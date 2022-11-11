ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NY judge blocks ability to issue pot licenses in Brooklyn, 4 other regions

By Courtney Ward
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gAdag_0j7RdTn900

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state. The ruling comes as state regulators are preparing to approve the first batch of licenses for dispensaries to start operating.

The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) established the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) license . The program is designed to award the first group of licenses for retail dispensaries to New Yorkers or their relatives with past marijuana convictions . Convictions must have occurred before March 31, 2021, when the state’s legalization bill was signed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

An LLC from Michigan named Variscite NY One Inc. filed a lawsuit that claimed the application process for a CAURD license is in breach of an old commerce clause that blocks states from discriminating against out-of-state residents. Variscite NY One Inc. is majority-owned by a Michigan man named Kenneth Gay.

According to the ruling, Variscite applied for a CAURD license , but because it “is [fifty-one percent] owned by an individual who has a cannabis conviction under Michigan law” and “has no significant connection to New York,” it was ineligible to be selected. U.S. Judge Gary Sharpe sided with the plaintiff and granted a motion for a preliminary injunction.

Police seize Weed World trucks in Times Square area

The ruling prevents OCM from issuing CAURD licenses in the Finger Lakes, Central New York, Western New York, mid-Hudson, and Brooklyn. Licensing is still allowed in eight other regions.

Nexstar station NEWS10 reached out to the Office of Cannabis Management and received the following statement:

“We don’t comment on pending litigation. The Office of Cannabis Management is committed to the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act’s goals of including those impacted by the state’s enforcement of cannabis prohibition in the market that we are building and we are additionally committed to getting New York’s cannabis supply chain fully operational. The Cannabis Control Board will soon have before it applications for the Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary license which will start closing that supply chain.”

The judge’s ruling can be read in-full below:

Hundreds have applied for a CAURD license , but approximately only 150 will be issued. OCM has its next meeting scheduled for Nov. 21.

New York officials hoped to begin retail sales by the end of 2022, but an exact date had not been set, yet.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 10

John Hoo
2d ago

Who needs a license ? It’s been done for years without a license ! The States now want a “piece of the money pie” by regulating the sales !

Reply
7
Trevor Marshall
2d ago

Dumb 🍑🍑🍑🍑 making this into a story when most of them smoke it in their chambers 😂😂😂😂 behind closed doors No one cares people gonna do what they wanna do regardless.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

New York City Council introduces laws to make e-bikes safer

NEW YORK (PIX11) — In the wake of the Manhattan high-rise fire last weekend, the New York City Council is introducing new bills Monday to address e-bike safety. A faulty lithium-ion battery sparked the blaze that injured dozens of people on Nov. 5. Officials said about an average of four fires a week are blamed […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cadrene Heslop

New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per Month

You are facing high inflation, which leveled off at 8.2%. This economic phenomenon has made everything more expensive. Jobs are also laying off thousands of workers. Employers are finding your replacements via remote work in cheaper countries. It is a challenge to afford your usual basics. But state officials have a new program to help you with your financial predicament.
ROCHESTER, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Christopher Skelly is Running for NYC Council

Christopher Skelly is running for NYC Council. His website shows he is mainly focused on two things – Individual Liberty and Public Safety. (See here) Christopher Skelly is the Secretary of Brooklyn Libertarian Party. He is also the publisher of The Libertarian Guy newsletter. Skelly’s twitter account is here....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Governor Kathy Hochul keeps stumping for Election Day votes on the Upper East Side

Governor Kathy Hochul didn’t rest on Election Day; the head of state woke up bright and early Tuesday greeting voters on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The governor started her morning on 86th Street and Second Avenue alongside the likes of Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, outgoing Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, and other local Democrats.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

NYPD spent $3 billion on surveillance but critics say details are vague despite new disclosure law

The NYPD spent nearly $3 billion on surveillance technology in a 12-year stretch but continues to flout the law requiring it reveal details of each contract, according to two advocacy groups. The dollars spent between 2007 and 2019 are with companies large and small — including a contract with a vendor based out of an East Flatbush, Brooklyn, apartment. The money spent was opaquely listed as ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

14 Gridlock Alert days coming up in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tis the season for traffic in New York City. The holidays are coming and with them comes an influx of traffic in New York City. The MTA on Sunday reminded customers that public transit is the best way to travel during the holiday season — especially on the upcoming 14 Gridlock […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Gov. Hochul declares November as New York State Apprenticeship Month

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, declaring November to hereby be recognized as New York State Apprenticeship month. New York State is home to one of the largest apprenticeship programs in the country. Currently, there are 17,113 apprentices participating in various skilled trades in 912 programs driven by 622 sponsors across the State. The program continues to expand with 79 new programs and 15 new trades in the last year alone.
PIX11

Lincoln Tunnel going cashless, getting rid of toll booths

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The busy Lincoln Tunnel connecting New Jersey and New York City is moving to cashless tolls in a few weeks, officials announced Wednesday.  The change will kick in on Dec. 11. The Lincoln Tunnel will be the final Port Authority crossing to activate a completely cashless tolling system; the George Washington Bridge switched over in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This City In New York State Is Among The Most Faithful In America

Surprise, surprise, there is actually one city in New York State with faithful people. I'm not going to lie; I'm jaded. It seems like no matter how great and amazing a mate is, they still get cheated on. I've never really had any cheating scandals in my personal relationships, but I have seen so many "couple goals" relationships break up do to a sneak link or two. But, it looks like there is still some hope!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy