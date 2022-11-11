ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

A weekend full of hard hitting football

 2 days ago

The betting line for the LSU Tigers has been set at 3.5 points in their matchup in Fayetteville against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

WWL spoke with Audacy Betting Insider Ryan Horvat about the contest and who he sees as his favorite for the win.  He says the big win over Bama will definitely have an effect on tomorrow’s contest.

“We call this a hangover spot where you hit the road now and it’s an early kickoff (11am), you’re not in that prime time spot it’s the early kick and Arkansas has a really good team.”

Horvat says he’s really becoming a fan of LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

“Shocked and surprised how great of job Brian Kelly has done year one and obviously they have that big walk off win where he calls the two point conversion.”

Kickoff is at 11am Saturday on WWL and the Audacy App.

Also slightly favored are the New Orleans Saints by 2 points against Pittsburgh on their home field.

Horvat says the Saints were one of the team where he had high hopes.

“I had such high expectations where I went over on their win total, I thought they had a shot to win the division because I was a little down on Tampa Bay and rightfully so, but they just haven’t been able to stay healthy.”

Still, Horvat says Pittsburgh has a lot of potential if they could only…

“Pittsburgh is getting a little bit healthier, but they’re starting a rookie quarterback.  And Andy Dalton has actually played good football.  I think if the Saints are able to run the ball they should be able to win this game by a whole field goal.  I do like them to bounce back and get right this weekend.”

Sunday kickoff is at noon on WWL and the Audacy App.

