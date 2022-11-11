ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

The Spun

Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Grand Rapids Press

Detroit Lions reportedly tried to claim former first-round defensive lineman

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions were one of eight teams to place a waiver claim on former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Tillery, who was Pick 28 in the 2019 draft, eventually landed with the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7), with waiver order dictated by the standings at this point of the campaign. Schefter reports the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs and the Lions were among those to swing and miss on the 26-year-old.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

What’s being said nationally after Lions score 21 points in 10 minutes to beat Bears

CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions went into the fourth quarter trailing 24-10 on the road to the Chicago Bears. And Bears quarterback Justin Fields was in striking distance of another record rushing day. But things flipped in the final frame, with the Lions scoring 21 fourth-quarter points to end the league’s longest winless streak on the road. Fields finished with 147 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including a go-ahead 67-yarder down the stretch. And that was a solid answer after throwing a pick-six to Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah. But Detroit had another score in them, then had one more stop to put the game on ice.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Manhunt at Oakland University • Symptoms of RSV • Couple killed in Northville rollover

MONDAY NEWS HIT - Residents staying at or near Oakland University were asked to stay indoors Monday morning due to a search for multiple armed suspects being near the campus. The school confirmed that at least two armed men were spotted near East Campus and had been chased by police from Grand Blanc Township near an auto dealership. The manhunt is connected to a stolen vehicle investigation out of Genesee County that ended on I-75 where multiple vehicles crashed.
ROCHESTER, MI
MLive

BAU-HOUSE to host free pop-up shopping event for Flint youth

FLINT, MI – Flint’s downtown hub for sneakers, streetwear and art is hosting a free clothing pop-up shopping event for area youth this weekend. BAU-HOUSE, located at 511 Buckham Alley, will host “The Youth Will Lead US” shopping event for Flint youth from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

