Three sent to hospital after tree struck car in parking lot

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were transported to Windham Hospital after a tree fell and struck an occupied vehicle in a parking lot on 134 N. Eagleville Rd Friday evening. The commercial parking lot is shared by several businesses including the Huskies Tavern, Sgt. Pepperoni and Wally’s Chicken Coop. Shortly after 11 p.m., UConn emergency […]
WINDHAM, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash Investigation Causing Traffic Delays on Route 44 in Avon

A crash investigation is causing traffic delays on Route 44 in Avon on Monday morning. Police said the delays are on Route 44/East Main Street due to an accident that happened earlier in the morning. Anyone in the area is urged to use an alternate route until the investigation is...
AVON, CT
Eyewitness News

Missing 79-year-old found dead in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Saturday, East Hartford Police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Howard Wilmes. Wilmes was reported missing by family. Multiple departments responded for the search. East Hartford Police say after a lengthy investigation, Wilmes was found deceased this morning in Glastonbury. As of this time there...
GLASTONBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield Dispatcher Saves Man’s Life

Proving once again that the first first responder is the dispatcher, a Southport man was choking and unable to breath. Fairfield Dispatcher gave over the phone instructions on how to perform the Heimlich maneuver, saving the man’s life. I’ll have more information on this hopefully by Monday. HOW...
FAIRFIELD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Four adults, nine children displaced in New Haven fire, officials say

NEW HAVEN — Thirteen people, including children, were displaced as a result of a fire Friday evening, according to New Haven fire officials. New Haven fire personnel responded to a home in the 300 block of Bassett St. around 5:40 p.m. Friday, according to Justin McCarthy, assistant fire chief for the New Haven Fire Department. The occupants of the home managed to escape before fire personnel arrived on scene, McCarthy said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Reported Missing From East Hartford Found Dead in Glastonbury

A man who was reported missing from East Hartford last week was found dead in Glastonbury over the weekend. East Hartford police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Howard Wilmes, who had been reported missing by his family on Friday. After a lengthy investigation and help from several jurisdictions, authorities...
GLASTONBURY, CT
longisland.com

Motorcyclist Dies in Single Vehicle Crash on Sunrise Highway

On November 12, 2022, just after 3:30 PM, the State Police responded to a motorcycle crash on Sunrise Highway eastbound east of County Road 111 (Eastport Manor Road) in the town of Southampton, Suffolk County. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 1984 Harley Davidson, driven by Donald Ellers, 64 of Patchogue, NY,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Long Island father dead, son injured after car crash: police

ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island father died and his son was injured in a car crash in Suffolk County Saturday, police said. The crash happened on a Sagtikos State Parkway ramp in Islip around 5:30 a.m., according to New York State Police. The 29-year-old son was driving the car eastbound on the Southern […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NBC Connecticut

Concrete Block Falls on Construction Worker in Simsbury: PD

Police are investigating a construction accident in Simsbury on Monday. Authorities said a concrete block fell on a construction worker on Riley Road. Investigators did not release details about the worker's condition or the extent of injuries.
SIMSBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Downed trees reported on roads across the state

(WFSB) - Public works and transportation crews reported down trees and limbs on roads all over the state on Saturday morning. Channel 3′s Early Warning Weather Tracker found limbs on roads in Colchester and Glastonbury. Firefighters closed a road near Route 4 in Harwinton. “There is a tree and...
COLCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

LifeStar Called to Crash on Route 6 in Killingly

LifeStar was called to a crash on Route 6 in Killingly on Saturday afternoon and part of the road is currently closed. State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 6 northbound is closed between Shippee School House Road and the Rhode Island state line. The crash involves a vehicle and...
KILLINGLY, CT
WTNH

Calling hours to be held for fallen New Haven firefighter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours have been set for the young New Haven firefighter who died in a highway car crash earlier this month. A viewing for the late 27-year-old Thomas Mieles will be held on Monday at the Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven. There, family members will be able to pay […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Route 6 east closed due to motorcycle accident

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 6 east was closed between Shippee School House road and Rhode Island State line due to a motorcycle accident. State Police say they received reports of a motor vehicle collision on Providence Pike at 3:15pm. Serious injuries were reported but the extent is unknown at...
KILLINGLY, CT
Daily Voice

38-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Burlington Crash

Police are investigating a head-on crash that left a Connecticut man dead. It happened in Hartford County around 6:05 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in the town of Burlington. A 2014 Ford Econoline E250 was traveling eastbound on Route 4, about a half-mile east of Route 179, and a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT was traveling westbound on Route 4, Connecticut State Police said.
BURLINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire crews on scene at building fire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are on scene at a working fire in the city of New Haven this morning. Around 11:15 A.M, public safety dispatchers received calls for a building fire at 55 Anthony Street. No other information was immediately available at this time. Motorists should seek alternate...
NEW HAVEN, CT
longisland.com

The State Police Responded to Two Separate Fatal Crashes Overnight

On November 12, 2022, before 1:00 AM, the State Police responded to a crash on the eastbound Southern State Parkway west of exit 42S, town of Islip, Suffolk County. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2020 Toyota Scion, driven by Gustavo Santos, 25 of Bayshore, NY, was traveling eastbound on the Southern State Parkway in the right lane when he went off the roadway onto the right shoulder. Santos’ vehicle then spun around and struck a tree on the driver’s side, killing Santos instantly.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

