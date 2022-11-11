Read full article on original website
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Celebrate Your Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Portage County man visiting sick friend has truck stolen from Akron General hospital
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A small business owner’s work truck was stolen while he was visiting his sick friend at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The Portage County man said he was here at Cleveland Clinic Akron General visiting his sick friend in the ICU overnight so he was shocked when he came out to this parking lot in the morning to find his work truck gone.
Child suffers minor injuries from Akron house fire
The Akron Fire Department is investigating a fire that sent one child to the hospital with minor injuries.
Suspect remains on the loose after robbing Elyria bank
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police and FBI agents are searching for a man who robbed a bank Saturday morning. Elyria police said the robber walked into Northwest Bank in the 100 block of Chestnut Commons Drive around 11:30 a.m. He then demanded money from the clerk and alluded...
Lorain driver plows truck through freshly poured concrete, police say
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver who plowed their truck through freshly poured concrete is wanted in Lorain, police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. Lorain Police said this driver caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at JGT Plaza. Take a close look at the surveillance photos of...
77-year-old man missing from Massillon found
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A statewide alert has been canceled for missing 77-year-old Richard Fries of Massillon, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office confirmed. Fries drove away from his Suzette Avenue home at 2 p.m. on Nov. 15. He was described in the alert as 5′10″ tall, 185 pounds,...
Woman found dead inside downtown Cleveland hotel
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old woman was found dead inside her room at the Hilton Hotel on Lakeside Avenue Monday morning. The Cuyahoga County Medical Medical Examiner identified the woman as Melida Chen. According to Cleveland police, hotel security entered Chen’s room around 10 a.m. to perform a well-check,...
Man, dog displaced after Akron house fire
A man and his dog were displaced after a house fire in Akron on Saturday.
1 person hurt in Old Brooklyn house fire
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was injured in an early morning house fire in Old Brooklyn. The fire started around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Walbrook Ave. Cleveland firefighters said they had to break more than a dozen windows to vent the smoke. All residents escaped...
Missing man found buried in vacant lot had been shot to death
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death of a missing man found buried in a lot on the city's East Side a homicide.
Man found in OH with missing Cleveland girl
A Girard man is facing charges after being found with a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Cleveland.
Cleveland man missing for nearly a month found dead in Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man missing since Oct. 18 was found dead late Sunday morning in the city’s Hough neighborhood. Cleveland police said homicide detectives found the body of Anthony Mays, 31, buried in a field located in the 1600 block of East 85th Street. Investigators have...
Cleveland police search for missing woman last heard from in early October
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a 23-year-old woman who was last heard from Oct. 8. Andrianna Kiri Taylor was reported missing Sunday to Cleveland police when family said they haven’t heard from her since early October. According to police, she was living with her boyfriend...
Elderly man crashes into Parma post office, runs over man inside
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly man accidentally crashed into a Parma post office and ran over a pedestrian in the process. On Monday 19 News obtained body camera video from the terrifying incident. Parma police said the driver, who was 89 years old, accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.
Abandoned Cleveland: Plans underway for Sidaway Bridge
It is a hidden bridge to nowhere that has an interesting place in Cleveland history.
‘It’s disgusting’: Rat population growing in downtown Cleveland
Some unwanted residents are becoming a nuisance in and around Cleveland’s Public Square.
New Big Lots opening in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A new Big Lots is opening soon in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, bringing new life to a site that held a vacant Kmart for years. Big Lots announced Monday that the new store at southeast corner of Lorain Avenue and West 150th Street would open on Dec. 10 at 8:45 a.m. The store is about 34,000-square-feet, and sits in a new building that replaced that Kmart that closed in 2017.
Garfield Heights police charge woman with double shooting
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have charged a woman with the double shooting from Nov. 10 that left a man dead and a woman injured. Imani Smalley is now charged with murder and attempt murder. Garfield Heights police said Smalley shot the victims at a home in the 11200...
Cleveland teenager dies in Warren Friday night
A Cleveland school district is mourning the loss of a student that was killed in Warren Friday evening.
City releases plan after residents plead for speed detectors to be placed at busy intersection
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The troubleshooter team is finally getting answers from the city of Cleveland and neighbors are relieved. Back in September, the city of Cleveland gave a potential solution to the reckless driving happening on Cleveland’s west side. Earlier that month, Nora Rodriguez and her neighbors on...
