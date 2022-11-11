ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

Middletown High girls volleyball team loses to top seed Chariho in semifinals

By Steve Rogers, Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bTug3_0j7Ri94n00

The top seed and host Chariho High girls volleyball team used home court to its advantage as it downed No. 4 seed Middletown 3-1 in a Division II semifinal match on Thursday.

The unbeaten Chargers topped the Islanders 25-12, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18 to run their division-winning streak to 18.

“I wish we had the opportunity to play them at a neutral site in the playoffs because it is a great match-up,” Middletown coach Gus Steppen said. “We drew the short straw schedule-wise this year. We played the top four teams in Division II on the road this year and had to travel to Chariho twice.”

RI high school football playoffs:With championship games ahead, how will Portsmouth, Middletown, Rogers get there

Middletown’s Gwen Delaney had eight kills, three aces and two blocks and teammate Skylar Schuster led the team on several runs from behind the service line and had pivotal kills and blocks in the front row against the Chargers.

“We were able to take the second set, but Chariho plays flawless defense, and doesn’t make mistakes, especially at home,” Steppen said. “Their setter/middle hitter duo of Alexis Cole and Katja Nelson is one of the best in the state. They hooked up for eight kills on the night.”

Middletown defeated Pilgrim 3-1 in a quarterfinal match before its first season in Division II came to an end. The Islanders surprised a lot of teams and finished with an overall record of 11-6.

“I couldn't be more proud of our young team’s performance,” Steppen said. “Our entire varsity squad will be returning in 2023. We have been battle tested, and these experiences should make our team a force to be reckoned with next year.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
friars.com

Friar Dance Team Signs Jayla Augustin Through Team IMPACT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Providence College dance team head coach Katie Printer announced today (Nov. 13) a new team member, signing 12-year-old Jayla Augustin through Team IMPACT. Jayla, who has Sickle Cell, was officially introduced at a signing day press conference on Sunday, November 13th at the Ruane Friar Development...
bryantbulldogs.com

Bryant, Maine-Fort Kent game canceled

SMITHFIELD, R.I. -- The Bryant University men's basketball game with Maine-Fort Kent scheduled for Monday, November 14 has been canceled due to a forfeit by the Bengals because of injuries that have depleted their roster. Fans who have purchased a single-game ticket for Monday will receive a refund within 5-7...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire spreads through Cranston home

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Flames spread through a home in Cranston on Monday morning. Nobody was injured in the fire at 22 Victory St. Investigators said the fire started on the first floor and spread to the second floor. The cause was under investigation.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

East Greenwich man burned in fondue incident

(WJAR) — An East Greenwich man was burned after a fondue he was having ignited with alcohol, according to police. The incident happened Thursday at a home on West Street. An East Greenwich police officer on the scene told NBC 10 that the man was burned, but stable. The...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

Record warmth going away, some rain Sunday, then colder week ahead

Boston tied the Record High Temperature on Saturday, reaching 76 degrees, tying the old record high set November 12, 1909. Providence came within one degree of tying the record of 75 set as well 113 years ago. Many other inland locations reached the mid, even some upper 70s! However, an area of Low Pressure is developing along a secondary cold front swinging through Sunday, that will bring some rain, particularly in the morning, Sunday. Highs will only be in the 50's.
BOSTON, MA
cohaitungchi.com

41 Date Ideas in Providence, RI: Romantic Things To Do in Providence

You can find lots of fun date ideas in Providence. Couples can have a great time because of all the romantic things to do in Providence!. You can find the city of Providence in the United States. It’s the capital of the state of Rhode Island. If you visit the city there are many things to see, such as Waterplace Park.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

25th Annual Illuminated Boat Parade to kick off in Newport Harbor

Bundle up and head down to Newport Harbor for the 25th Annual Illuminated Boat Parade as they kick off the holiday season this month. All are invited to watch the parade of lighted boats compete for best decorated as we all sail into the most wonderful time of the year.
NEWPORT, RI
independentri.com

South Kingstown police eyeing traffic enforcement unit

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town’s of South Kingstown's new chief of police says he would like to take a page from his time with the Rhode Island State Police and form a unit dedicated to traffic enforcement issues. The idea was one of several that surfaced during...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
independentri.com

Narragansett Town Council approves plan to move local home

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — As one of its final acts before the new term, the Narragansett Town Council approved plans to move an 1896 beach home on Boston Neck Road, 1,000 feet down the street to a new location. The date now penciled in for the move: Nov. 15, in...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

Man recovering after being stabbed in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A 31-year-old man is now recovering after being stabbed Friday night. The stabbing happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of Hope Street. Fall River Police said when they arrived, the victim was found with a stab wound in his back. The unnamed...
FALL RIVER, MA
The Newport Daily News

The Newport Daily News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newport, RI from Newport Daily News.

 http://newportri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy