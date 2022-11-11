ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

8 places to eat walking distance from the Monroe Street Midway

Opening today, the winter Monroe Street Midway in downtown Detroit has transformed into a Winter Wonderland. There are rides, games, snacks, and more. I thought I would give you a sneak peek at where you can go out to eat before or after enjoying all the festivities. Keep in mind Cadillac Square with its pop-up shops, and Campus Martius with its giant Christmas tree and ice skating rink will be just a short walk away too. There is a lot of fun to be had in downtown Detroit this holiday season!
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Northville couple killed in rollover crash

Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
NORTHVILLE, MI
wdet.org

How one Detroiter withheld her rent money and got to keep it

Renters in Detroit who are dealing with ongoing, unsafe housing conditions do have some options. Michigan Radio’s Briana Rice talked to one tenant who withheld her rent money — and got to keep it — when her building wasn’t up to code. After her kids moved...
DETROIT, MI
whmi.com

Metroparks Offer Discounted Pricing On 2023 Passes

Although the weather recently took a turn, Livingston County residents still have opportunities left to get outside and take advantage of their local Metroparks. Huron-Clinton Metroparks is providing a $5 discount to residents of the five counties it serves for annual vehicle passes purchased by December 31st. Resident pricing applies to residents of Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash

The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center. He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville. The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which...
DEXTER, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: First Black Speaker of the House Elected by Michigan Democrats

Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Democrat Joe Tate has been selected as the next Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives. Tate represents Detroit’s Lower Eastside and Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe City and Grosse Pointe Farms. Tate is a former professional football player, former Detroit public school teacher and a former firefighter.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Plans for Future City Airport in Detroit Take Flight

Detroit’s Coleman A. Young Municipal Airport (KDET) is set to begin a huge undertaking following FAA approval of the city’s first airport layout plan in 30 years, Mayor Mike Duggan announced this month. The approval, which follows nearly three years of drafting, community engagement and Federal Aviation Administration...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Metro Detroit Home Sales Take Largest Hit Since May 2020

Home sales across southeast Michigan took the largest year-over-year hit in October since May 2020, falling 28.3 percent, according to the regional housing report from RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan in Troy. Last month’s sales fell from 4,149 units to 2,973 unit year-over-year, and dropping from 3,431 from September 2022.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit

My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit. You Gotta Have Art. Set to the tune of You Gotta Have Heart, which I believe was originally sung by George Clooney’s aunt Rosemary Clooney, this was the stuff of commercial break ear worms. If you don’t remember, it was a spot for the DIA and was insanely catchy. The hook was something like, “so why the heck are you still waiting, come down here now, if you’ve never loved art, we’re gonna show you howwwwww.” The first time I saw this commercial I was barely out of diapers and I have never forgotten it.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County woman celebrates 110th birthday

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - Family, friends, and Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter gathered Friday to honor a family matriarch, Mary Couch, as she celebrates her 110th birthday. "On behalf of Oakland County and your neighbors happy birthday," Coulter said. Couch was born in Georgia on Nov. 11, 1912,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

