Draymond Green active for Warriors' back-to-back Monday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will play on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Klay Thompson will sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back for injury management, but Green and Stephen Curry will both be on the floor. Green played 34 minutes on Sunday and scored 6 points (3-7 field goals, 0-2 3-pointers) with 7 rebounds, 11 assists, and a block.
Stephen Curry playing Monday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will play on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Klay Thompson will sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back for injury management, but Curry and Draymond Green will both be on the floor. Curry played 37 minutes on Sunday and scored 27 points (9-17 field goals, 3-9 3-pointers, 6-6 free throws) with 6 boards, 4 assists, and a steal.
San Antonio's Tre Jones (illness) active on Tuesday
San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Jones will make his return after San Antonio's point guard missed one game with a stomach illness. In 33.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Jones' projection includes...
Paolo Banchero (ankle) questionable for Magic on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Banchero continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Banchero's Wednesday projection includes...
Cleveland's Jarrett Allen (illness) out on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Allen will sit out his second straight game with ankle soreness and a non-COVID illness. Look for Kevin Love to fill in for Allen on Wednesday night against a Bucks' team ranked first in defensive rating.
Update: Colt McCoy back in for Cardinals in Week 10
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is on the field Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. McCoy spent some time in the locker room during the third quarter of action, leading to Trace McSorley taking snaps for a series. However, after a lengthy Rams drive, it's McCoy who is back in there at quarterback.
Colts return to Matt Ryan in Week 10; Sam Ehlinger to the bench
The Indianapolis Colts will start Matt Ryan at quarterback for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Colts made the shocking decision two weeks ago to bench Ryan and replace him with Sam Ehlinger, but it now seems that with former head coach Frank Reich gone, Ryan has been reinstalled at quarterback. He'll face off against a Raiders defense that has struggled to prevent their opponents from scoring.
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 11/15/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
Zion Williamson (foot) ruled out for Pelicans' Tuesday matchup
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (foot) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Williamson is considered day-to-day after he was held out on Tuesday with a foot contusion. Expect Larry Nance Jr. to see more minutes versus a Memphis unit ranked fourth in FanDuel points allowed per game to power forwards.
Wizards' Taj Gibson (neck) available on Wednesday
Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (neck) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gibson has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go for Wednesday's clash with the Thunder. Gibson is averaging 4.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
Denver's Bones Hyland (health protocols) out again on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland (health protocols) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Hyland remains in the NBA's health protocols and will not be available to face the Knicks on Wednesday. Aaron Gordon (illness) is questionable, while Nikola Jokic has been ruled out after entering health protocols.
Ish Smith (calf) doubtful for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is not expected to play against New York on Wednesday. He last played on October 30th. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game...
Nuggets list Aaron Gordon (illness) as questionable for Wednesday's game against Knicks
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Gordon's availability is currently unknown after Denver's forward came down with a non-COVID illness. Expect Bruce Brown to see more minutes on Wednesday night if Gordon is ruled out. Gordon's projection includes...
Dallas' JaVale McGee (neck) out on Tuesday
Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee (neck) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. McGee is dealing with a neck strain and will not be available to face the Clippers on Tuesday. Our models expect Dwight Powell to play 17.9 minutes at center for the Mavericks on Tuesday.
Josh Allen (elbow) officially active for Bills in Week 10
Josh Allen (elbow) is officially active for the Buffalo Bills' Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Allen is reportedly at almost no risk of aggravating the elbow injury he suffered a week ago, and has been cleared to play in this week's game against the Vikings. It may be fair to temper expectations for Allen's fantasy upside slightly, but he is healthy enough to get the nod this week.
Phoenix's Chris Paul (heel) questionable for Wednesday's game against Warriors
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Paul's status remains in question after Phoenix's guard missed three games with right heel soreness. In a matchup against a Warriors' team allowing 47.7 FanDuel points per game to point guards, Cameron Payne would make another start if Paul remains sidelined.
Bucks' Grayson Allen (ankle) doubtful on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Grayson Allen (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Allen suffered an ankle injury during Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks and did not return. He is not expected to recover in time to face Cleveland on Wednesday. Jrue Holiday (ankle) is questionable to play for the first time since November 7th.
Suns' Landry Shamet (concussion) out again on Wednesday
Phoenix Suns point guard Landry Shamet (concussion) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Shamet will remain sidelined on Wednesday due to a concussion. He last played for the Suns on November 9th. His next chance to return will come against the Utah Jazz on Friday.
Spurs starting Tre Jones (illness) on Tuesday, Keita Bates-Diop to bench
San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (illness) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. Spurs will start at point guard after being held out one game with a stomach illness. In a matchup against a Portland team allowing 46.8 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Jones to score 31.3 FanDuel points.
Pat Connaughton (calf) questionable for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Pat Connaughton (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Connaughton is questionable to make his season debut for Milwaukee on Wednesday after missing the start of the season with a calf injury. In 65 games for Milwaukee last season, Connaughton averaged 26.0 minutes, 9.9...
