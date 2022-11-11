Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Broken Arrow Releasing New App To Replace Older Version
The City of Broken Arrow launched a new mobile app for residents to use, replacing the previous app the city rolled out back in 2015. The "My Broken Arrow Action Center" app is available now, and city officials said they are excited for residents to use it. According to Broken...
Tulsa To Host 2023 USA Gymnastics Championships
Tulsa’s BOK Center and Cox Business Center are set to host the USA Gymnastics Championships in 2023. More than 1,600 of the nation’s top acrobatic, rhythmic, and trampoline and tumbling gymnasts will be in Tulsa from June 20 to 24 for the event. The annual event attracts Olympians...
Thousands Of Athletes To Attend 2023 USA Gymnastics Championships In Tulsa
A huge gymnastics event is coming to Tulsa next June and will bring thousands of athletes here and put million into our economy. USA Gymnastics said Tulsa is the perfect fit because it's convenient whether you're traveling from out of state to get here or going back and forth between buildings.
Tulsa Firefighters Remember Captain Who Died Unexpectedly
The Tulsa Fire Department is remembering one of its fire captains who unexpectedly died Friday, Nov. 11. His fellow firefighters said Josh Rutledge loved people and he was someone everyone looked up to. "We have to remember him for the person he was and the love he had for each...
City Of Glenpool Holds Public Meetings About 151st Street Corridor
The City of Glenpool is asking residents for ideas to improve safety at the 151st Street Corridor. City leaders are looking at that stretch of Highway 67 from 26th west avenue to Memorial Drive. Residents shared information about safety issues, slow-downs, and future developments so the city can plan for growth.
Tulsa International Airport Hosting TSA Pre-Check Enrollment Event
It's now a little cheaper to apply for TSA pre-check at Tulsa International. The agency dropped the application cost from $85 to $78. Pre-check travelers get to skip most of the long lines at security and don't need to remove shoes and jackets to get through. Tulsa International Airport is...
Tulsa Schools Hosting Public Comment On Redistricting
Tulsa Public Schools is asking for feedback from the community on the proposed redistricting. The SCHOOL board is meeting oat 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the redistricting process, which is required every 10 years following the census. The meeting is located at the Charles C. Mason Education Service Center.
Effort Underway To Digitize Old Records In Creek County
Some Creek County leaders are looking to preserve historic records in the county with some dating back to the 1950s. There is now an effort to digitize them, so they don't deteriorate. Creek County Clerk Jennifer Mortazavi says the first phase of the project will cost a little more than...
Gilcrease Expressway Turnpike Now Open To Drivers
TULSA, Okla. - The Gilcrease Expressway turnpike is now open, giving drivers another way around Tulsa. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone showed us the project.
Tulsa Woman Making Blankets For City's Homeless
With the temperatures dropping, a group of Tulsa women is trying to do something good for the homeless. 700 people experiencing homelessness die each year from hypothermia in the United States. The Women's Group at University Village Retirement Community is making blankets to help people stay warm. Robyn Fletcher at...
Tulsa Prepares For Winter Weather As Storm Moves In
Tulsa could see some winter weather in the next few days, and city leaders and businesses are trying to make sure people are prepared and safe. Local hardware stores say people are buying ice melt in high demand after last year’s winter weather. "The majority of everybody coming in...
Mentorship Program From USA BMX To Graduate First Class
Twenty kids are graduating Tuesday night from the first-ever RISE mentorship program in Tulsa. It's geared towards underserved youth and hosted by the USA BMX Foundation and Terence Crutcher Foundation. Program leaders say kids learn mobility, independence, and self-discovery through riding their bikes, then take those skills into their lives.
American Waste Control Truck Driver Hit, Killed By Car In Sand Springs
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a trash collector was hit and killed by a car Monday morning in Sand Springs. Authorities said the crash happened at 209 W. Ave. and 8th Street near Highway 412 just before 6 a.m. OHP said the man, 44-year-old Clarence Bond Jr., stepped off the...
Trash Truck Driver Hit And Killed While Working In Sand Springs
A trash truck driver was hit and killed Nov. 14 while crossing the street near Sand Springs, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said 44-year-old Clarence Bond, Jr., from Tulsa got off the trash truck to cross the street, when he was hit and killed by a woman driving a car.
Cherokee Nation To Open Language Center On Nov. 15
The Cherokee Nation plans to open what the tribe believes is the nations largest indigenous language center. The Durbin Feeling Language Center opens Tuesday in a refurbished casino building not far from the tribal headquarters in Tahlequah. The center will consolidate language instruction translation services into a single building, with...
Tulsa Parks Partners With TU To Create Youth Basketball League
Tulsa Parks is teaming up with the University of Tulsa to get more kids involved in recreational activities by forming a youth basketball league. The basketball league will be called the Hurricane Youth Basketball League, and it will give kids from kindergarten through 5th grade the opportunity to get out and participate in recreational activities. While Tulsa Parks has youth sports programs that kicked off again coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tulsa Parks wanted to partner with local organizations to create better programming and get more kids involved.
Nowata Man Hit, Killed By Car In Washington County
A Nowata man is dead after he was hit by a car just outside of Bartlesville Monday evening. The highway patrol says Lawerence Woodward was trying to cross Highway 75 at Rice Creek Road when he was hit by an oncoming van. Authorities said Woodward died at the hospital. The...
OHP: 25-Year-Old Killed In Tulsa County Crash
A 25-year-old man was killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 4:54 a.m. on US-64 at 157th East Avenue. The driver, Anthony Anson, 25, departed the roadway for an unknown reason, struck a stop...
Police: Homeowner Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Fleeing Burglary Suspect
A Tulsa homeowner has been arrested after he shot a man who he claimed was trying to break into his house near 81st and Harvard, according to Tulsa Police. Police say, David Roland, has been arrested because he appears to have chased the suspected burglar down the street before shooting them once in the stomach. Tulsa Police say they got a call from Roland around 3:15 Monday morning saying he had just shot someone who was trying to break into his house. Roland later told Detectives that he was going to bed when he heard a car driving down the street. Roland said he assumed it was a burglar and stated to detectives that no one drives through the neighborhood at that time unless it's a thief.
Skiatook Animal Shelter Needs Help With Overcrowded Shelter
Many local animal rescues are struggling with the high number of dogs or cats that need help and a forever home. An overcrowded shelter and expensive bills are just a few of the problems Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue is having right now. Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue...
