ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT

Police criticized for role at nationalist march in Warsaw

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Opposition politicians in Poland criticized police Saturday for detaining anti-fascist activists but not reacting to the appearance of a Nazi-era symbol during a nationalist march. The detention of the activists occurred during Friday’s yearly far-right-led Independence March in Warsaw. Many liberal groups who oppose...
KSNT

France and U.K. sign agreement to curb Channel crossings

PARIS (AP) — The U.K. and French interior ministers signed an agreement on Monday that will see more police patrol beaches in northern France in an attempt to stop people trying to cross the English Channel in small boats — a regular source of friction between the two countries.
KSNT

Kenya sends 1st batch of troops to rebel-hit eastern Congo

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan troops deployed under the banner of a regional bloc arrived Saturday in troubled eastern Congo, where government forces are battling a violent rebel group that now controls some territory. The troops are part of up to 903 Kenyan soldiers who eventually will be sent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy