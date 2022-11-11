Read full article on original website
news9.com
Cherokee Nation To Open Language Center On Nov. 15
The Cherokee Nation plans to open what the tribe believes is the nations largest indigenous language center. The Durbin Feeling Language Center opens Tuesday in a refurbished casino building not far from the tribal headquarters in Tahlequah. The center will consolidate language instruction translation services into a single building, with...
news9.com
Tulsa Firefighters Remember Captain Who Died Unexpectedly
The Tulsa Fire Department is remembering one of its fire captains who unexpectedly died Friday, Nov. 11. His fellow firefighters said Josh Rutledge loved people and he was someone everyone looked up to. "We have to remember him for the person he was and the love he had for each...
news9.com
Tulsa Woman Making Blankets For City's Homeless
With the temperatures dropping, a group of Tulsa women is trying to do something good for the homeless. 700 people experiencing homelessness die each year from hypothermia in the United States. The Women's Group at University Village Retirement Community is making blankets to help people stay warm. Robyn Fletcher at...
news9.com
Portion Of Owasso Highway Dedicated To Former OHP Captain
A portion of Highway 75 near Owasso will be named in honor of an Oklahoma Highway Patrol captain who died in a plane crash 14 years ago. 49-year-old Capt. Larry Jackson was off-duty flying a small plane with a friend in 2008 when the plane went down in a field, killing them both. Jackson flew for OHP for almost 20 years.
news9.com
Mentorship Program From USA BMX To Graduate First Class
Twenty kids are graduating Tuesday night from the first-ever RISE mentorship program in Tulsa. It's geared towards underserved youth and hosted by the USA BMX Foundation and Terence Crutcher Foundation. Program leaders say kids learn mobility, independence, and self-discovery through riding their bikes, then take those skills into their lives.
news9.com
Tulsa Parks Partners With TU To Create Youth Basketball League
Tulsa Parks is teaming up with the University of Tulsa to get more kids involved in recreational activities by forming a youth basketball league. The basketball league will be called the Hurricane Youth Basketball League, and it will give kids from kindergarten through 5th grade the opportunity to get out and participate in recreational activities. While Tulsa Parks has youth sports programs that kicked off again coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tulsa Parks wanted to partner with local organizations to create better programming and get more kids involved.
news9.com
Thousands Of Athletes To Attend 2023 USA Gymnastics Championships In Tulsa
A huge gymnastics event is coming to Tulsa next June and will bring thousands of athletes here and put million into our economy. USA Gymnastics said Tulsa is the perfect fit because it's convenient whether you're traveling from out of state to get here or going back and forth between buildings.
news9.com
Osage Nation Set To Build $17 Million Sports Complex Park In Pawhuska
Pawhuska’s City Council recently voted to remove part of a street in town, paving the way for the Osage Nation to build a multimillion-dollar park. The roughly 25 acres of land south of Main Street that used to be a railroad right of way sits almost empty now. But...
news9.com
Skiatook Animal Shelter Needs Help With Overcrowded Shelter
Many local animal rescues are struggling with the high number of dogs or cats that need help and a forever home. An overcrowded shelter and expensive bills are just a few of the problems Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue is having right now. Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue...
news9.com
Gilcrease Expressway Turnpike Now Open To Drivers
TULSA, Okla. - The Gilcrease Expressway turnpike is now open, giving drivers another way around Tulsa. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone showed us the project.
news9.com
Tulsa Prepares For Winter Weather As Storm Moves In
Tulsa could see some winter weather in the next few days, and city leaders and businesses are trying to make sure people are prepared and safe. Local hardware stores say people are buying ice melt in high demand after last year’s winter weather. "The majority of everybody coming in...
news9.com
Light Snowfall Possible Overnight As Winter System Moves In
A rain-to-snow mix is possible Monday across northeastern and southeastern Oklahoma with mostly minor accumulations for those areas that do receive snowfall. Locations west and southwest of the immediate area have higher chances for impactful snow that could result in travel issues. These locations are currently under a winter weather advisory with a small portion of west-central Oklahoma in a winter storm warning where the highest snowfall totals are expected. As of this morning, the Tulsa metro is not included in a travel advisory. Dry conditions are currently underway this morning but will support some rain to snow mix this afternoon and early evening. Temps currently in the 30s will reach the lower 40s early afternoon before dropping into the mid-30s late this afternoon and tonight. This system quickly exits the area this evening with dry and cold weather remaining for the rest of the week.
news9.com
Nowata Man Hit, Killed By Car In Washington County
A Nowata man is dead after he was hit by a car just outside of Bartlesville Monday evening. The highway patrol says Lawerence Woodward was trying to cross Highway 75 at Rice Creek Road when he was hit by an oncoming van. Authorities said Woodward died at the hospital. The...
news9.com
American Waste Control Truck Driver Hit, Killed By Car In Sand Springs
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a trash collector was hit and killed by a car Monday morning in Sand Springs. Authorities said the crash happened at 209 W. Ave. and 8th Street near Highway 412 just before 6 a.m. OHP said the man, 44-year-old Clarence Bond Jr., stepped off the...
news9.com
A Cold Weather Pattern Through The Weekend
We'll track two additional cold fronts over the next few days along with the potential for some flurries or light snow, mostly Friday into pre-dawn Saturday. A stronger storm system is possible late next week as we approach the Thanksgiving Holiday period. A cold front will move across the area...
news9.com
Checotah Man Killed In Wreck Near Bixby
A man is dead after a wreck near Bixby, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say 25-year-old Anthony Anson of Checotah drove off the side of Highway 64 near 157TH East Avenue on Sunday morning. Troopers say he hit a stop sign, then a tree, and was thrown from the car. Anson died at the scene.
news9.com
Police: Homeowner Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Fleeing Burglary Suspect
A Tulsa homeowner has been arrested after he shot a man who he claimed was trying to break into his house near 81st and Harvard, according to Tulsa Police. Police say, David Roland, has been arrested because he appears to have chased the suspected burglar down the street before shooting them once in the stomach. Tulsa Police say they got a call from Roland around 3:15 Monday morning saying he had just shot someone who was trying to break into his house. Roland later told Detectives that he was going to bed when he heard a car driving down the street. Roland said he assumed it was a burglar and stated to detectives that no one drives through the neighborhood at that time unless it's a thief.
FOX23 Investigates: Family searches for answers 41 years after woman’s brutal murder
TULSA, Okla. — “This case has so many twists and turns.”. Lt. Brandon Watkins is Tulsa Police Department’s lead homicide detective. He spoke with FOX23 about a cold case murder investigation that is beginning to grab attention. In 1981, Gertrude Blakey lived in one of Tulsa’s most...
news9.com
Broken Arrow Releasing New App To Replace Older Version
The City of Broken Arrow launched a new mobile app for residents to use, replacing the previous app the city rolled out back in 2015. The "My Broken Arrow Action Center" app is available now, and city officials said they are excited for residents to use it. According to Broken...
news9.com
OHP: 25-Year-Old Killed In Tulsa County Crash
A 25-year-old man was killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 4:54 a.m. on US-64 at 157th East Avenue. The driver, Anthony Anson, 25, departed the roadway for an unknown reason, struck a stop...
