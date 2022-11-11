Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools hosting resource fair, discussion on gun violence

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools will be hosting a resource fair and panel discussions regarding gun violence.

The community meeting will take place at JC Harmon High School, which is located at 2400 Steele Road, on Thursday, Nov. 17 starting at 5:30 p.m.

The school district said the first half of the meeting will offer different resources from organizations to help promote health and wellness.

Organizations that will provide resources include The Urban League, PACES, Turn the Page KC, Alive and Thrive Wyandotte County, ThrYve, Grandparents for Gun Safety, Children’s Mercy Hospital, the Ad Hoc Group Against Crime, and more.

In the second half of the meeting, attendees will get a chance to submit questions regarding and discuss ways to combat gun violence with community leaders.

Panel guests will address the questions and other concerns.

Guests will include KCKPS Police Chief Curtis Nicholson, Behavioral Health Coordinator Angela Dunn, Trauma Injury Prevention Specialist Olivia Desmarais, and Wyandotte County District Court Judge Delia York.

KCK School Board President Randy Lopez will offer remarks regarding the violence crisis in the KCK community.

“I look forward to this event in hopes that it will help us find answers on how we as a community can stop the violence,” KCKPS Superintendent Dr. Anna Stubblefield said, who will serve as moderator of the panel discussions. “Violence in KCK affects everyone, and we should be able to come together to help resolve this issue.”

