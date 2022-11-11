ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

Three Florida Girls Ages 12-13 Charged After Using Forklift To Vandalize Foam Company

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06fEUu_0j7ReFiQ00

Three Florida girls ages 12 to 13 created their own disaster during Tropical Storm Nicole, by vandalizing a foam and insulation company, then running from the building.

According to deputies the trio vandalized the Imperial Foam & Insulation in Ormond Beach and caused $350,000 or more in damage.

Deputies say the damage included slashed bags of raw polystyrene material, forklifts moved and crashed into products, smashed property, and spray-paint graffiti.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n9Bsp_0j7ReFiQ00 Source: Volusia Sheriff’s Office https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0scbUr_0j7ReFiQ00
Source: Volusia Sheriff’s Office

According to investigators, two of the girls spray-painted their names onto foam blocks.

Deputies say that an employee entered the warehouse, overheard the spraying, and then saw the girls running from the building. The three didn’t make it far and were caught just down the street from the warehouse.

In the news: Breitbart Columnist Says Florida Gov. DeSantis ‘Should Not Wait’ Run For President Now

Each girl was trespassed from the property and charged with burglary of a business and criminal mischief, both enhanced felonies due to the state of emergency.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement

Comments / 17

KeepTheFaith
2d ago

That’s awful. Totally sickening. Young criminals. Wreck all their stuff!! Show them how LOSS feel

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

Officials: 3 teenage girls allegedly cause over $350K in damage at Florida foam, insulation business

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Three teenage girls allegedly caused over $350,000 in damage at a Florida foam and insulation business on Thursday, officials say. According to a news release from Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, teenage girls ages 12 to 13 on Thursday caused over $350,000 worth of damage at Imperial Foam & Insulation in Ormond Beach, Florida.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WESH

Teenager drowns in Seminole County, police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — The Casselberry Police Department said a person drowned Saturday afternoon. Police went to the 1000 block of Crystal Bowl Circle around 4:15 p.m. Saturday. They were assisted by the Seminole County Fire Department and the sheriff's office at the scene. Police said three SCFD members went...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Nicole: 'A freak accident'

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Murder suspect screams as Florida deputies use Taser guns to arrest him

PALM COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies had to use their Taser guns on two separate occasions to subdue a young man suspected of killing a family member in Florida. Luke Ingram, of Dunwoody, Ga., is being held without bond on charges of second-degree murder, domestic violence battery by strangulation, resisting without violence, and resisting with violence.
PALM COAST, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Teenager drowns in Casselberry, police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — A teenager has died following a drowning incident Saturday, Casselberry police said. Police said the incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. at Crystal Bowl Circle. Casselberry police were assisted by the Seminole County Fire Department and Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. This is still an active investigation.
CASSELBERRY, FL
villages-news.com

Hairdresser acquitted in DUI arrest at Southern Trace Plaza

A jury has acquitted a hairdresser arrested earlier this year on a drunk driving charge at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. The Sumter County jury on Wednesday acquitted 40-year-old Aimee Pauline Kidd of Lady Lake on a charge of driving under the influence. She had been arrested Feb. 4...
THE VILLAGES, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
144K+
Followers
19K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy