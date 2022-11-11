ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools hosting resource fair, discussion on gun violence

By Mike Coutee
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=418SXF_0j7Rcjmq00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools will be hosting a resource fair and panel discussions regarding gun violence.

The community meeting will take place at JC Harmon High School, which is located at 2400 Steele Road, on Thursday, Nov. 17 starting at 5:30 p.m.

The school district said the first half of the meeting will offer different resources from organizations to help promote health and wellness.

Organizations that will provide resources include The Urban League, PACES, Turn the Page KC, Alive and Thrive Wyandotte County, ThrYve, Grandparents for Gun Safety, Children’s Mercy Hospital, the Ad Hoc Group Against Crime, and more.

Missouri marijuana dispensaries hoping for business boost following legalization

In the second half of the meeting, attendees will get a chance to submit questions regarding and discuss ways to combat gun violence with community leaders.

Panel guests will address the questions and other concerns.

Guests will include KCKPS Police Chief Curtis Nicholson, Behavioral Health Coordinator Angela Dunn, Trauma Injury Prevention Specialist Olivia Desmarais, and Wyandotte County District Court Judge Delia York.

KCK School Board President Randy Lopez will offer remarks regarding the violence crisis in the KCK community.

“I look forward to this event in hopes that it will help us find answers on how we as a community can stop the violence,” KCKPS Superintendent Dr. Anna Stubblefield said, who will serve as moderator of the panel discussions. “Violence in KCK affects everyone, and we should be able to come together to help resolve this issue.”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sheeraz Qurban

There's Something Flat About Kansas & KC

Apparently, Kansas is flatter than pancakes, everyone's favorite breakfast treat. There is a widespread claim that a scientific study proved that Kansas is actually flatter than everyone's favorite breakfast treat-the pancake. Even though it's flatter than a pancake, Kansas actually ranks seventh among flat states.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company in Kansas City's West Bottoms proved to be successful from 1910 to 1936

Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Also known as the Kansas City Terminal Warehouse Company and Weld Wheel Industries, Inc., the Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company Building (“RB Building”) built in 1910 in Kansas City was the first wholesale grocery building west of the Mississippi River located on the path of a railway. This was convenient for the receiving of goods coming into the warehouse. The building is on 1.7 acres of property located at 933 Mulberry Street in Jackson County, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

One killed in Kansas City, KS shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person is dead after a shooting in Kansas City, KS. Officers say they got a call about a shooting in the area of Kansas Ave. and Berger Ave. just before 12:20 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived on scene, police found the victim shot in...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

KCKPD investigating shooting that left 1 dead

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Officers in the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead just after midnight Sunday morning. KCKPD said officers were dispatched to the area of Kansas Avenue and Berger Avenue at 12:16 a.m. for a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered a male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.
KANSAS CITY, KS
jimmycsays.com

Dominic Biscari’s wild, deadly ride is going to cost Kansas City millions of dollars

Step by step and day by day, the Dominic Biscari case is becoming the city of Kansas City’s worst nightmare. The Kansas City Star reported today that survivors of three people killed in a horrible fire-truck crash last Dec. 15 have filed a lawsuit contending that the city is liable for an arbitration award of $32.4 million that a Jackson County Circuit Court judge approved on Nov. 1.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic neighborhood and streetcar suburb of Squier Park in mid-town Kansas City developed in the 1880s

Manheim Road in Squier Park (1920).Public domain, Wikimedia Commons. The image above was taken in 1920. It was captured as part of Squier Park in midtown Kansas City Missouri. It's part of a historic neighborhood that includes 16 blocks inside Armour Boulevard to the north, Paseo Boulevard to the east, 39th Street to the south, and Troost Avenue to the west. In 2012, this area was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy