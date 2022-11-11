Read full article on original website
Colts return to Matt Ryan in Week 10; Sam Ehlinger to the bench
The Indianapolis Colts will start Matt Ryan at quarterback for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Colts made the shocking decision two weeks ago to bench Ryan and replace him with Sam Ehlinger, but it now seems that with former head coach Frank Reich gone, Ryan has been reinstalled at quarterback. He'll face off against a Raiders defense that has struggled to prevent their opponents from scoring.
3 Fantasy Football Defensive Streamer Options for Week 11
Week 11’s slate features teams with good defenses playing teams with good offenses and bad ones against bad; the outlook for streaming is definitely more dire here than most weeks. That said, we have the information that can help you piece together a best-case scenario in a tough situation.
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 11
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
Baker Mayfield will start for Panthers in Week 11 versus
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will start against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, per head coach Steve Wilks. P.J. Walker is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, so Mayfield will make his first start since Week 5. Considering how poorly Mayfield played to start the season, his return is probably a downgrade for D.J. Moore and Terrace Marshall. The Panthers will likely try to lean on the running game more with D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard, at least as much as the game script allows.
Update: Colt McCoy back in for Cardinals in Week 10
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is on the field Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. McCoy spent some time in the locker room during the third quarter of action, leading to Trace McSorley taking snaps for a series. However, after a lengthy Rams drive, it's McCoy who is back in there at quarterback.
Bucs' Leonard Fournette (hip) doubtful to return in Week 10
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is doubtful to return to the team's Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Fournette was playing into the fourth quarter of the game, so it's unclear whether his "doubtful" tag is related to the amount of time remaining in the game, or to the severity of his hip injury. We'll have to wait to find out just how serious the injury is, but his absence should open up additional opportunities for Rachaad White as the team's primary ball carrier.
Ezekiel Elliott (knee) won't play for Cowboys in Week 10
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Green Bay Packers. It was reported earlier in the day that Elliott was not expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. It's going to be another Tony Pollard-heavy day for Dallas, and Malik Davis should see some work as a change-of-pace.
Colt McCoy headed to locker room for Cardinals; Trace McSorley in at quarterback
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is headed to the locker room Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals are already on their backup quarterback after Kyler Murray was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Now, McCoy is headed for further evaluation, and former Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley is now in under center.
Ryan Tannehill (ankle) officially active for Titans in Week 10
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will play Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Broncos. After missing the last two games for a non-COVID illness and a sprained ankle, the Texas A&M product has officially received the green light to play. It's unclear how much the ankle ailment will limit him, but at the very least, he will return to his role as starting quarterback. Malik Willis will resume backup duties.
Sunday Night Football Betting: Can the Favored 49ers Hold Serve at Home?
A west coast matchup will round out a wild Sunday of Week 10 NFL action. The San Francisco 49ers (4-4) host the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) as 7.5-point favorites. numberFire's nERD rankings pit the San Francisco 49ers 10th overall. The Los Angeles Chargers sit only 20th. Let's see if we...
Texans claim running back Eno Benjamin off waivers on Tuesday
The Houston Texans have reportedly claimed running back Eno Benjamin off waivers. Benjamin will join his second career team after he was released from Arizona on Monday. Expect the 23-year old to play a backup role behind Dameon Pierce. On 69 carries this season, Benjamin produced 298 yards, 2 touchdowns,...
Bills' Josh Allen (elbow) not spotted on field for pre-game warmups
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) was not seen on the field for pre-game warmups ahead of Week 10's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Allen is officially active but was not on the field for pre-game warmups. He has yet to be seen on the field today, despite his active status. Case Keenum warmed up with Buffalo's wide receivers during pre-game.
Fantasy Football: Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed (Week 11 Update)
As fantasy football players, we need to study matchups each and every week. How exactly to determine the best matchups can be tricky, but rather than look just at yards per carry or passing yards per game allowed, we have better alternatives. Fantasy points per game allowed to opponents can...
Randall Cobb (ankle) could return for Packers by Thursday
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (ankle, injured reserve) is considered day-to-day, per head coach Matt LaFleur. LaFleur said Cobb could be activated from IR ahead of the Packers' Week 11 contest against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. Cobb was placed on the shelf October 22 with a right ankle sprain and given a 2-6 week timeline to recover. His return could take some snaps and targets away from Allen Lazard and Sammy Watkins, but Christian Watson has likely secured an every-down role after scoring three times in Week 10.
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 10 Monday Night (Commanders at Eagles)
The Philadelphia Eagles will look to keep their perfect record intact on Monday, and they should be able to do so as 10.5-point home favorites over the Washington Commanders. For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5-times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial.
Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart: Week 11
No matter how your fantasy football teams have started out, there's still time to improve. You can study the waiver wire and make the right start-or-sit choices, but the trade market could be the route you need to take. In a game full of uncertainty, one thing is certain: it's...
Update: Broncos' Jerry Jeudy dealing with 'mild' ankle injury
Further testing revealed that Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy is reportedly dealing with a mild ankle injury, per the NFL's Ian Rapoport. Jeudy missed the majority of the Broncos' Week 10 game after suffering what looked like an extremely painful ankle injury on his first target of the day, but for now it looks like the former first-round pick was able to avoid a season-ending injury. The full extent of the injury and his timetable for a return still remain to be determined, but Jeudy may be able to avoid a stint on the injured reserve.
Week 10's Perfect NFL DFS Lineups
Ever finish a week of daily fantasy football and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each week here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Week 10's lineups are listed below. These lineups come from the Sunday main slate. As always, make sure to...
Rams' Matthew Stafford still in concussion protocol
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, per head coach Sean McVay. Stafford is stuck in protocols, but McVay claims he doesn't know whether he actually suffered a concussion or not. John Wolford will make another start in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints if Stafford isn't cleared. Cooper Kupp is headed for ankle surgery and injured reserve, so the Rams offense could be a complete nightmare on Sunday.
Rams' Cooper Kupp having ankle surgery, going on IR
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is scheduled to undergo ankle surgery Wednesday and he will be placed on injured reserve. Kupp will miss a minimum four games and the Rams may decide to hold him out for the rest of the season if they completely fall out of the playoff chase. Allen Robinson and Tyler Higbee will likely see the largest increase in targets, but there will also be more opportunities for Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, and the Rams' backfield.
