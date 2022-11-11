Plawecki texted Schwarber about 'Dancing on My Own': 'What the hell's going on here?'

The Philadelphia Phillies found a new tradition during their postseason run with “Dancing on My Own” by Calum Scott and Tiësto. The Phillies started out playing it in their postgame locker room celebrations and it soon took over the entire city.

But it was a song that had been used in postseason celebrations already, just one year prior.

Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki started using the song as his walkup music in 2020 and the team adopted it for their celebrations in 2021. The Red Sox made it all the way to the ALCS last year, dancing on their own the whole way.

A key member of that Red Sox run was Kyle Schwarber. He got traded to Boston during the 2021 season before signing with the Phillies last offseason. Schwarber introduced the song to his teammates and the rest is history.

Plawecki was a guest on the new Audacy Original Podcast “ Baseball Isn’t Boring ” and revealed what was going through his mind during the Phillies’ postseason run, including a text exchange with Schwarber himself.

“It was just weird, and I talk to Kyle a lot. It kind of started coming about when their first celebration with that song,” Plawecki said (26:15 in player above). “I texted Kyle, I was like, ‘Buddy, like what the hell’s going on here?’ You know, we just were doing this a year ago. And he’s like, ‘I feel bad. I played it for the guys early on in the year. They obviously loved it and it’s kind of stuck in the playlist.’ I mean I can’t get mad about it, the song is very good.”

The song went from the locker room to the entire stadium.

The song is in fact a banger that took over not only the baseball scene in Philadelphia but the entire sports landscape. The undefeated Eagles blasted it at Lincoln Financial Field late in their win against the Cowboys in Week 6. The Phillies beat the Braves to advance to the NLCS the day prior.

Plawecki didn’t necessarily have a problem with Schwarber and the Phillies adopting the song, but rather the reactions around it.

“I think I was more frustrated that it wasn’t like it was three years ago that we did it with the Sox. It was literally just the year before and nobody’s going to pick up on that? That was more frustrating,” he said. “Like hey, literally just last year at the same exact time we were doing the same exact thing and nobody seemed to pick up on that. So I think that was the most kind of like – is nobody paying attention?”

The catcher basked in the glory, however, joking that he had his hand in the Phillies’ run as well.

“My joke with everybody was like I got Philly in my hands, too, and nobody really knows about it. It was funny to hear that song being blasted throughout the stadium,” Plawecki said. “(Christian) Vazquez texted me after one of the games they won there like, ‘They’re playing your song throughout the whole stadium.’ I’m like I know, bro, I know,” he continued. “It’s funny, I had more people texting me after Phillies wins than ever before saying, ‘What the heck’s going on?’ I’m like I don’t have an answer for you. I’m just riding it out just like everybody else.”

But while Plawecki may be a bit frustrated overall, he can’t get too mad at Schwarber.

“It’s hard for me to get too upset because Schwarber’s my guy. I love him to death,” Plawecki said. “He felt bad. He felt bad. I think there was the genuine – but at the same time, it’s kind of out of his hands like it was kind of started. I don’t know. I love Kyle way too much to get too upset about it, so that’s kind of where I’m at.”

