Whoopi Goldberg Sparks Concern After Fans Suspect She Needed Assistance Walking To 'The View' Stage

mega

Whoopi Goldberg has fans worrying after she appeared to need assistance getting to The View stage.

During the Thursday, November 10, episode, Sara Haines warned the show's moderator about a step as she helped her up onto the elevated surface. The ladies dedicated part of the show to celebrating the EGOT winner's birthday, which is on Sunday, November 13, with a segment called "Whoopi's Favorite Things."

the view/ youtube

"Hey now. It is my birthday and since I am always on the lookout for unique and wonderful things for people , I want to show you some of my favorite things," Goldberg said as she showed off items including sneakers to corkscrews and cookware.

As the television personalities moved from table to table to display the items, Haines could reportedly be seen grabbing the birthday lady's arm and assisting her to the next item.

the view/ youtube

At one point, Haines grabbed Goldberg's arm and instructed her to "step up" as they made their way to the last table, both looking down at the step before moving.

Goldberg has been open about aging as of late, with the soon-to-be 67-year-old candidly discussing what she has learned as she has gotten older in her new book, Two Old Broads: Stuff You Need to Know That You Didn't Know You Needed to Know , which she wrote with Dr. M.E. Hecht .

"I had no idea how many annoying little things would start to happen to my body as I aged," The View host wrote in her tell-all, in which she notes that her knees make so much noise when she stands that it sounds like they are playing clackers.

Detailing her recent health struggles, Goldberg told her readers that she has a "touch of Arthritis," explaining, "Moving my neck around, moving my shoulders, I have bursitis. I mean, I have a lot of 'itises.'"

the view/ youtube

She also recalled once having a cough so bad that it lasted a year, so she finally went to the doctor to find out she had pneumonia in both of her lungs and was septic, a possible life-threatening condition that stems from a body's response to an infection.

And while growing older comes with some downfalls, Goldberg noted that it also comes with some benefits. "Nobody wants to talk about older people having sex but old people have sex all the time!" Goldberg exclaimed in an interview earlier this week to promote her book.

"We're having more sex than anybody, really," Goldberg declared, as she encouraged people to "go out and do stuff. You know, have sex!"

the view/ youtube

The Sun reported on the Thursday The View episode, as well as excerpts of Goldberg's book.