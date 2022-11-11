Read full article on original website
PV Tech
Shipments of top four module companies reached 114GW in Q1-Q3, demand grows rapidly in China
Amid a global shortage in energy supply, prices have kept going up and the transformation to low-carbon energy production has become increasingly urgent, further stimulating demand in the PV market. Data shows that China’s newly installed solar capacity was 52.6GW in the first nine months of 2022, up by 106%...
PV Tech
EIB commits to US$413 million South Africa renewables investment scheme
The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Development Bank of South Africa (DBSA) have launched a financing programme to support €400 million (US$413 million) worth of renewables investment in South Africa. Announced at the United Nations COP27 conference in Egypt, the scheme will be backed by €200 million (US$206...
PV Tech
French partners to create PV manufacturing ‘gigafactory’ focused on tandem perovskite-silicon modules
Alsace-based Voltec Solar and the Institut Photovoltaïque d’Île-de-France (IPVF) are partnering to create a solar panel gigafactory in France in efforts to boost French domestic PV manufacturing. The factory will be part of the two companies’ ‘France PV Industrie’ project, which aims to make photovoltaics one of...
PV Tech
ReNew plans green hydrogen project in Egypt, increases solar portfolio by 45%
Indian Independent power producer (IPP) ReNew Power has signed an agreement with the government of Egypt to set up a green hydrogen plant that will require an investment of US$8 billion. Planned for the Suez Canal Economic Zone, the project is scheduled to be implemented in phases, with the first...
PV Tech
Kerala’s solar sector set free by transformer capacity cap lift, floating PV becomes key driver
Solar installations in the south Indian state of Kerala are proliferating since a major block in the form of a transformer capacity cap was significantly raised two years ago, according to an independent clean energy consultant based in the region. G. Sivaramakrishnan, who is also a member of the Kerala...
PV Tech
Fortescue to develop 10GW green hydrogen hub in Queensland
Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) and Windlab will collaborate to develop a 10GW green hydrogen project, powered by solar PV and wind energy, in North Queensland, the state government has announced. The North Queensland Super Hub will feed 10GW of PV and wind energy into the Australian grid to power the...
PV Tech
LONGi combines photovoltaic technology and architectural aesthetics with its Hi-MO 6 modules
As one of the fastest-growing renewable energy sources in mitigation of climate change, solar PV is playing a major role in the future global electricity generation mix. With the upgrading of technology and products and the increase in application scenarios, distributed photovoltaics is showing enormous potential. According to industry analysts, distributed PV accounted for 47.9% of newly installed solar capacity worldwide in 2021, of which residential users accounted for 26%, a share now on the increase for five consecutive years.
PV Tech
NSW Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap gets 8GW of renewables and storage applications
The New South Wales government has received bids for over 5.5GW worth of wind and solar generation projects and over 2.5GW of storage systems as its Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap attracts industry attention. The roadmap was introduced in 2020 under the Electricity Infrastructure Investment Act, and covers a 20-year plan to...
PV Tech
TÜV Rheinland introduces new BIPV certification
German technical services company TÜV Rheinland has introduced a new certification for building-integrated PV modules (BIPV), which it said is a globally unique testing standard. According to TÜV Rheinland, the new testing measures examine both building requirements and electrotechnical suitability for BIPV modules, and will include preparations for approval...
Stocks Slip on Wall Street After Big Rally as Target Tumbles
"By Yuri Kageyama and Matt OttStocks are slipping at the open of trading on Wall Street following a rally that had lifted it the S&P 500 its highest level in two months. The benchmark index was down 0.4% Wednesday, with weakness for retailers a particular drag. They fell after Target cut its forecasts for the holiday season and said its sales slowed sharply in recent weeks. Much of Wall Street’s prior rally was due to hopes inflation is easing, which could portend less aggressive hikes for interest rates. A report showed sales strengthened for retailers broadly last month. But it’s...
The Madman Of The Middle East: The Terrifying Legacy Of Colonel Gaddafi
For four decades, Colonel Muammar Gaddafi has been the madman of the Middle East, calling to mind brutal dictators from Adolf Hitler to Pol Pot and Saddam Hussein. Recently, he has become one of the most reviled figures on Earth, as his paranoia has led him to commit horrific acts of violence against his citizens. Now that he is gone from power, there are lessons to be learned from his destructive legacy. We must learn from these lessons so history doesn’t repeat itself in other parts of the world.
Popculture
Dua Lipa Denies World Cup Opening Ceremony Rumor in Strong Fashion
Dua Lipa denied rumors that she would be performing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which begins on Nov. 20 in Qatar. The "New Rules" singer cited Qatar's human rights record, which has been criticized around the world. Thousands of migrant workers have reportedly died since Qatar was awarded the tournament. The Qatari government has also been criticized for its anti-LGBT policies.
notebookcheck.net
TCL declares itself #1 in the 98-inch TV market
According to TCL, it's number 1! - in terms of market share for 98-inch TVs from January to September 2022, that is. The OEM claims to have dominated the sector with its latest QLED TV of this size (the 98C735). The new XL Collection flagship has a 4K "IMAX Enhanced" display, and is touted to deliver "leading" color reproduction and "stunning" brightness.
Amusing Planet
Mokomokai: Tattooed Maori Heads And The Musket Wars
In the early 19th century, a deplorable trade developed in New Zealand between the indigenous Maori people and the European merchants. The westerners supplied the islanders with firearms, and in return the Maoris provided the English merchants with decapitated and dried heads of deceased Maoris, featuring beautiful patterns tattooed on the skin. These heads are known as mokomokai, and they are a valuable Maori artifact.
