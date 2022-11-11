For four decades, Colonel Muammar Gaddafi has been the madman of the Middle East, calling to mind brutal dictators from Adolf Hitler to Pol Pot and Saddam Hussein. Recently, he has become one of the most reviled figures on Earth, as his paranoia has led him to commit horrific acts of violence against his citizens. Now that he is gone from power, there are lessons to be learned from his destructive legacy. We must learn from these lessons so history doesn’t repeat itself in other parts of the world.

