Pasco, WA

tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Pasco road deal signals the start of development at Broadmoor

The ink was barely dry on a $39 million road improvement plan for Pasco’s Broadmoor area when Big Sky Developers dispatched excavators. Big Sky’s heavy equipment as much as anything signifies development is coming to Broadmoor, the 1,200-plus acre collection of sand dunes that has long been the spot where Pasco envisions homes, stores, offices and recreation amenities to serve its growing population.
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

37 Years Later these bumps on East I-82 Near Benton City Are still there, Why?

If you’re from around these parts, you’re likely very familiar with the barrage of bumps on eastbound Interstate 82 between Prosser and Benton City at milepost 91.9. The bumps have been there since the late 80s and as of yet, the WSDOT hasn’t been able to find a way to completely remedy the problem. You could say, they keep hitting bumps in the road (sorry) when it comes to smoothing out the interstate.
BENTON CITY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Local Walla Walla native bringing back the Walla Walla Armory

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – The Walla Walla Armory has been traditionally used by the National Guard for training, recruiting, driving military trucks from one place to another and hosting community events. After sitting dormant for over a year, a new U.S. National Guard recruiter has been assigned to Walla...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Say it ain't so, no Trader Joe's for Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Trader Joe's will not be coming to the old Toys "R" Us location in Kennewick after all. Following recent speculation about the popular shopping franchise coming to the area Wave Design Group, an architectural, engineering, and interior-design firm in the Tri-Cities, has posted that a Trader Joe's will not be opening.
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Networking – November 2022

To submit a promotion, new hire, award or donation, go to: tcjournal.biz/customer-service/submit-news. Trios Health has hired Dr. Elizabeth Brallier as a family medicine residency core faculty member and family medicine physician. She will support the Trios Health Family Medicine Residency Program by supervising resident physicians as they see patients, providing education through the context of patient care and trainings, and, advising, mentoring, and coaching residents. Additionally, Brallier will see her own patients. She recently completed her family medicine residency with the University of Washington in Seattle, after earning her doctor of medicine degree at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and completing her bachelor of science in nursing at the University of Memphis Loewenberg School of Nursing. She most recently practiced at Harborview Family Medicine Clinic and University of Washington Montlake Hospital, providing comprehensive medical care to a diverse range of patient groups.
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Reser’s Fine Foods

Beaverton-based Reser’s Fine Foods held a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking operations at its new Pasco processing plant on Sept. 21. The new plant is more than twice the size of its old one at the Pasco Processing Center, which is now for sale. The $120 million plant has 274,000 square...
PASCO, WA
News Talk KIT

Person Found Shot Dead In Lower Yakima Valley

Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a homicide reported Sunday in the lower Yakima valley. Details are sketchy but Deputies say they found a person shot dead after responding to the area near Highway 97 and Progressive road. The person has not been identified and no arrests have been made. No other details were released and it's unknown if Yakama Tribal Police were involved in the investigation.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Business Licenses – November 2022

Pro-Traxx and Hydroexcavation, 5010 E. Killdeer Court, West Richland. Na Chavez Remodel LLC, 1735 NE Sixth St., Hermiston, Oregon. Retail Construction Srvs Inc., 11343 39th St. North, Lake Elmo, Minnesota. A & T Construction, 1731 N. Seventh Ave., Pasco. CDI Contractors LLC, 1600 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, Arkansas. Oscar Ubanda...
PASCO, WA

