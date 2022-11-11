Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
Teen from Worcester, Massachusetts Finds Diamonds in Donated Jacket – Hunts to Find Widowed Husband
What would you do if you found two diamonds, a tennis bracelet, and two Gucci watches in a jacket at a donation based clothing drive?. Would you take the jacket and all of its worthy jewelry inside? Would you pawn the goods and turn a profit or try and hunt down the rightful owner?
Worcester teen returns $20k in jewelry found in donated jacket
WORCESTER, Mass. — A 17-year-old South High student said he didn’t think twice about returning $20,000 worth of jewelry that he found in a donated jacket. Luke Coelho, who moved to Worcester from Brazil over the summer, got the jacket from his school’s clothing donation program called Andy’s Attic.
How to celebrate National Pickle Day in Boston
Are you even aware that there is such a thing as “National Pickle Day”? While there seems to be a day for everything these days, this is one we can get behind because it always encourages some interesting flavor combos that we do not see any other time of year.
'Worcester Should Be Embarrassed’: Patrons Lament Closure Of Smokehouse Urban BBQ
One of the longest-running businesses in Worcester's Canal District will officially close at the end of the week. Smokestack Urban BBQ, located at 139 Green Street in Worcester, will be permanently closing on Saturday, Nov. 19, the restaurant said in a Facebook post. "We've had an incredible run here in...
Hannoush Jewelers to open store in Chicopee for 1st time since Fairfield Mall was torn down
CHICOPEE — The Hannoush family opened its first jewelry store more than 40 years ago on Memorial Drive and slowly expanded to own 50 more across New England, the Midwest and south to Florida. Now the company is returning to its roots. The family has purchased the former Midas...
Marvel's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Features Scenes Shot In Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The latest blockbuster from the Marvel Cinematic Universe "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," has a plethora of scenes that were filmed in Massachusetts, with some action sequences shot in Worcester. The sequel to the 2018 film "Black Panther" grossed big at the box office for...
Oil gets delivered to wrong home, floods basement of a Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An oil delivery mishap causing a nightmare for one Springfield family after they say 100 gallons of oil flooded their basement. With the smell of oil still lingering in the air at her home, one local woman said her biggest wish is that everything would just return to normal.
Boston reaches temperature record for the second straight weekend
Bostonians were able to keep those jackets on their hooks for another weekend. Boston reached a temperature high of 76 degrees on Saturday, tying the record for November 12 originally set in 1906. The city also reached 76 degrees last Sunday, three degrees warmer than the previous records for that...
Bright Nights Ball 2022 fundraiser draws more than 500 to MGM (photos)
SPRINGFIELD -- Love was in the air. And it brought 512 guests to the Aria Ballroom at MGM Springfield Saturday night for the annual City of Bright Nights Ball, where the theme of the evening was Love.
Phone found on Line Street in Southampton
A lost phone was dropped off at the Southampton Police Department on Saturday.
A ‘Brew-tiful’ Event: two men host ‘Drinksgiving’ to raise money for Lynn families in need
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men in Lynn pub-crawled for a cause Saturday, raising money to provide people with free Thanksgiving turkeys. Organizers Sean Reid and Thomas Mackin invited people to join them as they visited pubs, selling tickets to raise money to provide families in need with free turkeys for the holiday.
Ahead of Thanksgiving, Next Level Church hosting food drive in Worcester this weekend
WORCESTER, Mass. - Food insecurity is a year-round issue. But with the holiday season approaching, a time when many sit down to enjoy a meal with friends and family, it comes to the forefront more. In Central Massachusetts, a local church is doing its part to ensure everyone can have food on their table this Thanksgiving.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
How to buy P!NK concert tickets for 2023 tour including Fenway Park show
P!NK is making a stop in New England in July as part of her 2023 Summer Carnival tour. The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist will play one show in New England — at Fenway Park in Boston. The Boston show will take place Monday, July 31 at 6 p.m. ET....
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
Two Bay State Cities Have Been Deemed “Underrated”
The definition of "underrated": Not rated or valued highly enough. that best describes a pair of cities located in the Bay State's Pioneer Valley. A recent poll by CNN is NOT in agreement with the local public and it's surrounding areas, but we won't keep you in suspense much longer. Drum roll, please: The two cities we are referring to are located east of the Berkshires, Springfield and Northampton. Both vicinities have a bevy of places to visit which can constitute a perfect day trip or weekend getaway.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Nov. 6 to Nov. 12
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12. There were 435 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 952-square-foot home on Baldwin Street in Worcester that sold for $410,000.
GoFundMe created after Springfield home floods with 100 gallons of oil
A Springfield family had their basement flooded with 100 gallons of oil after a fuel company mistakenly delivered it to their house, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser for the family. The oil flooded the basement through pipes that are no longer in use, destroying the family’s property such as clothing,...
Plenty of older pets looking for forever homes in Massachusetts
BOSTON — November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and there are many local shelters in Massachusetts with older pets looking for forever homes. Pet lovers may consider pets above age 7 as seniors; however, many shelters consider senior pets to be over 10 years old. “Most of...
Say it ain’t snow! First flakes of the season on the way for parts of Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — Some parts of Massachusetts will see snow this week when a storm packing heavy precipitation moves in. “Another storm is on the way Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will be warm enough for most of our area to support rain. The higher elevations and interior spots will see the first snowflakes of the season,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.
