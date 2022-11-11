Three Florida Girls Ages 12-13 Charged After Using Forklift To Vandalize Foam Company

Three Florida girls ages 12 to 13 created their own disaster during Tropical Storm Nicole, by vandalizing a foam and insulation company, then running from the building.

According to deputies the trio vandalized the Imperial Foam & Insulation in Ormond Beach and caused $350,000 or more in damage.

Deputies say the damage included slashed bags of raw polystyrene material, forklifts moved and crashed into products, smashed property, and spray-paint graffiti.

Source: Volusia Sheriff’s Office Source: Volusia Sheriff’s Office

According to investigators, two of the girls spray-painted their names onto foam blocks.

Deputies say that an employee entered the warehouse, overheard the spraying, and then saw the girls running from the building. The three didn’t make it far and were caught just down the street from the warehouse.

In the news: Breitbart Columnist Says Florida Gov. DeSantis ‘Should Not Wait’ Run For President Now

Each girl was trespassed from the property and charged with burglary of a business and criminal mischief, both enhanced felonies due to the state of emergency.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement