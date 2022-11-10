Read full article on original website
John Stephen “Steve” Moorman
John Stephen Moorman “Steve”, 76, of Lafayette, passed away on November 10, 2022 at home surrounded by his wife and children after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. Steve was born on June 18, 1946 to John D. Moorman and L. Jean Sellers Moorman in Knox, Indiana,...
Peppermint Parade Set for Sunday, December 3
Usher in the holiday season with the City of Knox Peppermint Parade scheduled for Sunday, December 3 at 3:30 p.m. CT, with lineup to begin at 3 p.m. CT. The deadline to submit parade forms is Wednesday, November 23 and no late entries will be allowed. There is no fee to enter the parade. Parade forms can be found on the City of Knox website at www.cityofknox.net.
SCCF Annual GivingTuesday Event Scheduled
The Starke County Community Foundation’s (SCCF) annual GivingTuesday event is scheduled for Tuesday, November 29 at the North Judson United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. This event celebrates what’s known as the global day of generosity, which takes place every year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. This year the...
Community Foundation of Pulaski County Establishes Birdie Fund
The Community Foundation of Pulaski County (CFPC) recently announced the founding of its 114th fund. The Birdie Fund will be a “Field of Interest” fund established by Steven and Leeann Wright. This has been put together in hopes to support environmental and wellness initiatives within Pulaski County. The...
Community Services of Starke County WKVI Radiothon Huge Success
Community Services of Starke County raised $18,600 last week during their radiothon featured on WKVI. Community Services of Starke County Executive Director Cindy Benke said the goal was to raise $15,000. The money would help with different focus areas including expenses, elderly services, food pantry, and many other helpful programs offered to the community.
Pulaski County Council to Meet Tonight
The Pulaski County Council plans to discuss the Matrix Wage and Salary ordinance during their meeting tonight. The ordinance needs to be approved by the end of this year. The latest the council can approve would be the following meeting in December. Discussion about funding a Solar Project Manager is...
North Judson Town Council Approves 2023 Town Employee Health Insurance Renewals
The North Judson Town Council discussed the 2023 Town Employee Health Insurance renewals during their meeting last week. It was announced the town was offered the same plan as they already have, but rates will go up 5.99 percent across the board. It was discussed that rising rates are a normal occurrence every year during renewal time.
Starke County Commissioners Approve Purchase of Plows
Starke County Highway Superintendent Dan Dipert addressed the Starke County Commissioners last week about the need for three plows to attach to the current trucks in use. Superintendent Dipert said the size of the current plows in use are good for in town, but not on county roads out of town. He added these new sized plows would be bigger and of better use to the county in order to keep roads clear during this upcoming winter season.
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
10/31/22 A rollover accident was reported in the area of 700 N. State Road 23 in Walkerton. 10/31/22 A Grovertown resident reported that tires were dumped on the property. 10/31/11 A Knox resident reported a stolen laptop. 10/31/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of State...
