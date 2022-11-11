Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
What Cardano’s 400% surge in addresses says about the sentiment of ADA investors
Cardano’s active addresses climbed 4x despite declining market confidence. Regardless of the spike, most parts of the ADA ecosystem remained in in the lurch, leaving ADA with less likeliness of exiting the bearish region. Since the investors’ loss of confidence in the market after the FTX crash, there has...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin, FTX, and impact of the exchange’s collapse on BTC HODLer conviction
Bitcoin’s price was gravely impacted by the failure of FTX. On-chain metrics suggested a shift in HODLer’s behavior. The sudden collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire left the general cryptocurrency dealing with significant losses. The effects of the events between 6 -14 November 2022 could be compared to the collapse of Mt Gox in 2012.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin holders, whales, and miners: The impact of FTX on the state of BTC
Bitcoin HODLers withdraw historic amounts of BTC from exchanges. Miners continue to feel the pressure amidst the FUD. The mistrust in exchanges has continued unabated ever since the FTX collapse. Now, in an unprecedented move, many BTC HODLers have started withdrawing huge amounts of Bitcoin out of their exchange wallets.
ambcrypto.com
A-Z of inflows and outflows and what it means for crypto traders and investors
The aftermath of FTX’s collapse has mostly been about customers getting tier funds stuck on the exchange as well as heightened fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) in the broader crypto market. However, the latest CoinShaes report shed light on some interesting metrics indicating that traders and short-term investors have...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin Cash: Could this 2023 development prove profitable for investors in Q4 2022
St. Kitts and Nevis to adopted BCH as the legal tender in 2023. BCH could see some upside in the days to come thanks to investor optimism. Bitcoin Cash [BCH] notably became less popular as the top cryptocurrencies segment became more crowded. This meant that it was at the risk of being sidelined as investors favored other top crypto projects.
ambcrypto.com
Should XRP investors be disturbed amid the news of this…
Ripple investors failed to pump funds into the blockchain investments despite asset flow hitting highest point in months. XRP registered a 25% decline from the past week but was rarely impacted by the dormancy; seems to be recovering. According to the 14 November Coinshares digital assets flow report, Ripple [XRP]...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin Cash: Why a small move upward could offer a BCH shorting opportunity
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure was bearish for BCH on higher timeframes. A move past $110 toward $115 would likely be a place of interest for bulls and bears. Over...
ambcrypto.com
AAVE investors looking for short-term profits must target these levels
Whales double down their stablecoin holding in favor of Aave in the last two days. AAVE broke previous support levels and showed strong bearish momentum in the last few days. However, a retest of the $56.6 support level suggested that the bulls may have secured a zone for a potential price recovery.
ambcrypto.com
Is BNB’s confidence in its best performers enough to reverse its downtrend
BNB Chain was quite heated due to multiple positive developments. BNB’s stochastic was oversold, but the rest of the metrics were negative. BNB’s performance last week was not what investors expected. Its price went down considerably, like most other cryptos in the market. The credit for this price decline goes to the current market, which favors the sellers.
Stocks Slip on Wall Street After Big Rally as Target Tumbles
"By Yuri Kageyama and Matt OttStocks are slipping at the open of trading on Wall Street following a rally that had lifted it the S&P 500 its highest level in two months. The benchmark index was down 0.4% Wednesday, with weakness for retailers a particular drag. They fell after Target cut its forecasts for the holiday season and said its sales slowed sharply in recent weeks. Much of Wall Street’s prior rally was due to hopes inflation is easing, which could portend less aggressive hikes for interest rates. A report showed sales strengthened for retailers broadly last month. But it’s...
ambcrypto.com
FTX, Binance, and the ongoing market volatility: This is what CZ thinks of it all
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, CEO of Binance, sharply cautioned novice and cash-strapped investors against trading cryptocurrencies. The CEO urged traders to do so especially in the face of the ongoing market volatility and unpredictability. The CEO of Binance urged inexperienced investors to wait through the tumultuous moment rather than...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin buyers being drawn by rising prices and not distrust of banks, details inside
As per a new Bank for International Settlements (BIS) report, cryptocurrency investors are driven by the rising prices of tokens rather than a distrust of banks. BIS on 15 November published “BIS Working Papers” which looks into the relationship between Bitcoin (BTC) prices, cryptocurrency trading, and retail adoption.
ambcrypto.com
Uniswap: Here is how the leading DEX was impacted by the collapse of FTX
Following FTX’s collapse on 7 November, Uniswap saw an increase in user activity. Its daily new transacting wallets rallied to a 2022 high of 55,550 wallets. Uniswap V2 and V3 saw increased ETH transactions. Leading decentralized crypto trading protocol Uniswap [UNI], in a tweet on 14 November, confirmed that...
ambcrypto.com
Why BTC’s move to wallets could have an unusual explanation this bear season
Bitcoin exchanges outflows witness a surge in the last few days. BTC whales didn’t show much of an interest in purchasing the king coin at discounted prices. If you were hoping for crypto winter to end soon, then the latest market crash may have just dampened your mood. Fortunately, the latest Bitcoin [BTC] observations could be the silver lining to a dark cloud that is currently hovering over the crypto market.
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin miners may have reason to celebrate, but can LTC holders say the same
Litecoin’s hash rate improves, miner fees continue to grow. Even though Bitcoin miners continue to suffer from FUD, the same couldn’t be said for Litecoin [LTC] as it witnessed an improvement. According to a recent tweet made by Litecoin on 13 November, its hash rate was at 535.6 TH/s.
ambcrypto.com
Will these 7 exchanges’ ‘proof of reserves’ meet the call for transparency
The downfall of FTX has induced fear among investors and traders alike. Thanks to growing distrust of crypto-exchanges, a number of them have taken steps to incorporate more transparency in their operations. On-chain proof of reserves. Blockchain analytics firm Nansen has gathered data related to the on-chain crypto-holdings of seven...
ambcrypto.com
The BAYC-FTX connection: Why the Apes may not climb any price trees soon
BAYC’s royalties and treasury were stored on the FTX US exchange. Floor price and volume dropped significantly over the week. The NFT market felt the impact of falling prices as crypto rates plunged over the last few days. In fact, even Ethereum [ETH] blue-chip collections like Bored Ape Yacht Club [BAYC] could not bank on their popularity to counter the adverse effect of the FTX collapse that left the market in turbulence.
ambcrypto.com
As ETC retests $23.3 as resistance, could extended losses bring $13 in sight
USDT Dominance (Tether Dominance) rose to 8.53%, the highest value it reached since mid-June. Investor confidence was quite low in the market after the FTX collapse. Bitcoin was weak on the price charts and fell below $17k once more. Ethereum Classic faced intense bearish pressure. It appeared that selling pressure could continue to dominate, although volatility can also be expected in the coming days.
ambcrypto.com
Trust Wallet Token [TWT] rallies >50% as CZ counsels investors to take cover
Binance CEO, CZ, suggests self-custody for investors protection; recommends Trust Wallet. Trust Wallet Token makes 50% profit for holders with potential to abide in the bullish region for an extended period. Trust Wallet Token [TWT] appreciated more than 50% in the last 24 hours after Binance CEO CZ suggested investors...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: How these levels can shape ETH’s path to recovery
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum’s recent decline below the near-term EMAs highlighted an increased selling edge. The altcoin noted a gradual decline in its funding rates over the past day. Ethereum [ETH]...
Comments / 0