Cleveland Heights, OH

cleveland19.com

Portage County man visiting sick friend has truck stolen from Akron General hospital

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A small business owner’s work truck was stolen while he was visiting his sick friend at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The Portage County man said he was here at Cleveland Clinic Akron General visiting his sick friend in the ICU overnight so he was shocked when he came out to this parking lot in the morning to find his work truck gone.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect remains on the loose after robbing Elyria bank

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police and FBI agents are searching for a man who robbed a bank Saturday morning. Elyria police said the robber walked into Northwest Bank in the 100 block of Chestnut Commons Drive around 11:30 a.m. He then demanded money from the clerk and alluded...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain driver plows truck through freshly poured concrete, police say

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver who plowed their truck through freshly poured concrete is wanted in Lorain, police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. Lorain Police said this driver caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at JGT Plaza. Take a close look at the surveillance photos of...
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

77-year-old man missing from Massillon found

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A statewide alert has been canceled for missing 77-year-old Richard Fries of Massillon, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office confirmed. Fries drove away from his Suzette Avenue home at 2 p.m. on Nov. 15. He was described in the alert as 5′10″ tall, 185 pounds,...
MASSILLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman found dead inside downtown Cleveland hotel

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old woman was found dead inside her room at the Hilton Hotel on Lakeside Avenue Monday morning. The Cuyahoga County Medical Medical Examiner identified the woman as Melida Chen. According to Cleveland police, hotel security entered Chen’s room around 10 a.m. to perform a well-check,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

1 person hurt in Old Brooklyn house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was injured in an early morning house fire in Old Brooklyn. The fire started around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Walbrook Ave. Cleveland firefighters said they had to break more than a dozen windows to vent the smoke. All residents escaped...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Elderly man crashes into Parma post office, runs over man inside

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly man accidentally crashed into a Parma post office and ran over a pedestrian in the process. On Monday 19 News obtained body camera video from the terrifying incident. Parma police said the driver, who was 89 years old, accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

New Big Lots opening in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A new Big Lots is opening soon in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, bringing new life to a site that held a vacant Kmart for years. Big Lots announced Monday that the new store at southeast corner of Lorain Avenue and West 150th Street would open on Dec. 10 at 8:45 a.m. The store is about 34,000-square-feet, and sits in a new building that replaced that Kmart that closed in 2017.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Garfield Heights police charge woman with double shooting

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have charged a woman with the double shooting from Nov. 10 that left a man dead and a woman injured. Imani Smalley is now charged with murder and attempt murder. Garfield Heights police said Smalley shot the victims at a home in the 11200...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH

