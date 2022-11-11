The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' running game was finally able to get going on Sunday when they faced the Seattle Seahawks in the first-ever NFL game played in Germany. Veteran RB, Leonard Fournette, was able to amass 57 yards and 1 touchdown before leaving the game due to a hip pointer injury. However, Fournette did not get the start in this one as it was rookie running back, Rachaad White, who got the nod to try and spark a Bucs' run game that has been abysmal so far this season. White finished the game with 22 rushes for 105 yards, the first 100-yard game of the rookie's young career. Although he failed to reach the end zone in this one, there was one play in particular that caught the eyes of everyone who turned into Sunday morning's game.

