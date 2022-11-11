ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volusia County puts damage from Nicole at $522 million

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Damages are estimated at more than $522 million in a Central Florida coastal county where homes collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean following Hurricane Nicole last week. What You Need To Know. Damages from Hurricane Nicole in Volusia County exceeded those from Hurricane Ian. Severe...
Astor residents say flooding is a painful and persistent reality

ASTOR, Fla. — In Astor, an unincorporated community of about 1,200 people, flooding from Hurricane Ian had not subsided by the time Hurricane Nicole struck the area last week. What You Need To Know. Experts say the St. Johns river is at a “moderate flood stage” in Astor after...
Missing 3-year-old found dead in Seminole County retention pond

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy that had been declared missing by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was found dead in a retention pond Sunday evening, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. A missing persons alert was sent out just before 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The...
After Nicole, access to some Artemis viewing sites is limited

Crowds will soon gather along the Space Coast to witness NASA's historic Artemis test launch early Wednesday morning, but normal viewing spots might not be available because of Hurricane Nicole damage. What You Need To Know. When Hurricane Nicole hit Brevard County, the storm damaged many beach accesses. Now, most...
Concertgoer says flooded roads an issue near Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. — Even before the hurricanes, all it took was an afternoon storm to flood some of the streets around Camping World Stadium recently. “As the rain was coming down, I started freaking out because I thought my car was going to get flooded,” said Thao Tran, who experienced the flooding while on her way to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers on Sept. 15. “So I drove into this area, and it was a little bit higher ground.”
