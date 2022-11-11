ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Friends, family of Maci Wyan grieve her loss at vigil

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friends and family gathered at Frederick Douglass High School to lean on one another as they remembered the life and grieved the loss of Maci Wyan. Prayers and emotions were all that could cut through a chilly night in Lexington. With the vigil occurring just a day after the 17-year-old’s life was lost…raw emotion rushed through the crowd that came to mourn her.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington couple loses everything in fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple is without a home after their trailer caught fire Saturday. It happened just after 11 a.m. off Winchester Road behind the Sportsman Motel. According to the couple the fire started after their dog knocked a candle over onto the bed. The fire quickly...
LEXINGTON, KY
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Madison County, KY

If you're looking for a great place to explore, Madison County in Kentucky is the perfect destination. In 1788, Madison County was established and named after the fourth president of the United States, James Madison, to honor him. The county has a rich culture which can be discovered in its...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

2nd fatal wreck in Lexington on Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man died Friday in a car accident in Lexington Friday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Alan Eugene Reece was involved in a vehicle accident around 5:15 p.m. on Newtown Pike. Reece died from multiple blunt-force injuries. Another man died Friday...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

2 Perryville 19-year-olds injured in collision

DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Danville police were called out to a single-vehicle collision Sunday on KY Highway 52. At 7:17 a.m., authorities responded to the call and gathered at the scene of the collision. An initial investigation showed 19-year-old Jacob Sultzbach of Perryville was driving a 2005 Honda...
DANVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

God’s Pantry Food Bank puts together Thanksgiving meals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Kentuckians prepare for the upcoming holidays and the nights grow colder, inflation rates are on the rise. “Imagine for a moment not having a meal, and not being able to gather around your table with loved ones during Thanksgiving.” Michael Halligan, the CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank, said.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye on a weather maker, which will bring, mainly a cold rain, but some, especially in Central Kentucky, could see a winter mix, Monday night into Tuesday. A fast-moving system will spark snow showers and flurries Wednesday night into Thursday. The normal high,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Victim identified in deadly river crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: According to Kentucky State Police, the initial investigation indicates a 2017 Nissan Altima, operated by a 17-year-old of Lexington was traveling north on Old Richmond Road. Police say the juvenile lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go over a steep embankment, and submerge in the Kentucky River. Two juvenile passengers were able to exit the vehicle but were unable to rescue the operator.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Attorney defending mural at Grant Middle School

The student artist now has an attorney and is refusing to take down symbols on a controversial mural at a middle school. (Nov. 11, 2022) The student artist now has an attorney and is refusing to take down symbols on a controversial mural at a middle school. (Nov. 11, 2022)
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man dies in vehicle accident in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man died Friday morning after a crash on I-64 and Haley Pike in Lexington. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 55-year-old Geoffrey Culbertson died from multiple blunt force injuries after being taken to the UK Medical Center. According to Lexington police, the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington government asking people to donate their yard campaign signs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works is asking people to donate their yard campaign signs. Lexington’s Division of Environmental Services says that they have partnered with businesses and organizations throughout the county for a special yard sign and stake collection. The stakes are reused and the signs are repurposed for craft projects. Stakes that cannot be reused are recycled through LFUCG’s metal recycling program.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Free Christmas activities begin Nov. 25 at Kentucky's Ark Encounter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You'll be able to celebrate Christmas this year on the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky. ChristmasTime at the Ark and ChristmasTown at the Creation Museum will display hundreds of thousands of lights. The museum will feature a live nativity, while the ark will offer an animated show on a big screen, special concerts and live animal encounters.
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
fox56news.com

How election yard signs are being repurposed in Lexington

Election Day has come and gone, and with it, yards have political signs slowly being removed. The city of Lexington is offering to reuse and repurpose these signs instead of seeing them thrown away. How election yard signs are being repurposed in Lexington. Election Day has come and gone, and...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man charged in connection with Lexington murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is now facing charges in connection with a Lexington murder. Police say 37-year-old Jonathan Lockhart is accused of fatally shooting 51-year-old Raymond Bernard Brooks back in September at Phoenix Apartments. We’re told Lockhart was in the Fayette County Detention Center on charges unrelated to...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

34-year-old man dead in Darby Creek Road homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has confirmed William L. Edwards, 34, died at the University of Kentucky Medical Center at 2:49 a.m. from his gunshot wounds. The coroner’s office said Edwards was shot multiple times. Lexington police are investigating a homicide that...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
LEXINGTON, KY

