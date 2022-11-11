To submit a promotion, new hire, award or donation, go to: tcjournal.biz/customer-service/submit-news. Trios Health has hired Dr. Elizabeth Brallier as a family medicine residency core faculty member and family medicine physician. She will support the Trios Health Family Medicine Residency Program by supervising resident physicians as they see patients, providing education through the context of patient care and trainings, and, advising, mentoring, and coaching residents. Additionally, Brallier will see her own patients. She recently completed her family medicine residency with the University of Washington in Seattle, after earning her doctor of medicine degree at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and completing her bachelor of science in nursing at the University of Memphis Loewenberg School of Nursing. She most recently practiced at Harborview Family Medicine Clinic and University of Washington Montlake Hospital, providing comprehensive medical care to a diverse range of patient groups.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO