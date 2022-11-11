Read full article on original website
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Three sent to hospital after tree struck car in parking lot
STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were transported to Windham Hospital after a tree fell and struck an occupied vehicle in a parking lot on 134 N. Eagleville Rd Friday evening. The commercial parking lot is shared by several businesses including the Huskies Tavern, Sgt. Pepperoni and Wally’s Chicken Coop. Shortly after 11 p.m., UConn emergency […]
NBC Connecticut
Crash Investigation Causing Traffic Delays on Route 44 in Avon
A crash investigation is causing traffic delays on Route 44 in Avon on Monday morning. Police said the delays are on Route 44/East Main Street due to an accident that happened earlier in the morning. Anyone in the area is urged to use an alternate route until the investigation is...
Eyewitness News
Missing 79-year-old found dead in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Saturday, East Hartford Police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Howard Wilmes. Wilmes was reported missing by family. Multiple departments responded for the search. East Hartford Police say after a lengthy investigation, Wilmes was found deceased this morning in Glastonbury. As of this time there...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield Dispatcher Saves Man’s Life
Proving once again that the first first responder is the dispatcher, a Southport man was choking and unable to breath. Fairfield Dispatcher gave over the phone instructions on how to perform the Heimlich maneuver, saving the man’s life. I’ll have more information on this hopefully by Monday. HOW...
trumbulltimes.com
Four adults, nine children displaced in New Haven fire, officials say
NEW HAVEN — Thirteen people, including children, were displaced as a result of a fire Friday evening, according to New Haven fire officials. New Haven fire personnel responded to a home in the 300 block of Bassett St. around 5:40 p.m. Friday, according to Justin McCarthy, assistant fire chief for the New Haven Fire Department. The occupants of the home managed to escape before fire personnel arrived on scene, McCarthy said.
NBC Connecticut
Man Reported Missing From East Hartford Found Dead in Glastonbury
A man who was reported missing from East Hartford last week was found dead in Glastonbury over the weekend. East Hartford police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Howard Wilmes, who had been reported missing by his family on Friday. After a lengthy investigation and help from several jurisdictions, authorities...
longisland.com
Motorcyclist Dies in Single Vehicle Crash on Sunrise Highway
On November 12, 2022, just after 3:30 PM, the State Police responded to a motorcycle crash on Sunrise Highway eastbound east of County Road 111 (Eastport Manor Road) in the town of Southampton, Suffolk County. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 1984 Harley Davidson, driven by Donald Ellers, 64 of Patchogue, NY,...
Long Island father dead, son injured after car crash: police
ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island father died and his son was injured in a car crash in Suffolk County Saturday, police said. The crash happened on a Sagtikos State Parkway ramp in Islip around 5:30 a.m., according to New York State Police. The 29-year-old son was driving the car eastbound on the Southern […]
LI construction worker dies after 13-foot fall off roof of home
A 39-year-old construction worker died Wednesday after he fell nearly 13 feet off the roof of a Suffolk County home, Southold Town Police said.
NBC Connecticut
Concrete Block Falls on Construction Worker in Simsbury: PD
Police are investigating a construction accident in Simsbury on Monday. Authorities said a concrete block fell on a construction worker on Riley Road. Investigators did not release details about the worker's condition or the extent of injuries.
NBC New York
Fired Up: Fairfield, Conn. Couple's Car Catches Fire One Day After Vehicle Repair
A Fairfield couple picked up their car from a repair shop less than 24 hours before it caught fire on the highway. Julie Carey of Fairfield had been driving. Her husband Tim was in the passenger seat. “We’re running away and literally within 10 to 15 seconds, the car was...
NBC Connecticut
Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Getting Struck by Vehicle in Stratford
A man has serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Stratford on Friday night. Officers were called to West Broad Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. after getting a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a car. When police arrived, they said they found a 48-year-old...
Eyewitness News
Downed trees reported on roads across the state
(WFSB) - Public works and transportation crews reported down trees and limbs on roads all over the state on Saturday morning. Channel 3′s Early Warning Weather Tracker found limbs on roads in Colchester and Glastonbury. Firefighters closed a road near Route 4 in Harwinton. “There is a tree and...
NBC Connecticut
LifeStar Called to Crash on Route 6 in Killingly
LifeStar was called to a crash on Route 6 in Killingly on Saturday afternoon and part of the road is currently closed. State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 6 northbound is closed between Shippee School House Road and the Rhode Island state line. The crash involves a vehicle and...
Calling hours to be held for fallen New Haven firefighter
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours have been set for the young New Haven firefighter who died in a highway car crash earlier this month. A viewing for the late 27-year-old Thomas Mieles will be held on Monday at the Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven. There, family members will be able to pay […]
Eyewitness News
Meriden man dies following head-on collision on Route 4 in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A Meriden man is dead after a head-on collision on Route 4 in Burlington. According to state police, the accident occurred just after 6:00 am on Friday. A Chevrolet was driving westbound on Route 4 when it crossed over the median into oncoming traffic in the...
Eyewitness News
Route 6 east closed due to motorcycle accident
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 6 east was closed between Shippee School House road and Rhode Island State line due to a motorcycle accident. State Police say they received reports of a motor vehicle collision on Providence Pike at 3:15pm. Serious injuries were reported but the extent is unknown at...
38-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Burlington Crash
Police are investigating a head-on crash that left a Connecticut man dead. It happened in Hartford County around 6:05 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in the town of Burlington. A 2014 Ford Econoline E250 was traveling eastbound on Route 4, about a half-mile east of Route 179, and a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT was traveling westbound on Route 4, Connecticut State Police said.
Eyewitness News
Fire crews on scene at building fire in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are on scene at a working fire in the city of New Haven this morning. Around 11:15 A.M, public safety dispatchers received calls for a building fire at 55 Anthony Street. No other information was immediately available at this time. Motorists should seek alternate...
longisland.com
The State Police Responded to Two Separate Fatal Crashes Overnight
On November 12, 2022, before 1:00 AM, the State Police responded to a crash on the eastbound Southern State Parkway west of exit 42S, town of Islip, Suffolk County. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2020 Toyota Scion, driven by Gustavo Santos, 25 of Bayshore, NY, was traveling eastbound on the Southern State Parkway in the right lane when he went off the roadway onto the right shoulder. Santos’ vehicle then spun around and struck a tree on the driver’s side, killing Santos instantly.
