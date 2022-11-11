ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Sidewalk Warriors Troy proves aid for those in need

By Ben Mitchell
 2 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Every Thursday night, a team of volunteers from Sidewalk Warriors Troy provides meals, beverages, pantry, and personal care items free of charge to those experiencing homelessness or food insecurity. This week, volunteers including students from Hoosic Valley High School served 125 individuals with a variety of items, including packages of socks.

Sidewalk Warriors Troy operates solely with support from the local community, organizations, and businesses. The organization recently received a donation of 1500 socks from St. Pius V Catholic School and 500 pairs of socks from Cakes & Catering by Sarah and her customers.

Sidewalk Warriors Troy sets up weekly at the Roarke Center parking lot on the corner of State Street and 4th Street. Volunteers arrive at 5 p.m. and start serving at 6 p.m. New volunteers are encouraged to show up and do not have to signup ahead of time. For more information and to find ways to donate, click here.

NEWS10 ABC

