Kennewick, WA

Moonshot Brewing set to open second location by end of 2022

Tri-Cities, Wash. — A local brewery is opening a second location in Richland soon. Moonshot brewing, has been searching for almost a year to find a home for their second location. Now they have found that home on Lee Boulevard in Richland. The location will be called "Moonshot Pub...
RICHLAND, WA
37 Years Later these bumps on East I-82 Near Benton City Are still there, Why?

If you’re from around these parts, you’re likely very familiar with the barrage of bumps on eastbound Interstate 82 between Prosser and Benton City at milepost 91.9. The bumps have been there since the late 80s and as of yet, the WSDOT hasn’t been able to find a way to completely remedy the problem. You could say, they keep hitting bumps in the road (sorry) when it comes to smoothing out the interstate.
BENTON CITY, WA
Columbia River Classic Fun Run

RICHLAND, Wash.- The 47th annual Columbia River Classic Fun Run takes place Saturday morning in Richland. The run starts off at the USS Triton Submarine Memorial off 11th Ave and George Washington Way. This year, nearly 130 people registered for the Fun Run. The 2 mile run was free for...
RICHLAND, WA
Reser’s Fine Foods

Beaverton-based Reser’s Fine Foods held a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking operations at its new Pasco processing plant on Sept. 21. The new plant is more than twice the size of its old one at the Pasco Processing Center, which is now for sale. The $120 million plant has 274,000 square...
PASCO, WA
Oregon metal fabricator plans powder coating facility in Richland

A growing Hermiston company will build a powder coating facility in Richland’s Horn Rapids Industrial Park as it moves to keep up with rising demand from the Tri-Cities. N.W. Metal Fabricators Inc. has a tentative agreement to buy 5 acres near Polar Way and Logan Street from the city of Richland. The city’s economic development committee has recommended the city council authorize the city manager to enter a purchase-sale agreement worth $340,000.
RICHLAND, WA
Person Found Shot Dead In Lower Yakima Valley

Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a homicide reported Sunday in the lower Yakima valley. Details are sketchy but Deputies say they found a person shot dead after responding to the area near Highway 97 and Progressive road. The person has not been identified and no arrests have been made. No other details were released and it's unknown if Yakama Tribal Police were involved in the investigation.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Malfunctioning laundry equipment sparks house fire

WALLA WALLA – A malfunctioning dryer in a first-floor laundry room started a fire that spread to the second floor and into the attic space of a home on the 1100 block of Hobson Street at 1:38 p.m. Friday. Firefighters went to work extinguishing the fire after it was...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Liquor Licenses – November 2022

Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. Salud Bar & Kitchen, 50 Comstock St., Richland. License type: direct shipment receiver-in/out WA; spirits/beer/wine, restaurant lounge+. Application type: new. Jen Smoke & Gift Shop, 2404 W. Kennewick Ave. License type: beer/wine specialty shop; SLS spirits retailer. Swift Stop, 2110...
KENNEWICK, WA
Richland pauses yard waste collection

RICHLAND, Wash. — The City of Richland will not empty yard waste containers after November 11 due to freezing forecasts, according to a press release from the city. It is impossible to empty the containers once yard waste has frozen, so the city will not pick up any yard waste until temperatures are expected to drop.
RICHLAND, WA
Couple’s love of cars drives their detailing service

White Glove Detailing is a Kennewick business focused on cars, trucks, boats and RVs and is run by a couple of proud car fanatics. Dawn Caldwell-Carter and Rickie Carter are so passionate about keeping cars in mint condition, Dawn’s brand new Ford Mustang GT is being given at least two weeks’ worth of upgrades and protections before it’s even considered ready to go.
KENNEWICK, WA
Bygone Walla Walla: From Field to Biscuits

From Field to Biscuits: Preston-Shaffer flour mill, Waitsburg,1908. The Bygone Walla Walla Project by Joe Drazan is a local non-profit, non-commercial effort to build and share a visual history of Walla Walla. To share your old snapshots, slides, or negatives of Walla Walla area places and events, email Drazan at skippycat3@charter.net.
WALLA WALLA, WA

