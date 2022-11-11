The Delaware State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Frankford area on Sunday night. On November 13, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., troopers responded to a residence at the 30000 block of Gum Road for a reported shooting. As troopers arrived on the scene, they learned that a 10-year-old juvenile had sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso area. The victim was transported to an area hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries. The circumstances and motive surrounding this incident are actively being investigated at this time.

FRANKFORD, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO