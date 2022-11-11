Read full article on original website
Troopers Investigate Shooting Incident
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Ellendale area on Monday afternoon. On Monday, November 14, 2022, at approximately 4:43 p.m., troopers responded to the 22000 block of Reynolds Pond Road, Ellendale regarding a reported shooting. A 74-year-old male victim present at the residence heard a single gunshot and contacted the police. The ensuing investigation revealed that the residence had been struck by one round. The victim was not injured during this incident.
Delaware State Police Investigating Shooting of a Juvenile
The Delaware State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Frankford area on Sunday night. On November 13, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., troopers responded to a residence at the 30000 block of Gum Road for a reported shooting. As troopers arrived on the scene, they learned that a 10-year-old juvenile had sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso area. The victim was transported to an area hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries. The circumstances and motive surrounding this incident are actively being investigated at this time.
Delaware State Police Arrest Suspect for Murder
Delaware State Police arrested Erik Hilton, 22, of Bear, DE, for murder after a stabbing incident at a Newark area pizzeria that occurred last night. On November 13, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., troopers responded to La Piazza Di Caruso located at 830 Peoples Plaza, Newark, DE, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, troopers located a 41-year-old male victim of Middletown, DE, inside the store with multiple stab wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.
