ORLANDO, Fla. — Even before the hurricanes, all it took was an afternoon storm to flood some of the streets around Camping World Stadium recently. “As the rain was coming down, I started freaking out because I thought my car was going to get flooded,” said Thao Tran, who experienced the flooding while on her way to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers on Sept. 15. “So I drove into this area, and it was a little bit higher ground.”

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO