Josh Allen (elbow) is officially active for the Buffalo Bills' Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Allen is reportedly at almost no risk of aggravating the elbow injury he suffered a week ago, and has been cleared to play in this week's game against the Vikings. It may be fair to temper expectations for Allen's fantasy upside slightly, but he is healthy enough to get the nod this week.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO