thunderboltradio.com
Two Earthquakes Recorded Near Tiptonville
Two earthquakes were recorded near Tiptonville on Friday. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported a 2.1 tremor occurred at 2:00 in the morning near Tiptonville Ferry Road. This was followed by a 3.2 earthquake that occurred around 9:30 in the morning. The larger earthquake was centered 3.6 miles...
KFVS12
Groundbreaking for new Caruthersville hotel, casino scheduled for Dec. 2
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking for a new hotel and casino in southeast Missouri will be held on Friday, December 2. According to Century Casino Caruthersville, the groundbreaking will be at 9:30 a.m. at the casino site. In July 2021, the casino announced it acquired property near it, including...
KFVS12
KY 1529 in Hickman Co. reopened after crash between U.S. 51, KY 239
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 1529 in the southern part of the county reopened Tuesday evening, November 15 after a crash. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, was blocked between KY 239 at mile point 0.0 and U.S. 51 at mile point 5.27. By 4:43 p.m., they said the...
KFVS12
Small earthquake recorded south of Bootheel
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KFVS) - A small earthquake registered a few miles south of the Bootheel on Wednesday morning, November 9. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded at 8:51 a.m. approximately 4 miles northeast of Dell, Arkansas. This is about 22 miles south of Kennett, Missouri.
KFVS12
Search continues for missing hunter in Carter County, Mo.
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The search for a missing Sikeston man in southeast Missouri continued on Tuesday. The Carter County Sheriff’s Department said on Tuesday, November 15 they are still actively searching for Phillip Carnell. The brother of Phillip Carnell said they are holding out hope for a...
KFVS12
Sikeston grandfather goes missing while hunting in Carter County, MO
Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Hundreds of turkey dinners given away for free in Cairo, Illinois. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Hundreds of turkey dinners given away for...
KFVS12
Multiple agencies respond to two fires breaking out in Benton
Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO.
actionnews5.com
Rain, sleet or wintry mix overnight gives way to a cold weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold rain will move in overnight a brief window for sleet or wintry mix in west TN and northeast AR from midnight to 4 AM. A quarter inch of rain is possible with lows above freezing in the mid to upper 30s. A few spots from Union City to Dyersburg to Blytheville could see a dusting but it’s not a guarantee. Winds will be north at 15-25 mph.
KFVS12
Fulton, KY: No in-school classes until Tuesday due to widespread illness
The city of Cape Girardeau hires a new assistant city manager. Cape native Trevor Pulley will fill the position vacated by Molly Mehner. Despite the gains on the river, a panel of advisors in Missouri is growing more concerned about the impact the drought is having on commercial navigation. Hero...
KFVS12
Families receive free turkey dinners for Thanksgiving in Cairo, Ill.
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Some families in southern Illinois will be able to have a nice Thanksgiving dinner thanks to some help from state and local organizations. Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza, along with LiUNA Laborers’ Local 773, Arrowleaf and other volunteers joined together to hand out more than 100 turkey dinners to area residents free of charge.
KFVS12
Food insecurity in Mayfield
Three local teachers will have more money to spend on their students, thanks to grants paid for by the community. Kentuckians will be able to use marijuana to treat specific medical conditions under an executive order signed this afternoon by Governor Andy Beshear. Search continues for missing Sikeston hunter. Updated:...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 15, 2022
Laverne Castleberry Owens, 93, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mayfield. She was born April 28, 1929, in Benton, Kentucky, to Lury and Ellie Taylor Castleberry. She worked as an operator at Briggs & Stratton and for Ashby Chair Factory. She was...
Kait 8
Store destroyed by tornado to reopen
LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Dollar General destroyed by the Dec.10 tornado will soon reopen. Dollar General Assistant Manager June Pennington died when the storm tore apart the store. The Leachville mayor told Region 8 News that the Dollar General north of town is set to open by the end...
radionwtn.com
Tiptonville Couple Arrested For 2021 Murder
TIPTONVILLE – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictments and arrests of two individuals in connection with the January 2021 murder of Birdie Mae Terry in Tiptonville. On January 10, 2021, at the request of 29th Judicial District Attorney General...
KFVS12
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The death of a pedestrian is under investigation in Graves County. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a man was hit by a vehicle on KY 131 at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, November 10. The man died at the scene. His name...
Man wanted for attempted murder in Dyersburg
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Gibson County, Tennessee man is wanted following a shooting at a hotel in Dyersburg early Saturday morning. Darius Riding, 33, of Dyer is wanted by Dyersburg Police for attempted murder and aggravated assault. According to police, officers discovered a 40-year-old man was shot at the Econo Lodge on Silver Road around 12:30 […]
Kait 8
Missouri marijuana legalization impacts counties at state line
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those in the Natural State are going to be tempted to go over the state line for a smoke, but law enforcement is saying to be patient. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Missourians took to the polls and passed Amendment 3 during midterm elections. This legalized...
WBBJ
Humboldt serves as host for EMS, first responder conference
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Gibson County city’s medical center hosted a one day conference for EMS and first responders. This is the first time since the pandemic that the conference was back. Jonathan Wood, the Program Director for Air Evac Lifeteam, gave some details on the conference.
KFVS12
Man charged in connection with deadly Caruthersville shooting appears in court
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The man charged in connection with a deadly shooting after a football game in Caruthersville appeared before a judge on Monday morning, November 14. According to court records, at Monday’s preliminary hearing, the public defender representing Zy’Quan Williams asked the judge to set bond for the...
KFVS12
Fulton Independent School closes due to illness
FULTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Due to widespread illness, Fulton Independent School will not be having in person classes on Friday, November 11 and Monday, November 14. The school has announced that classes will be Non-Traditional Instruction on those days. NTI is a program that encourages that continuation of learning on days when the entire district is closed due to health of safety reasons.
