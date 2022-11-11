Read full article on original website
Related
Veterans Day 2022: Quotes to honor U.S. veterans
On Friday, those who have served their country will be honored with Veterans Day parades and ceremonies across the U.S. Here are some quotes about veterans from people across the decades in honor of the men and women who have served and continue to serve in the U.S. military. “Duty,...
Army recruitment numbers down, officers cite lack of qualified people interested in serving
Army recruitment numbers down, as officers cite lack of qualified people interested in serving. The Army requires a certain level of physical fitness and passing an aptitude test in order to enlist.
SuncoastPost
Sarasota, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT
Florida's Gulf Coast source for local area business news, restaurant highlights and events. Proudly serving Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Tampa, St. Pete and surrounding areas.https://www.suncoastpost.com
Comments / 0