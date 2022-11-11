ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Mavs Ex Tim Hardaway Sr. Apologizes for Warriors TV ‘Rape’ Joke

The Golden State Warriors this week welcomed back "Run TMC'' - their legendary on-court trio of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin - and put the 1990's stars behind the microphones as part of the TV broadcast of the team’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. And Hardaway...
RICHMOND, CA
Centre Daily

The Team Meeting That Sparked Steelers Turnaround

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers spent some time during the bye week to hash everything out. They needed to take a deep breath, but they also needed to take accountability. And so far, it worked. We owe Najee Harris an apology. We also need to think about who was in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Antonio Brown Shares Heartfelt Messages Between He and Ben Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH -- Remember the good old days when the Pittsburgh Steelers offense consisted of the Killer B's, and there wasn't a quarterback-wide receiver tandem as electric as the one at Heinz Field?. Antonio Brown does. The former Steelers wide receiver shared some heartfelt messages between him and Ben Roethlisberger from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Guardians Make Surprising Trade, Nolan Jones Headed To The Rockies

We knew that the Guardians were going to be making some moves on Tuesday. They had to do something to get their 40-man roster together before the Rule-5 Draft. However, some of the moves that the organization made are a little head-scratching. One of these trades was the Guardians sending...
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

Broncos Move RT Billy Turner to IR with Knee Injury

For the second time in as many weeks, the Denver Broncos were forced to place an offensive lineman on injured reserve, losing Billy Turner for at least four games after the starting right tackle suffered a knee injury during Sunday's loss to Tennessee. In corresponding transactions, announced Tuesday, the team...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

The Ranking: Get Ready to See a Lot of Tiger Woods on the Course

It was a good week in golf. How can The Ranking be so sure? Because Tiger Woods was a hot news topic. Twice in a few days. The news about Tiger was only medium-hot, but anything involving Tiger showing up and playing golf automatically becomes hot, according to the law of the jungle. He’ll play at least twice in December, not counting a probable appearance in the annual father-son event with Charlie Woods.
AUSTIN, TX
Centre Daily

How Yankees Re-Signing Rizzo Could Impact Judge’s Decision

With Anthony Rizzo agreeing to a new deal to stay with the Yankees, New York sees the value in having the first baseman remain in a Pinstripes uniform. After a 2022 season in which the veteran bounced back to hit 32 home runs, Rizzo agreed to a two-year, $40-million deal, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. It reportedly includes a club option for the third year worth $17 million with a $6 million buyout.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Centre Daily

Lions’ Grades: Dan Campbell’s Gritty Football Team Learns to Win

When key plays had to be made, it was the Detroit Lions who made them in Sunday’s NFC North showdown with the Chicago Bears. In the Week 10 contest, the Lions shook off the late-game ugliness that has plagued them. After struggling to win close games, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell made the right moves at the right times to lead the team to its second straight win.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Where AFC East Stands After Bills Heartbreaking Loss, Jets Bye Week

With eight weeks remaining in the regular season, the AFC East is completely up for grabs. The Jets watched at home during their bye week on Sunday as the Bills came up short in the game of the year, falling to the Vikings in excruciating fashion. Buffalo had ample opportunities, but a thrilling comeback and a few costly blunders from Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave Minnesota enough of a shot to capitalize.
MINNESOTA STATE
Centre Daily

Lions’ Midseason Grades: Offense Needs Reinforcements

Quarterback: B- Jared Goff has had an uneven start to his 2022 season. He started off the campaign on a torrid pace. Through the Lions' first four games, the veteran signal-caller threw for 1,126 yards and 11 touchdowns, while tossing just three interceptions. Meanwhile, in five games since then, the...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy