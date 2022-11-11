ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 3

Christopher Eric Kulbeda
4d ago

I'll warm my damn car if I want. Do they want us driving with iced over windows? Stop the exhaust coming from the massive trucks we see all over the roads.

2
4d ago

Warm it up there not going to inforce it unless your snitch neighbor turns you in. I’ll continue to warm mine if needed

3
 

97ZOK

Best Way To Get Updates For Illinois Winter Road Conditions

The winter weather kicked off this week and if you're traveling in Illinois, here's a website for updated road conditions. Residents Of Illinois Are Lucky To Experience All Four Seasons. I know there are exotic places in the United States where you can enjoy summer-type temperatures all year round. That...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

The Amount Of Lawn Bags At This Illinois Home Is Unbeleafable

Being a homeowner definitely has its perks, but after seeing the front yard at this Rockford home I am so, so happy I rent an apartment. Nothing says fall like raking your yard for hours, bagging up all the leaves... just to have more leaves fall onto your lawn. It is an endless, vicious cycle this time of year.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

New Study Says Illinois Is One Of The Healthiest States During The Holidays

If someone were to tell you Illinois is one of the healthiest states would you be skeptical? Land of Lincoln often gets a bad rap through word of mouth and in news headlines. It's no secret the state is notorious for money problems and government corruption. When it comes to the overall health of its residents how could you rank it compared to the rest of the United States?
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Winter set to strike central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A blast of Winter will soon be striking central Illinois. Unseasonably cold air is already in place coupled with a vigorous low pressure system moving out from the Missouri Valley and moisture streaming up from the Gulf of Mexico, and the stage is set for some snow for the Land of Lincoln. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued from Monday night until Noon on Tuesday.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Illinois Man Tries to ‘Headbutt’ His Way Out of The Back of a Squad Car

An Illinois man was shoved in the back of a squad car for safe keeping. He tried several times to headbutt the window to escape. NorthesCambia. OK let's start from the beginning with this bum. The reason this guy was thrown into the back of a cop car was because of an argument over milk. Throw in the fact that this guy isn't too bright and makes super bad choices, we have a headbutting madman!
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Cool! Illinois Retailer Offers Build-A-Pet Take Home Kits For The Holidays

Forget the mall, get yourself one of these DIY Build-A-Pet kits from Teddy Mountain and bring your teddy to life from the comfort of your own home. If you've ever struggled trying to find a unique, fun activity that you and your kiddos can enjoy together, look no further! Teddy Mountain in Rockford, Illinois is here to save the day this Holiday season.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

One Fall Hotspot in Illinois is Nearly Ready to Reopen for Christmas Fun

As I sit here watching the snow fall outside my office window, I can't help daydreaming about all the Christmas fun that is just around the corner in Illinois. Beautiful holiday decorations and light displays, visits with Santa, time spent with family and friends, I can't wait for any of it and am already planning this year's holiday to-do list.
AURORA, IL
WGN News

Solar farms in Illinois, 2 other states, cited for environmental violations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Four companies that developed solar energy facilities in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois have agreed to pay a total of $1.3 million for violating construction permits and rules for handling groundwater, authorities said Monday. A statement by the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency said the companies used a common construction […]
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Get Ready for a Breathtaking ‘All Aglow’ 2022 at Illinois’ Nicholas Conservatory

An even more beautiful holiday experience arrives when All Aglow comes alive at Rockford's very popular Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens. I don't believe there is a more photographed spot in the entire Rockford region, than the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens. My wedding photos, homecoming, and prom photos for our two oldest kids, and you can pretty much multiply that by thousands more.
ROCKFORD, IL
wmay.com

Measurable Snow In Forecast For Central Illinois

Get ready for the season’s first real taste of winter. Measurable snowfall of one to three inches is in the forecast for Monday night into Tuesday… and that could lead to slick and unpredictable conditions on area roads. State officials note that winter driving conditions contribute to more than 29,000 crashes annually across Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Another Program For Illinois Residents To Get Money Per Month

Residents are loving the programs where the state gives them a set amount of cash per month. They do not get told want to do with the money, which is helpful since everything is expensive these days. Given the positive feedback, officials plan to create more of these programs. Illinois locals in a specific county will see several more of these initiatives pop in there area. The programs will give selected residents hundreds per month for at least six months to two years.Officials say it will operate in phases to help different groups of people.
ILLINOIS STATE
wtaq.com

Wisconsin Gas Prices Take The Plunge

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – What a difference a week makes. After a significant increase in gas prices across the Great Lakes, gas prices have now made a significant decrease. The average price at the pump in Green Bay has fallen 29.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Green Bay are 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 42.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
GREEN BAY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Google reaches $391.5M settlement with Illinois, other states over location tracking

HARTFORD, Ct (WTVO) — Google has reached a $391.5 million settlement with Illinois and 39 other states over claims that it tracked users’ location without their knowledge. The state’s attorneys who filed the lawsuit called it the largest U.S. internet privacy settlement in history. “This $391.5 million settlement is a historic win for consumers in […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspect damages cars in Belvidere, caught on video

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect after multiple vehicles were damaged early Monday. According to police, the damage happened to several cars in the 1600 block of South State Street around 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. The suspect was captured on surveillance video, and police released […]
BELVIDERE, IL
