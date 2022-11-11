ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer says to hold on to these 3 cloud stocks and sell the rest

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered a list of stock picks for investors who are bullish on cloud computing but cautioned that he believes there's more pain to come. "I recommend using this incredible rebound actually as a rare opportunity to sell the weaker cloud stocks into strength," he said. "That said, some of them might be worth keeping, but only the highest quality names."
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

There are near-term concerns for Coinbase, Despegar.com, and Bowlero. The crypto market is falling apart at the seams, and Coinbase isn't a flight to safety when the market has lead wings. Despegar.com and Bowlero report earnings this week and have fallen short of Wall Street profit targets in the last...
NASDAQ

Buying Dollar General Stock Could Be a Genius Move

With its stock up 5% year to date, Dollar General (NYSE: DG) has ducked the worst effects of the bear market that has sent the S&P 500. down 21% in 2022. The company's focus on low-priced staples give it an edge in this challenging macroeconomic environment. And recent legal challenges look unlikely to derail its trajectory. Let's dive in.
VERMONT STATE
TheStreet

Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason

Nestle USA (NSRGY) - Get Free Report is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and...
TheStreet

Cannabis Straight to Your Door, For A Price

Uber (UBER) is betting that pot smokers will be willing to pay more for their weed in order to have it delivered to their door and they are partnering with Leafly to do so. Starting Monday, cannabis connoisseurs in Toronto aged 19 and over will be able to use Uber Eats to deliver the goods right to their door.
dailyhodl.com

Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report

Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
NASDAQ

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
NASDAQ

2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying

Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.

Comments / 0

Community Policy