Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEPR
Moonshot Brewing set to open second location by end of 2022
Tri-Cities, Wash. — A local brewery is opening a second location in Richland soon. Moonshot brewing, has been searching for almost a year to find a home for their second location. Now they have found that home on Lee Boulevard in Richland. The location will be called "Moonshot Pub...
Kennewick Welcomes Frida’s Mexican Grill to the Food Truck Plaza at Columbia Gardens
Another food truck has been added to Tri-Cities' Food Truck Plaza. Frida's Mexican Grill is open for business at 325 East Columbia Drive in Kennewick. According to their Facebook page, the food truck is open from 10 am to 7 pm Monday through Friday and from 7 am to 7 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
37 Years Later these bumps on East I-82 Near Benton City Are still there, Why?
If you’re from around these parts, you’re likely very familiar with the barrage of bumps on eastbound Interstate 82 between Prosser and Benton City at milepost 91.9. The bumps have been there since the late 80s and as of yet, the WSDOT hasn’t been able to find a way to completely remedy the problem. You could say, they keep hitting bumps in the road (sorry) when it comes to smoothing out the interstate.
Richland Police Ask Crazy Simple Question, & Tri-Cities Answers
The West Richland PD did a strange thing on their Facebook the other day and actually asked where people would like to see more police presence. I know it's a crazy idea, right? (lol) Here is what the people answered. West Richland Police Department Wants to Know This Question. On...
FOX 11 and 41
Columbia River Classic Fun Run
RICHLAND, Wash.- The 47th annual Columbia River Classic Fun Run takes place Saturday morning in Richland. The run starts off at the USS Triton Submarine Memorial off 11th Ave and George Washington Way. This year, nearly 130 people registered for the Fun Run. The 2 mile run was free for...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Reser’s Fine Foods
Beaverton-based Reser’s Fine Foods held a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking operations at its new Pasco processing plant on Sept. 21. The new plant is more than twice the size of its old one at the Pasco Processing Center, which is now for sale. The $120 million plant has 274,000 square...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Oregon metal fabricator plans powder coating facility in Richland
A growing Hermiston company will build a powder coating facility in Richland’s Horn Rapids Industrial Park as it moves to keep up with rising demand from the Tri-Cities. N.W. Metal Fabricators Inc. has a tentative agreement to buy 5 acres near Polar Way and Logan Street from the city of Richland. The city’s economic development committee has recommended the city council authorize the city manager to enter a purchase-sale agreement worth $340,000.
Person Found Shot Dead In Lower Yakima Valley
Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a homicide reported Sunday in the lower Yakima valley. Details are sketchy but Deputies say they found a person shot dead after responding to the area near Highway 97 and Progressive road. The person has not been identified and no arrests have been made. No other details were released and it's unknown if Yakama Tribal Police were involved in the investigation.
Beloved Kennewick Thrift Shop Announces Closure After Eviction
Kennewick Thrift Store To Close After Receiving Eviction Papers On Vets Day. One of Kennewick's beloved thrift stores is closing its doors after it was served eviction papers on Veteran's Day. Ironically and sadly that thrift store is Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store located on Colorado Street in Kennewick near the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Malfunctioning laundry equipment sparks house fire
WALLA WALLA – A malfunctioning dryer in a first-floor laundry room started a fire that spread to the second floor and into the attic space of a home on the 1100 block of Hobson Street at 1:38 p.m. Friday. Firefighters went to work extinguishing the fire after it was...
Father’s canoe outing with 3 sons at wildlife refuge north of Tri-Cities turns tragic
One boy had made it to shore after the canoe capsized.
ifiberone.com
Long-awaited Crumbl Cookies to finally open for business on Nov. 11 in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - After several setbacks, Crumbl Cookies in Moses Lake will finally start selling its famous cookies and other sweet treats on Friday, Nov. 11. Crumbl will operate in its space at 601 S. Pioneer Way between Ace Hardware and Safeway. Store owners Renae and Matthew Rusk hail from...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Liquor Licenses – November 2022
Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. Salud Bar & Kitchen, 50 Comstock St., Richland. License type: direct shipment receiver-in/out WA; spirits/beer/wine, restaurant lounge+. Application type: new. Jen Smoke & Gift Shop, 2404 W. Kennewick Ave. License type: beer/wine specialty shop; SLS spirits retailer. Swift Stop, 2110...
Did Trader Joe’s New Kennewick Location Get Reveal in Designs?
One of the Tri-Cities wishlist retailers that we've wanted in the Columbia Basin is Trader Joe's. We've done poll after poll and consumers always put Trader Joe's at the top of their list. In an article from the Tri-City Herald, plans for the old Toys R Us building at the...
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 10, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
nbcrightnow.com
Richland pauses yard waste collection
RICHLAND, Wash. — The City of Richland will not empty yard waste containers after November 11 due to freezing forecasts, according to a press release from the city. It is impossible to empty the containers once yard waste has frozen, so the city will not pick up any yard waste until temperatures are expected to drop.
‘More than any family should handle.’ 8-year-old dies after being trapped in Tri-Cities RV fire
Firefighters are still investigating what started a Saturday blaze.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Couple’s love of cars drives their detailing service
White Glove Detailing is a Kennewick business focused on cars, trucks, boats and RVs and is run by a couple of proud car fanatics. Dawn Caldwell-Carter and Rickie Carter are so passionate about keeping cars in mint condition, Dawn’s brand new Ford Mustang GT is being given at least two weeks’ worth of upgrades and protections before it’s even considered ready to go.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Bygone Walla Walla: From Field to Biscuits
From Field to Biscuits: Preston-Shaffer flour mill, Waitsburg,1908. The Bygone Walla Walla Project by Joe Drazan is a local non-profit, non-commercial effort to build and share a visual history of Walla Walla. To share your old snapshots, slides, or negatives of Walla Walla area places and events, email Drazan at skippycat3@charter.net.
Comments / 0