Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rare losing streak refocused New Lothrop football team for run to Division 7 semifinals
NEW LOTHROP, MI – At the time, it certainly didn’t seem like much of a blessing, but losing two straight games last month might have the best thing that could have happened to New Lothrop’s football team this season. The perennial small school power hadn’t lost two...
No. 1-ranked North Branch primed to make run at fourth state volleyball title since 2009
PORT HURON, MI – Jim Fish was obviously disappointed when his North Branch volleyball team lost in the Division 4 state championship match a year ago. But it was hard to be too unhappy considering the number of Broncos that would be returning this season.
Flint Firebirds trade captain Brennan Othmann for big defenseman, three draft picks
FLINT – The Flint Firebirds have traded the most dynamic scorer in their history for a big defenseman and three draft picks. The Firebirds sent Brennan Othmann to the Peterborough Petes for defenseman Artem Guryev, a third round draft pick in 2023, a second-round pick in 2004 and a third round pick in 2026.
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
1 fan arrested, 33 ejected from Michigan Stadium during Wolverine win over Nebraska
ANN ARBOR, MI - One fan was arrested during Michigan football’s win over Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 12, while 33 others were ejected, police said. The lone arrest was for disorderly conduct, according to numbers provided by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security. Of the 33...
Detroit Lions reportedly tried to claim former first-round defensive lineman
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions were one of eight teams to place a waiver claim on former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Tillery, who was Pick 28 in the 2019 draft, eventually landed with the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7), with waiver order dictated by the standings at this point of the campaign. Schefter reports the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs and the Lions were among those to swing and miss on the 26-year-old.
Not since 1993 have the Lions had a fourth-quarter comeback like that
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions entered the fourth quarter trailing the Chicago Bears 24-10. Detroit’s defense looked lost against Bears quarterback Justin Fields, and its offense had stalled out in the second and third quarters. And history certainly wasn’t on their side.
What’s being said nationally after Lions score 21 points in 10 minutes to beat Bears
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions went into the fourth quarter trailing 24-10 on the road to the Chicago Bears. And Bears quarterback Justin Fields was in striking distance of another record rushing day. But things flipped in the final frame, with the Lions scoring 21 fourth-quarter points to end the league’s longest winless streak on the road. Fields finished with 147 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including a go-ahead 67-yarder down the stretch. And that was a solid answer after throwing a pick-six to Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah. But Detroit had another score in them, then had one more stop to put the game on ice.
The Spice Girls are performing a concert this week in Michigan... sort of.
If you thought you’d never have a chance to see the Spice Girls in concert again, well, you might be right, but you do have a chance to experience their look and sound this week in Michigan by one of the top Spice Girls tribute bands in the country.
Inside the locker room: Bears’ Justin Fields laments key mistake in loss to Lions
CHICAGO -- Justin Fields put the Chicago Bears on his back for the second straight week. But despite another massive day on the ground for the quarterback, the Detroit Lions were able to crawl out of a 14-point fourth-quarter hole to win 31-30 at Soldier Field in Week 10. Fields...
Lions midseason grades: Young nucleus reason for optimism on struggling defense
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (3-6) cross into the season’s second half riding a two-game winning streak. Detroit has won both of those games inside the NFC North, including snapping the league’s longest road winless streak in Chicago this past weekend. It’s been an up-and-down ride on...
Led by Wayne County spike, Michigan reports rise in COVID infections
Reported COVID-19 infections in Michigan are on the rise while virus-related deaths decreased last week compared to the prior week. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Michigan reported 12,860 new cases and 123 new deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Service’s weekly coronavirus update. Over the last week,...
Lions grades: Steady coaching, fourth-quarter explosion lead to win over Bears
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions (3-6) climbed out of the NFC North’s cellar in Week 10, beating the Chicago Bears (3-7) 31-30 for their first road win since 2020. Detroit scored 21 points in the final frame, overcoming a 14-point deficit. This post will run through MLive’s grades from...
Enchanted borealis trails coming to these Michigan state parks this winter
Lanterns, holiday lights, campfires – and hopefully snow – are coming together for Enchanted Borealis Trail hikes at two state parks in December. There will be four hikes at Seven Lakes State Park in Holly and three at Ionia State Recreation Area in Ionia. All the events are 5-8 p.m. The hikes are free; Seven Lakes requires registration.
Lions beat Bears 31-30 after taking advantage of missed PAT: Live updates recap
Jamaal Williams runs for 6 yards, and the Bears use their second timeout. Soldier Field clearing out in a hurry. Williams goes for a loss of 3 yards, and there is Chicago’s final timeout with 56 seconds left. Williams again, this time it moves the chains. 2:17 -- Chicago...
fox2detroit.com
Manhunt at Oakland University • Symptoms of RSV • Couple killed in Northville rollover
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Residents staying at or near Oakland University were asked to stay indoors Monday morning due to a search for multiple armed suspects being near the campus. The school confirmed that at least two armed men were spotted near East Campus and had been chased by police from Grand Blanc Township near an auto dealership. The manhunt is connected to a stolen vehicle investigation out of Genesee County that ended on I-75 where multiple vehicles crashed.
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"
Buddy's may be the first to offer Detroit-style pizza, the pizza with Wisconsin brick cheese and sauce all the way over to its thick, caramelized crust. But there may be a pizza joint doing it better.
Snap counts, PFF grades: Detroit’s offensive line draws rave reviews in Week 10
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions are powered by their stout offensive line, and after beating the Chicago Bears 31-30 in Week 10, that group is drawing positive reviews from Pro Football Focus. It’s an interesting review of the team’s work in their second-straight win. The potent rushing attack seemed to...
BAU-HOUSE to host free pop-up shopping event for Flint youth
FLINT, MI – Flint’s downtown hub for sneakers, streetwear and art is hosting a free clothing pop-up shopping event for area youth this weekend. BAU-HOUSE, located at 511 Buckham Alley, will host “The Youth Will Lead US” shopping event for Flint youth from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Temperature records shattered across Lower Michigan, but watch the cold plunging in tomorrow
Many locations set record high temperatures Thursday afternoon. The record warmth will come to an abrupt end Friday, as you’ll see in a temperature forecast animation. On Thursday’s record high temperatures, almost every large reporting site in southwest Lower Michigan set a record high temperature. The exception was Muskegon.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
22K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 0