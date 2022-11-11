ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

jocoreport.com

Corvette Driver Killed In High Speed Crash

SAMPSON COUNTY – A Chevrolet Corvette crashed in Sampson County killing the driver and injuring the passenger. On Saturday at 1:44 a.m., Trooper W.L. Silance of the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle collision with one fatality on Timothy Road (SR1620) near the intersection of Wesley Road (SR1620).
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Person killed, 4 shot at bonfire party in Enfield

ENFIELD, N.C. — One person was killed Sunday and at least four people were shot at a bonfire party. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff's Office responded to a party on Green Acres Road. Deputies said more people may have been injured but weren't taken to...
ENFIELD, NC
WITN

Goldsboro woman assaulted during armed burglary

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A woman was assaulted in her home during a burglary on Thursday. According to Goldsboro Police, Tanijah Cobb was in her apartment on Walnut Street when three males broke into her apartment with handguns on November 10, 2022. Police say she was assaulted and forced into...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

The suspected teen Hedingham shooter is moved from hospital to county jail

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The suspect in the October Raleigh mass shooting moved from WakeMed to a juvenile jail, according to what Raleigh police told WRAL. WRAL reports Austin Thompson was taken from WakeMed to the Wake County Juvenile Jail on Thursday, according to police. WRAL says another source said Thompson moved again to a juvenile detention center with medical facilities outside of the Triangle.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Report: Suspect Linked To Attempted Catalytic Converter Theft

SELMA – A Wayne County man is in custody after he allegedly tried to steal a catalytic converter from an eastern Johnston County business. On November 5th around 10:50am, an employee at A&A Auto Salvage on Bizzell Grove Church Road reported two people were attempting to steal a catalytic converter. After an employee confronted the alleged suspects, they fled on foot.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two arrested in Nash County after 2 kilos of cocaine found in FedEx package

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Nash County after deputies say they seized two kilograms of cocaine found in a FedEx package. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by the Wilson Police Department about a FedEx package that was intercepted at its local distribution facility. The package had about two kilos of cocaine inside and police said the package was scheduled to be delivered on Wednesday to an apartment on Jeffries Cove in Rocky Mount.
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

3 teens arrested in Southern Pines for breaking into cars: police

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were arrested for their role in multiple vehicle break-ins in Southern Pines, according to police. On Wednesday, the Southern Pines Police Department announced they conducted follow-up investigations after a series of several motor vehicle breaking/entering incidents. Police said multiple items were stolen...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WRAL News

Person injured in crash in southeast Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital Sunday with serious injuries after a crash in southeast Raleigh. Around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a single-car crash in the 2100 block of Dandridge Drive. One person was transported to the hospital with...
RALEIGH, NC

