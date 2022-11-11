Read full article on original website
2 North Carolina felons nabbed, guns confiscated, police say
The Goldsboro Police Department nabbed two felons on two separate searches on the same day in the city on November 4.
Corvette Driver Killed In High Speed Crash
SAMPSON COUNTY – A Chevrolet Corvette crashed in Sampson County killing the driver and injuring the passenger. On Saturday at 1:44 a.m., Trooper W.L. Silance of the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle collision with one fatality on Timothy Road (SR1620) near the intersection of Wesley Road (SR1620).
2 teens from Holly Springs, wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash in Wayne County
LA GRANGE, N.C. — Four people, including two teenagers from Holly Springs, were killed Sunday in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on U.S. Highway 70 Bypass. The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. in La Grange, near the Wayne and Lenior County line. Officials said the wrong-way driver, Roy...
Goldsboro woman assaulted during armed burglary
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A woman was assaulted in her home during a burglary on Thursday. According to Goldsboro Police, Tanijah Cobb was in her apartment on Walnut Street when three males broke into her apartment with handguns on November 10, 2022. Police say she was assaulted and forced into...
Cumberland Co. deputies arrest man in connection with early morning shooting that left 1 person dead
Cumberland County Sheriffs arrested and charged a man in connection with an overnight shooting that left one person dead.
Arrest made, victim identified in Fayetteville motel murder, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced one of two people wanted in a Saturday night deadly shooting in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday night. On Saturday around 11:10 p.m., deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Carolina Motor Inn in the...
94-year-old woman killed in head on crash Friday in Raleigh
One person was killed, and six others injured Friday night in a head on crash on Aviation Parkway.
Where is Amy? Halifax County deputies investigating 2013 cold case
WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a cold case from 2013. Deputies said Amy Wells Bridgeman disappeared in the summer of 2013. She was last seen on foot in South Weldon near the Coastal Lumber Yard around 6...
Raleigh police investigating early-morning crash with serious injuries, officers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a crash with serious injuries early Sunday morning. At about 2:38 a.m., officers said they were called to the 2100 block of Dandridge Dr. in reference to a single vehicle crash. When they got to the scene, police said...
Report: Suspect Linked To Attempted Catalytic Converter Theft
SELMA – A Wayne County man is in custody after he allegedly tried to steal a catalytic converter from an eastern Johnston County business. On November 5th around 10:50am, an employee at A&A Auto Salvage on Bizzell Grove Church Road reported two people were attempting to steal a catalytic converter. After an employee confronted the alleged suspects, they fled on foot.
Two arrested in Nash County after 2 kilos of cocaine found in FedEx package
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Nash County after deputies say they seized two kilograms of cocaine found in a FedEx package. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by the Wilson Police Department about a FedEx package that was intercepted at its local distribution facility. The package had about two kilos of cocaine inside and police said the package was scheduled to be delivered on Wednesday to an apartment on Jeffries Cove in Rocky Mount.
3 teens arrested in Southern Pines for breaking into cars: police
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were arrested for their role in multiple vehicle break-ins in Southern Pines, according to police. On Wednesday, the Southern Pines Police Department announced they conducted follow-up investigations after a series of several motor vehicle breaking/entering incidents. Police said multiple items were stolen...
Person injured in crash in southeast Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital Sunday with serious injuries after a crash in southeast Raleigh. Around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a single-car crash in the 2100 block of Dandridge Drive. One person was transported to the hospital with...
15-year-old suspected gunman in Hedingham shooting released from hospital, transferred to detention center, sources say
Nearly one month after the shooting that also took the lives of four other people, sources say the 15-year-old suspected gunman, who was shot in the head before being captured, has been released from the hospital.
Woman killed at bonfire party at Halifax horse ranch, people tried to smuggle 27 guns into event
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was killed Sunday in a shooting at a large bonfire party. At least six people were injured. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff's Office responded to shooting at a party at the Double D Ranch, a horse farm at 1662 Green Acres Road in rural Halifax County .
North Carolina man in custody after running into Food Lion with machete, police say
A man is in police custody after running into a Food Lion with a machete and barricading himself in the breakroom, according to police.
