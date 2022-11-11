ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lowe’s Veterans Day salute with blue wreaths

For the second year, this Veterans Day, Lowe’s said it is calling upon consumers across the U.S. to #BuildThanks and, “show appreciation for military neighbors with a simple gesture – adorning their doors with a blue wreath.”. Seen as a universal symbol of welcome and celebration, wreaths...
Washington Examiner

Thank you to our nation's veterans

Today, at 2:11 pm EST, observe a two-minute moment of silence in honor of the brave men and women who previously served in the military. We acknowledge their great sacrifice and sense of duty to protect so that others may be free. Today, honor our country’s veterans. Veterans Day...
Raleigh News & Observer

On Veterans Day, a belated welcome home to Vietnam War vets

Over the last two decades, we have all watched ceremonies on TV, or maybe even in person, welcoming home hundreds of thousands of troops from tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. As an Army Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, I was one of those troops. I can tell you it was overwhelming to see and feel the love and pride emanating from the people cheering, crying and waving flags and signs as we stepped off that plane.
The Gaston Gazette

Veterans Day: Boys to men

They came to us as middle school boys, just entering the sixth grade. As a bonus, their mom came with them and volunteered to be our substitute teacher when we were away. Their names are Franklin and Ben Bogle. Like all the boys in the middle school Sunday school class we taught for many years, they changed radically over the three years we spent with them. Boys are physically and emotionally behind girls at this age. My wife, Carla, sometimes reflecting on the behavior of her spouse, suggests this maturity gap is never fully bridged.
GEORGIA STATE
Mens Journal

Veterans Day Facts That May Surprise You

How much do you know about Veterans Day? While every November 11, we honor those who’ve served our nation, Veterans Day remains one of the least understood holidays. Let’s look at a few lesser-known facts about a holiday that illustrates why the source of our nation’s greatness has always been its people.
WASHINGTON STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Here is the history of Veterans Day

The month of November is a special time for the nation’s veterans. While Memorial Day honors fallen soldiers and service people, Veterans Day, is an opportunity to commemorate the efforts of all who served in the armed forces, with a special emphasis on living veterans. While people are encouraged...
Citrus County Chronicle

5 interesting facts about Veterans Day

Every year, Americans celebrate Veterans Day on November 11 to honor the country’s veterans for their patriotism and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. Here are five facts you may not know about this important day. 1. Veterans Day was initially called Armistice Day. Armistice Day...
The Hill

To my fellow veterans: Our country needs you and your mission is not over

As our nation celebrates Veterans Day, my fellow veterans and I will no doubt hear multiple times “Thank you for your service” in brief conversations and in the form of a free cup of coffee or 20 percent off a meal. These well-meaning expressions of gratitude sometimes make us feel awkward and unsure of how to respond. “You’re welcome” seems too short, yet “Ah shucks, I was just doing what anyone would” seems a bit much.
MONTANA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Honoring Veterans For Service And Sacrifice

Honoring our veterans is important to show appreciation for their service and sacrifice. In observance of Veterans Day, America honors those who served in the military. Sign thanking veterans.Image by April Bryant from Pixabay.
WVNews

From Armistice Day to Veterans Day

World War I, called the Great War and the War to End All Wars, formally ended in 1919 when a peace treaty was signed in the Palace of Versailles after fighting had stopped seven months earlier at 11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month. President Woodrow Wilson...

