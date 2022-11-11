Will Smith evades cold-blooded hunters and treacherous Louisiana swamps to win his freedom in the trailer for the Apple slavery drama Emancipation, which dropped on Wednesday. The Antoine Fuqua film tells the triumphant story of Peter (Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, that is inspired by the 1863 photos of “Whipped Peter,” taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper’s Weekly‘s July 4 issue and became indisputable proof of the inhumanity of slavery in America. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Emancipation' Director Defends Release of Will Smith Film After Oscars Slap: "More Important Than One Bad Moment"Sidney Poitier to Receive...

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO