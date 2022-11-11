Read full article on original website
Pasco road deal signals the start of development at Broadmoor
The ink was barely dry on a $39 million road improvement plan for Pasco’s Broadmoor area when Big Sky Developers dispatched excavators. Big Sky’s heavy equipment as much as anything signifies development is coming to Broadmoor, the 1,200-plus acre collection of sand dunes that has long been the spot where Pasco envisions homes, stores, offices and recreation amenities to serve its growing population.
37 Years Later these bumps on East I-82 Near Benton City Are still there, Why?
If you’re from around these parts, you’re likely very familiar with the barrage of bumps on eastbound Interstate 82 between Prosser and Benton City at milepost 91.9. The bumps have been there since the late 80s and as of yet, the WSDOT hasn’t been able to find a way to completely remedy the problem. You could say, they keep hitting bumps in the road (sorry) when it comes to smoothing out the interstate.
Local Walla Walla native bringing back the Walla Walla Armory
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – The Walla Walla Armory has been traditionally used by the National Guard for training, recruiting, driving military trucks from one place to another and hosting community events. After sitting dormant for over a year, a new U.S. National Guard recruiter has been assigned to Walla...
4th-grade teacher topples 3-term incumbent for a Tri-Cities school board seat
“It was a lot of hard work and I knew this was going to be an uphill challenge.”
Richland Police Ask Crazy Simple Question, & Tri-Cities Answers
The West Richland PD did a strange thing on their Facebook the other day and actually asked where people would like to see more police presence. I know it's a crazy idea, right? (lol) Here is what the people answered. West Richland Police Department Wants to Know This Question. On...
Say it ain't so, no Trader Joe's for Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Trader Joe's will not be coming to the old Toys "R" Us location in Kennewick after all. Following recent speculation about the popular shopping franchise coming to the area Wave Design Group, an architectural, engineering, and interior-design firm in the Tri-Cities, has posted that a Trader Joe's will not be opening.
Networking – November 2022
To submit a promotion, new hire, award or donation, go to: tcjournal.biz/customer-service/submit-news. Trios Health has hired Dr. Elizabeth Brallier as a family medicine residency core faculty member and family medicine physician. She will support the Trios Health Family Medicine Residency Program by supervising resident physicians as they see patients, providing education through the context of patient care and trainings, and, advising, mentoring, and coaching residents. Additionally, Brallier will see her own patients. She recently completed her family medicine residency with the University of Washington in Seattle, after earning her doctor of medicine degree at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and completing her bachelor of science in nursing at the University of Memphis Loewenberg School of Nursing. She most recently practiced at Harborview Family Medicine Clinic and University of Washington Montlake Hospital, providing comprehensive medical care to a diverse range of patient groups.
Here’s who came out on top in the race for Benton County prosecutor
One candidate conceded over the weekend.
Kennewick Welcomes Frida’s Mexican Grill to the Food Truck Plaza at Columbia Gardens
Another food truck has been added to Tri-Cities' Food Truck Plaza. Frida's Mexican Grill is open for business at 325 East Columbia Drive in Kennewick. According to their Facebook page, the food truck is open from 10 am to 7 pm Monday through Friday and from 7 am to 7 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
After Closing Kennewick Call Center, Amazon Cuts More in Seattle
Back on September 29th, according to information released by the company as well as Bloomberg, MyNorthwest.com, and other sources, Amazon has plans to close the Kennewick Call center. Now, they plan more cuts. Amazon will cut at least 10K workers, thousands in Seattle. According to MyNorthwest.com it's the largest cut...
UPDATE: Pilot okay after plane goes down in Franklin Co.
KAHLOTUS, Wash. – UPDATE: November 15, 3:24 p.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot is okay after their plane went down near Kahlotus. The pilot reported they had a problem with the engine, but was able to put the plane down in an open field. #FranklinCounty Sheriff’s Office responded to this crash. They say it was a single-pilot...
Reser’s Fine Foods
Beaverton-based Reser’s Fine Foods held a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking operations at its new Pasco processing plant on Sept. 21. The new plant is more than twice the size of its old one at the Pasco Processing Center, which is now for sale. The $120 million plant has 274,000 square...
Person Found Shot Dead In Lower Yakima Valley
Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a homicide reported Sunday in the lower Yakima valley. Details are sketchy but Deputies say they found a person shot dead after responding to the area near Highway 97 and Progressive road. The person has not been identified and no arrests have been made. No other details were released and it's unknown if Yakama Tribal Police were involved in the investigation.
Did Trader Joe’s New Kennewick Location Get Reveal in Designs?
One of the Tri-Cities wishlist retailers that we've wanted in the Columbia Basin is Trader Joe's. We've done poll after poll and consumers always put Trader Joe's at the top of their list. In an article from the Tri-City Herald, plans for the old Toys R Us building at the...
Beloved Kennewick Thrift Shop Announces Closure After Eviction
Kennewick Thrift Store To Close After Receiving Eviction Papers On Vets Day. One of Kennewick's beloved thrift stores is closing its doors after it was served eviction papers on Veteran's Day. Ironically and sadly that thrift store is Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store located on Colorado Street in Kennewick near the...
Business Licenses – November 2022
Pro-Traxx and Hydroexcavation, 5010 E. Killdeer Court, West Richland. Na Chavez Remodel LLC, 1735 NE Sixth St., Hermiston, Oregon. Retail Construction Srvs Inc., 11343 39th St. North, Lake Elmo, Minnesota. A & T Construction, 1731 N. Seventh Ave., Pasco. CDI Contractors LLC, 1600 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, Arkansas. Oscar Ubanda...
Father’s canoe outing with 3 sons at wildlife refuge north of Tri-Cities turns tragic
One boy had made it to shore after the canoe capsized.
Woman’s vehicle stolen at gunpoint near Columbia Center Mall
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An Arkansas man has been arrested for allegedly using a gun to steal a vehicle. Kennewick Police were called out to the 1300 block of N Columbia Center Blvd on Sunday evening, Nov 13, for a vehicle theft in progress. According to the victim, a man had taken her vehicle by force, using a handgun....
Semi Bird, Richland School Board member, announces he's running for WA governor
In a YouTube video, Semi Bird says, "UNITED WE STAND-TOGETHER WE CAN. It's a NEW DAY in Washington! The people of this state are ready for accountable leadership that brings positive change for all. We are stronger and more effective when we work together as Washingtonians to find solutions with action."
Tri-Cities child suffers this year’s 1st COVID-linked rare illness. Another adult dies
Last month there were eight deaths reported in the Benton Franklin Health District.
