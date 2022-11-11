ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth police look for person who slashed dozens of tires in overnight vandalism spree

By Harriet Ramos
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jc4dr_0j7Rf5rm00

Fort Worth police are looking for the person who slashed or cut the tires on about 30 vehicles overnight Wednesday, officials said.

Police told KXAS-TV that the vandalism started around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and continued until about 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the Sunset Heights neighborhood near Sanguinet Street.

Christina Sansom, who lives on Kilpatrick Avenue, told KXAS that she spent close to $400 to replace her tires.

““I feel bad for everybody because that’s not fair to come out, you have to go to work. You have to figure out what you’re going to do if you can’t go to work that day,” she said.

According to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV, investigators are using video evidence to find who was responsible. Anyone with information or additional video evidence is asked to call the Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.

Comments / 3

Tom#1
2d ago

There is absolutely no reason for anybody to do this unless they are mentally disturbed or downright evil! I hope they find this guy and put him under the jail.

Reply
6
 

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
16K+
Followers
520
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

