politics. That maverick attitude was still strong enough to defeat the state's 'America First' candidates," writes political columnist Jon Gabriel.
AZFamily
Prop 308 passes in Arizona; here's what it means for 'Dreamers'
Susan Campbell talked with James Zahn, a senior editor for The Toy Insider, about what technology-related toys you can find your kid just under $100. Katie Hobbs speaks after projected win; Kari Lake not yet conceding. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Katie Hobbs addresses supporters after the AP called the...
AZFamily
Which tight Arizona races could trigger recounts and who’s footing the bill
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Because several races are so close, we’re looking at more than one recount in this state for some of these major races. A new law this year expanded the number of votes that triggers an automatic recount. If that happens, many logistics come with it, including a hefty price tag for you: the taxpayer.
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Katie Hobbs declared winner in Arizona's race for governor
It has been nearly a week since Election Day and several races are still too close to call. Thousands of ballots have yet to be counted. For full election coverage, click here. LATEST UPDATES:. 7:50 p.m. Proposition 308, which granted in-state tuition for non-citizens, and proposition 131, which creates a...
knau.org
Arizona voters approve lieutenant governor position
Voters have approved a ballot measure to create the position of lieutenant governor in Arizona in 2026. Proposition 131 passed in 10 of the state’s 15 counties and was approved by 55% of voters. The proposition changes the Arizona Constitution to create the position of lieutenant governor. They will...
ABC 15 News
Arizona leaders, others react to Katie Hobbs' win for AZ Governor
Democrat Katie Hobbs has been declared the winner in the race for Arizona governor against Republican Kari Lake by the Associated Press. The two went head-to-head in an election that lasted nearly an entire week. Following Hobbs' win over Lake, state and national leaders acknowledged her. Arizona Senior Senator Kyrsten...
12news.com
Top official says Maricopa vote count will end this week. What that means for the candidates
PHOENIX — The next two nights could decide who Arizona's next governor will be. Maricopa County Board Chairman Bill Gates said on "Sunday Square Off" Sunday morning that all of the county's remaining 190,000 ballots would be counted by the end of this week. The County Board oversees elections.
ABC 15 News
‘Brady’ list officer changed name to infamous movie gangster
When Officer James Beasley resigned from the Phoenix Police Department, his history of misconduct didn’t follow him to his new agency. His subsequent name change – the same as an infamous movie gangster – only further obscured his record. James Beasley is now Michael Corleone. While his...
12news.com
Here are the latest numbers in Arizona races that remain undecided
There are still a few political races undecided a week out of Election Day. Here's the latest count on Nov. 14, 2022.
KTAR.com
Arizona Votes: Here are the latest results from the state’s 10 ballot propositions
PHOENIX — Arizonans were asked to consider 10 ballot measures in Tuesday’s general election. The initiatives covered a wide range of subjects, including the voting process itself, taxation, the creation of a new statewide office and debt collection. Here’s a breakdown of Arizona’s ballot measures and how the...
Katie Hobbs is poised to win the governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough
Kari Lake cut into Katie Hobbs’ lead for governor on Sunday, but not by as much as her campaign hoped — or enough to put her in a good position to overtake Hobbs as the final ballots are tallied in the upcoming days. The Hobbs campaign Sunday night issued a statement that, while it stopped […] The post Katie Hobbs is poised to win the governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
kunm.org
TUES: New Mexico begins certification process for midterm election, + More
New Mexico begins certification process for midterm election - By Morgan Lee Associated Press. Midterm election results were certified Tuesday by at least three county commissions in New Mexico at the start of a once-routine process that in some locations has become a focal point for those voicing distrust in voting systems.
kyma.com
Maricopa County gives AZ election updates
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC) - Maricopa County, in Arizona, has provided another update in their election process. The county is now requiring an official press pass for members of the media to enter it's facilities. The pass is also a requirement to cover events related to the 2022 general election.
