Middletown High girls volleyball team loses to top seed Chariho in semifinals

The top seed and host Chariho High girls volleyball team used home court to its advantage as it downed No. 4 seed Middletown 3-1 in a Division II semifinal match on Thursday.

The unbeaten Chargers topped the Islanders 25-12, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18 to run their division-winning streak to 18.

“I wish we had the opportunity to play them at a neutral site in the playoffs because it is a great match-up,” Middletown coach Gus Steppen said. “We drew the short straw schedule-wise this year. We played the top four teams in Division II on the road this year and had to travel to Chariho twice.”

Middletown’s Gwen Delaney had eight kills, three aces and two blocks and teammate Skylar Schuster led the team on several runs from behind the service line and had pivotal kills and blocks in the front row against the Chargers.

“We were able to take the second set, but Chariho plays flawless defense, and doesn’t make mistakes, especially at home,” Steppen said. “Their setter/middle hitter duo of Alexis Cole and Katja Nelson is one of the best in the state. They hooked up for eight kills on the night.”

Middletown defeated Pilgrim 3-1 in a quarterfinal match before its first season in Division II came to an end. The Islanders surprised a lot of teams and finished with an overall record of 11-6.

“I couldn't be more proud of our young team’s performance,” Steppen said. “Our entire varsity squad will be returning in 2023. We have been battle tested, and these experiences should make our team a force to be reckoned with next year.”