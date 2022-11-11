Read full article on original website
Growing Up Giving expands to eight schools with Emporia Area Match Day
Elementary school students donated $2,700 to Emporia Area Match Day organizations this year, dividing up their donations as part of the Growing Up Giving campaign. The Emporia Community Foundation introduced Growing Up Giving in 2015 when students in grades 3 - 5 at Village Elementary School participated in Match Day. Students visited the booths of participating organizations and were told they had $100 to divide up among the charities of their choice.
Emporia Match Day - Give to help Food for Students
Match Day 2022 is Today and Food For Students needs your donations. From $1 to $1000, ALL donations are matched on Match Day which is BIG NEWS for FFS, because that means your donation goes TWICE as far!!. Since each bag costs approximately $10, on Match Day a $50 donation...
Sardis Congregational Church celebrates 150 years of faith, fellowship
A small but dedicated group of churchgoers celebrated 150 years of faith and community at Sardis Congregational Church Sunday morning. The church, located at the southwest corner of Road 140 and Road J, is the last operating rural church in Lyon County. Founded in Sept. 1872, Sardis Congregational Church represented...
Happy Holidaze, EPDBA Toy Drive back for a second year
The annual Happy Holidaze lighting ceremony and Emporia Police Department Benefit Association Toy Drive are back at the David Traylor Zoo on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with the lights coming on around 5:45. This year, the lights will be flipped on by Rick and Colleen Mitchell, with the help of their grandchildren Eliza, Rowan and Remi.
DSC_1340.JPG
Oh, crepe! French students introduce community to cultural delicacy. French students at Emporia State University brought crepes to the Didde Catholic Campus Cent…
IMG_3557.jpg
The donations are flowing on Emporia Area Match Day. Not all of them might be money.
Fourth annual Home of the Brave celebration brings reenactments to Bushong
BUSHONG — History is being kept alive in north Lyon County, one World War II reenactment at a time. Reenactors with the 101st Airborne Dog Company assembled in Bushong Saturday in freezing conditions to reenact a mock battle of U.S. troops attacking German and French soldiers for the 4th Annual Home of the Brave event benefiting the North Lyon County Veterans Memorial Project.
Eight for eight: Southern Lyon County schools earn state awards
The school district with the Superintendent of the Year now has a top honor from the state for how it educates students. Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson visited Southern Lyon County Monday and announced it is the only district in the state to earn awards in all eight educational categories for the second year in a row.
UPDATE: Grain turns to gold on Emporia Area Match Day
The donations are flowing on Emporia Area Match Day. Not all of them might be money. “Before Match Day, we had some people donate grain,” said Becky Nurnberg, Emporia Community Foundation Executive Director.
International Education Week kicks off at ESU
Japanese students at Emporia State University kicked off International Education Week celebrations with demonstrations at the Memorial Union Monday. Students demonstrated origami, Japanese calligraphy and the Yukata dressing experience. French students will make and serve crepes from 5 - 6:30 p.m. today at the Didde Catholic Campus Center. There will...
Louis John Heins
Louis John Heins, Jr., 68, of Emporia, Kansas died Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at his home. John was born August 26, 1954 in Emporia the son of Louis John and Esther (Wombolt) Heins. He was a farm hand for Hodges Farms & Dredging. On May 22, 1999 John married Darby...
Chillin' through the weekend
After further review, forecasters have concluded Monday night's snowfall wasn't much to review. National Weather Service offices report Emporia received a mere trace of snow Monday evening. Southern Greenwood County had about one inch, while Ottawa had 2.5 inches.
Linda C. Fritz
Linda C. Fritz, 69, of Emporia, Kansas died Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Flint Hills Care Center in Emporia. Linda was born December 5, 1952 in Emporia the daughter of Ellis and Grace (Scoggins) Smith. She worked for Greyhound Bus Line and had been retired for 30 years. Linda...
Storage requests fill Planning Commission agenda
If you need a place to store your stuff, a search in Emporia can get rather tough. “As somebody who actually tried to get some storage in this town at one point in time, it is very tight,” city planning director Justin Givens said.
Louisiana prof in running for ESU Provost
A Louisiana professor is the fourth finalist for Emporia State University Provost. Dr. Alberto “Bert” Ruiz will interview on campus Thursday, ESU announced Tuesday. As with the other three finalists, he'll also face the public and faculty in forums during his visit.
Twila Maxine Buckridge Smith
Twila Maxine Buckridge Smith took her final journey home to be with her Lord on November 10, 2022. Twila Buckridge Smith was born June 20, 1937, to James Henry Buckridge and Mildred Martha Chadd Buckridge. She is a graduate of Emporia High School and Flint Hills Technical College. She worked...
Snow projection map - 11.13.22
Last winter, the Emporia area didn't see snow until January 1. This season, it may come seve…
Emporia police officers complete state training
Two Emporia police officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center Friday. Randall Crump Jr. and Alexander Weaver were part of the 301st Basic Training Class in Reno County, which lasted 14 weeks. Weaver received a special fitness award for running and walking more than 231 miles during the...
Lyon County election canvass sees increases to turnout, no upsets in races
The Lyon County Board of Canvassers approved the results of the 2022 gubernatorial general election Tuesday morning. The official results increased voter turnout by about 1%, but had little effect on races or ballot measures. Lyon County Clerk and Election Office Tammy Vopat said that the official voter turnout increased...
Winter Weather Advisory fills area after dark
A map posted by the National Weather Service in Wichita Sunday said Emporia had a 28% chance of receiving one inch of snow by Tuesday.
